Why Mortgage REITs Plunged On Monday

It was a wild day in the stock market on Monday. Sure, the S&P (SPY) was down almost 4%. That seems big, until you consider the mortgage REIT index declines:

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) down 9.33%

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) down 9.32%

You might wonder if two ETFs are identical when their declines are that similar. No. They have an absolutely massive overlap though. Regardless, investors are better off picking individual mortgage REITs where they can get a better valuation by carefully selecting positions rather than buying blindly. Let’s get started with what caused the fall:

Yields on MBS and Treasuries increased as investors overreacted to inflation data.

MBS underperformed Treasuries, leading to loss of book value.

Tons of fear created opportunities as investors freaked out about increasing rates and the recession the Federal Reserve is working to create.

We’ll run through those quickly:

Yields on MBS and Treasuries Increase

We’ll start with the 3-year Treasury:

MBSLive

See how the rate surged higher? The recent section is the steepest part of the entire picture. Rates were soaring yesterday.

Now we can switch to an MBS. We’re going to use the 30-year fixed-rate MBS with a coupon rate of 4.5%:

MBSLive

You may notice that the value trended down over the last 6 months as higher interest rates resulted in lower prices. However, it fell off a cliff over the last two days. It dropped from nearly $100.95 on Thursday to $98.67 yesterday. That’s a massive swing.

MBS Underperformed Treasuries

Notice how the 30-year MBS with a 4.5 coupon rate fell by $1.30 yesterday. That’s for $100 of face value. By contrast, the value of a 5-year Treasury dropped by about 0.97%. Normally, you wouldn’t expect a 30-year fixed-rate MBS that was trading around $101 to fall significantly more than a 5-year Treasury. Mortgage REITs hedge against movements in interest rates. Often those hedges taken the form of LIBOR swaps or Treasury Futures. However, the effectiveness of those hedges depends on how far each investment moves in value. In periods like this, we sometimes see one side swing more than the other. In early 2020, the spread between MBS and Treasuries widened. That means MBS underperformed Treasuries. In late 2020 and into 2021, the MBS outperformed Treasuries. We refer to that as tightening.

On Monday we saw rates moving higher with spreads widening. That combination drags book value lower for many mortgage REITs. Why does it drag values lower? Many mortgage REITs (not all, this is a simplification) saw asset values falling between 1.6% and 0.9% yesterday. Let’s just use 1.3% as a simple number. Then they earned some of that back on their hedges. Let’s say 0.8%. Keep in mind that these are not the numbers for one mortgage REIT. It’s just an example. If the mortgage REIT was running with 7 turns of leverage ($800 invested on $100 of equity), they would’ve lost 10.4% of equity (before hedges) from the decrease in asset prices. On the other hand, their hedges would’ve generated a gain worth 6.4% of their equity.

In that scenario, the net impact would’ve reduced book value by 4%.

Was every mortgage REIT hit that hard? No. Were some hit that hard? Probably. When will we have a better idea? We get updated estimates through Scott Kennedy each week. The losses in book value from Friday of last week are already included in our models. This next weekend we’ll have the moves for this week worked in as well.

So Much Fear

Are recessions scary? Sure, a bit. They aren’t all the Great Financial Crisis. They aren’t even the pandemic. This recession looks particularly bland. Compared to the prior events, this is one is about as exciting as waiting in line at the post office. If they made a film about this recession, it would get about as many views as a Facebook video of the fourth best elementary school musical in a small city.

Yes, we have high inflation. Yes, the Federal Reserve is hiking into a recession. No, the world is not ending. We still have relatively low unemployment, which is nice. Even if unemployment increased by 100 basis points, it wouldn’t be high. That’s important because it means goods and services are still being produced. The market is continuing to function.

Contrast today’s recession to the GFC. In the GFC, unemployment was high and 1 in 4 homes was underwater. Earnings were slaughtered because so many companies were invested in mortgages that were in default, requiring huge write-downs. People with no job and negative home equity had no money to spend. That hammered demand. It was nasty.

Contrast today’s recession to the pandemic. Lockdowns drove unemployment up. Either negligence or malice (I won’t claim to know which and don’t think it can be proven) at some levels of government contributed to a liquidity crisis. To prevent widespread homelessness, evictions were banned. Remember that? How many people claimed apartments were completely uninvestable? Turns out the ban on evictions was a giant nothingburger for apartment REITs (as we predicted). The vast majority of residents still paid rent as agreed and the actual challenge was a drop in occupancy and rental rates, though both roared back by late 2021.

Can Anyone Survive Higher Rates

Remember what happened to interest rates in Q1 2022?

I’ll give you a hint: They went up.

Remember what New Residential (NRZ) reported?

NRZ

But what about April? Interest rates increased even more in April 2022. Did NRZ die in April 2022?

Let’s review what Michael Nierenberg (the CEO) said on the earnings call:

During the quarter, our book value increased to $12.56. Currently, our book value sits at approximately $13.50. We have interest rate hedges in place, which protect our long duration assets, along with our MSR portfolio, which should only help to increase our book value as we go forward based on expected Fed actions. We have increased our cash and liquidity levels to $1.7 billion. We will be patient as we look for opportunistic investments across the financial services sector. We believe patience will be rewarded in these markets and the first quarter was a great example of our diversified business.

Do my eyes deceive me? I believe that $13.50 is actually an even bigger number than $12.56! NRZ delivered an outstanding report followed by even better news on the earnings call.

I’m highlighting NRZ because it gets a fresh bullish rating. Shares got absolutely pummeled Monday. They fell 16.74%. They are down 22.9% from their 52-week high and most that decline was yesterday. That 52-week high was set on May 4th, 2022, just one day after the market saw NRZ’s Q1 2022 results and heard from NRZ about their gains in April.

Monday’s decline looks like a massive overreaction.

Added Shares

We had a small position in NRZ prior to the plunge. We more than doubled that position yesterday. I believe NRZ will rally back. They closed at $9.05 yesterday and that simply looks far too low for a REIT that was intentionally carrying extra liquidity and succeeded as interest rates increased.

Higher rates are bad for their origination business, but they are excellent for the MSRs (mortgage-servicing rights). That’s why NRZ was able to perform so well during the last few quarters. Q1 2022 was an outlier for the size of the gain, but NRZ reported small increases in book value during Q4 2021 and Q3 2021. Higher rates have not been able to sink them.

Are they the only mortgage REIT trading at an attractive valuation today? Absolutely not. However, they are the one we added to on Monday.

When we place trades, we send a real-time alert to members of the REIT Forum. We are explicit about our outlook and what we’re looking to buy, so our moves rarely surprise members. You could track if we added or closed a position in our public article by seeing the list in our disclosures. However, the disclosures don’t indicate the size of the position. Given the magnitude of the drop in NRZ and our status covering the shares, I felt it was appropriate to let all our readers know that we more than doubled our position yesterday.

Since shares bottomed out right at the end of the day (after our purchase), we’ve got a modest unrealized loss on the position. That’s fine. We bought shares at $9.40 (rounded up) and I expect we will turn a healthy profit on that choice. At $9.05, shares are even better.

Will the Federal Reserve Save Us?

No. Who would they save us from? They are pushing for a recession in the interest of reducing inflation. Can they tame inflation? No. They might have a modest impact (by creating a recession), but the major factors are still on the supply side of the equation. They have minimal impact on supply.

When supply improves, inflation should drop significantly. When that happens, expect the Federal Reserve to take credit with the confidence and accuracy of a child who thinks they drove the car from the back seat.

