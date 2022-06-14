Intel: Back Below 2018 Lows - But Still Not A Buy
Summary
- This is a dedicated price action analysis of Intel stock. We noticed INTC stock is still testing its multi-year support zone but had not observed any potential bear trap reversal.
- INTC stock remains in a dominant bearish bias. Therefore, investors should accord a higher significance to its negative flow without a reversal signal.
- Therefore, we believe revising our rating from Buy to Hold is appropriate. We will reassess our rating if we observe a constructive reversal signal.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Ultimate Growth Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Price Action Thesis
This is a detailed price action analysis on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) stock following our post-earnings update in May. There were significant developments in its price action over the past month. Even though we noted that INTC stock was at a near-term bottom, there was no bear trap price action undergirding its weak momentum. Previously, our thesis was based on our assumptions that its near-term headwinds had been priced in.
However, as we parsed its price action developments over the past month, we realized that perhaps we were too early in trying to catch its recovery in momentum. As a result, INTC stock also fell further and is testing its critical support held since 2018.
However, there still isn't any bear trap price action that could help reverse its momentum. Furthermore, a series of bull traps remain in place to disrupt its potential recovery, as INTC stock moved into negative flow (decisive bearish momentum).
As a result, we believe it's appropriate to revise our rating from Buy to Hold until we observe a clear reversal price action signal.
The Double Top Bull Traps Proved Too Much
The double top bull traps that drew in buyers were highly effective, as seen above. The second double top was the one that broke the previous bear traps that held the last line of defense.
Notably, INTC stock formed its second double top a few months after the announcement of Pat Gelsinger's appointment as Intel CEO in January 2021. That double top broke Intel's multi-year bullish momentum, which took several months to distribute. When we ignored double top bull traps in the past, our mistakes have often returned to haunt us. Previously, we have also not paid sufficient attention to INTC's double tops. Therefore, we are not going to repeat our past faux pas.
Given INTC stock's bearish momentum, investors need to watch for a double bottom bear trap to indicate a high probability reversal. Unfortunately, we have not seen one yet.
Zooming into INTC stock's weekly chart, we can corral the series of bull traps that followed its double top bull trap. Those were significant price action signals that sent INTC stock into negative flow, as seen above.
Notably, we have not noticed any bear trap price action that could help sustain its near-term bottom. Last week's price action had sent the stock down further to its intermediate support. Therefore, INTC stock is now stranded in "no man's land." Its near-term bottom looks tenuous without a bear trap coupled with a dominant bearish bias.
However, as the stock is still testing its multi-year support zone, we think investors should continue to accord higher significance to the dominant trend until a validated and material price action reversal signal is observed.
Is INTC Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?
INTC stock has often been regarded as cheap compared to its semi peers. As a result, some investors have chosen to take the leap of faith in INTC stock, given the growth premium seen in its high-flying peers.
Some investors have also alluded to INTC's YTD outperformance against the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX), as seen above.
We believe it's arguable that INTC's more reasonable valuation has helped it avoid the steeper sell-off seen in some other semi stocks. However, that doesn't necessarily imply that investors should add INTC stock based on its relative valuation.
We also urge investors to let the current price action continue playing out and monitor for a bear trap price action that could help stage a potential reversal.
Given the uncertainty in INTC stock's price action, we revise our rating from Buy to Hold. We will reassess our rating if we observe a significant development in its price action structure moving ahead.
Do you want to buy only at the right entry points for your growth stocks?
We help you to pick lower-risk entry points, ensuring you are able to capitalize on them with a higher probability of success and profit on their next wave up. Your membership also includes:
24/7 access to our model portfolios
Daily Tactical Market Analysis to sharpen your market awareness and avoid the emotional rollercoaster
Access to all our top stocks and earnings ideas
Access to all our charts with specific entry points
Real-time chatroom support
Real-time buy/sell/hedge alerts
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
I'm Jere Wang, the principal analyst and founder of JR Research and Ultimate Growth Investing Marketplace service.
Ultimate Growth Investing is curated to help investors achieve 5x to 10x returns over the next five years.
As a growth-oriented investor myself, I am aware of the challenges investors face in their quest to find the right growth stocks. There are so many high-potential companies in the market. As these are emerging leaders, the due diligence required is even more crucial. All growth investors want multi-bagger returns. Unfortunately, most could hardly find the time to do the necessary work.
Therefore, our service is here to help these investors. We are full-time investors and traders. We work day-in, day-out to find the best opportunities for ourselves. Now, we are extending those opportunities to these investors through the service.
If you also prefer someone to do all the hard work for you, I invite you to try out our service.
Subscribe right now because you get to try out the service for 14 days FREE. Seeking Alpha's unconditional guarantee also protects your free trial.
Your billing only starts after the free trial. So there's absolutely no risk at all for you to subscribe. Upon subscription, you will have access to all of our investing resources. You will also have access to our Growth Portfolio.
Come and join our community of investors as we navigate the ups and down of the market together. All our best ideas are shared only with our community in the service. Hence, you will not be able to find them on the free site.
If you have any questions, feel free to send me a direct message. I'm here to help.
I look forward to connecting with you in Ultimate Growth Investing soon!
More About Me:
I was already a full-time investor and trader before I joined Seeking Alpha as a contributor. I enjoy sharing my experience, knowledge, and mistakes with fellow investors who don't have time to look at the market. It is not a part-time job that I do on the side. I depend on what I do for a living. I take these responsibilities very seriously.
I was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation. I graduated with an Economics Degree from National University of Singapore [NUS]. NUS is Asia's #1 university according to Quacquarelli Symonds [QS] annual higher education ranking. It also held the #11 position in QS World University Rankings 2022.
I'm also a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces. I'm the Battalion Second-in-command of an Armored Regiment. I currently hold the rank of Major.
I love spending time researching high-quality growth companies. That also includes investing time analyzing their price action. In addition, it has allowed me to develop a clear understanding of how institutional investors play their game.
Our best research ideas in the service are highly actionable. We own our best ideas and have skin in the game. Our ideas are not just designed to be a good read. Therefore you wouldn't get abstract theories or concepts from us. You will only get timely and actionable ideas. These are also high probability and workable set-ups with lower-risk entry points.
My LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jjere/
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.