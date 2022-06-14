djmilic/iStock via Getty Images

Merger arbitrage

Just as I like big arb spreads, I like big bid:ask spreads in M&A. Markets often punish stocks when some or all of the target's shareholder base has audacious price asks. But I prefer deals that are at risk due to variant views than deals that are at risk due to targets that are turds. Variant views can be solved in all sorts of ways: the buyer convinces the target holders or the target holders convince the buyer, or the deal opponents are outvoted, or the deal opponents are right and the deal breaks but the target shares trade up towards the value that the shareholders thought they deserved. I far prefer situations where some of the target's owners think it is worth too much rather than where the buyer realizes that the target might be worth too little. Breaks are less likely and less painful.

Who?

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) is a measurement and data analytics company. They measure television audiences as well as digital audiences.

What?

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (BBU) and Elliott are buying them for $28 per share in cash. They need approvals from the EU, foreign investment approvals from the UK and Australia, and approval from the target's shareholders. They already secured US antitrust approval.

When?

The deal will probably close by October.

Where?

They operate worldwide.

Why?

A large NLSN shareholder, WindAcre, opposes the deal and thinks that the target is worth over $40 per share. The buyer will not bump the deal price to or anywhere near that level. But here's what holders get from here to the current deal:

Target Ticker Parity Spread IRR Nielsen (NLSN) $28.00 $4.24 60%

Conclusion

It would be an act of economic masochism to vote down this deal in this market. Rational, self-seeking holders will vote for it to avoid the certainty of a big loss if the deal breaks.

TL;DR

Buy NLSN.