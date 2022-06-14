Kimberly White/Getty Images Entertainment

May CPI numbers showed that inflation is not going anywhere anytime soon and is currently at four-decade highs:

Data by YCharts

The impact from this historically high inflation is that consumer purchasing power is rapidly being eroded. With interest rates remaining well below inflation levels, we are in an environment with record-high negative real interest rates:

Data by YCharts

As a result, it might be imprudent for investors to hoard cash because its purchasing power is being destroyed by inflation and interest paying accounts/investment grade bonds (BND) do not pay high enough yields to even come close to offsetting inflation.

Meanwhile, however, the stock market is also getting hammered, with the S&P 500 (SPY) and Nasdaq (QQQ) both in Bear Market territory and high growth tech stocks (ARKK) getting absolutely bludgeoned year-to-date:

Data by YCharts

Even big name mega cap stocks like Meta (META), Netflix (NFLX), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), and Tesla (TSLA) have gotten pummeled this year:

Data by YCharts

The reasoning behind this is simple: the three-headed monster of inflation, expectations of higher interest rates, and the increasing likelihood of a recession are beating down equities like these mercilessly, as inflation increases costs, higher interest rates particularly reduce the net present value of future cash flows in growth-oriented businesses like these, and a recession will likely reduce demand for their goods and services.

Basically, inflation is here to stay and as investors, it is time to get real about it.

All of this is why Ray Dalio recently stated:

Of course cash is still trash. [Do] you know how fast you're losing buying power?...equities are trashier...You're going to have an environment of negative real returns. Everything can't go up all the time. That system won't work that way.

Mr. Dalio went on to say that instead of buying stocks or cash, "real-return assets" are the best investments in the current environment. In this article, we will share some of our top "real-return asset" picks in the current environment.

#1. Energy Transfer (ET)

ET has a lot going for it right now that distinguishes itself from both cash and the SPY. As its name implies, ET provides midstream infrastructure services for the energy industry, a sector that has proven to be the top inflation hedge over time:

Energy (Bloomberg)

On top of that, nearly all of its pipeline contracts are linked to inflation. As management stated on its Q2 earnings call:

In most of our contracts, certainly, in all of our liquid contracts around our transportation and fractionation and around our crude contracts, we have an index. It's typically a FERC index... next July we expect that to move up significantly. We've heard as much as 5% or 6%, and we do have those increases in the vast majority of our rig contracts as well as in many, if not most, of our gas contracts. So we do have, whether it's the CPI index in our gas contract or the FERC index and our liquid contracts, we do have that in the majority of those, and we'll benefit from -- or at least not be harmed by the inflationary growth in costs.

That increase is just around the corner, which should provide a nice tailwind to cash flows.

On top of that, its cash flows are quite stable thanks to being 90% fee-based and only ~10% sensitive to energy commodity prices. As a result, ET should be well-positioned to weather volatility that may come with a recession.

Last, but not least, the valuation is very compelling, with the EV/EBITDA and price to DCF multiples significantly discounted relative to its own history as well as fellow investment grade midstream peers. Furthermore, management has repeatedly emphasized that restoring its previous $1.22 annualized distribution payout is their top priority. If/when successful (likely in the next few years if not sooner), the income yield should jump from 7.23% at present to a whopping 11.03%.

#2. W. P. Carey (WPC)

WPC is exceptionally well positioned to fight off both a recession and inflation. Its well-diversified portfolio of mission critical real estate, concentrated in the industrial, warehouse, essential retail, investment grade office, and private storage spaces protected with conservatively structured triple net leases should weather a recession very well.

Meanwhile, roughly 58% of its rent escalators are linked to CPI, while 38% have uncapped CPI escalators. As management said at a recent investor conference:

I think one of the distinguishing characteristics of us is the percentage of inflation increases embedded in our leases...58% of our leases are linked to inflation. And within that category, 38 of the 58 is tied to uncap CPI. So, in the current environment where we're seeing 8%, 9%, 10%, and this is both in the US and Europe for those that aren't tracking Europe as closely on inflation, there has been as high and, in many countries, higher than what we've seen in the US. So there's a real tailwind that we have flowing through to our portfolio.

WPC also has a very attractive current dividend yield of 5.25% which should combine with mid to possibly even high single-digit per share AFFO growth in the coming years as its aggressive multi-billion dollar per year acquisition guidance combines with strong same-store rent growth powered by inflation linked leases. As a result, WPC appears poised to deliver real returns for shareholders despite the increasing likelihood of a recession and sustained high inflation.

#3. Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

Like WPC, MPW combines CPI-linked leases with conservatively structured and lengthy termed triple net leases on its diversified portfolio. The main difference between the two is that MPW is concentrated in one asset type (hospitals), whereas WPC is diversified across several asset classes. While MPW is undoubtedly riskier for this reason, it also offers investors a much more lucrative current dividend yield 7.7% with similar growth prospects as WPC.

#4. Barrick Gold (GOLD)

GOLD is one of the top gold and copper mining companies in the world, with relatively low production costs, some of the world's very best assets, a stellar balance sheet, a decade plus profile of stable production levels with promising exploration projects underway, and trades at a relatively attractive valuation.

Obviously, gold (GLD) has a long and storied history as an inflation hedge as well as a safe haven during periods of geopolitical turmoil. It has also performed particularly well during periods of negative real interest rates. Given that we are very likely to remain in a period with high inflation, negative real interest rates, and elevated geopolitical turmoil for the foreseeable future, the full picture looks quite bullish for gold at the moment.

GOLD's lower risk profile mitigates much of the risks that have historically accompanied gold miners, while its leveraged exposure to the price of gold gives it significant upside potential in the event that gold makes another bullish move higher.

On top of all that, it pays out an attractive dividend and trades at a discount to its own historical levels as well as peers like Newmont Corporation (NEM).

Investor Takeaway

Inflation is here to stay and it is time for investors to get real about it. As Mr. Dalio says, hiding in cash or going aggressively into the wrong kinds of equities are both likely to lead to negative real returns in the current environment. Only by selecting undervalued securities that are poised to weather both inflationary and recessionary environments well will you be likely to generate a real return in the current environment.

At High Yield Investor, we are filling our portfolio with real return focused investments similar to the four stocks that we mentioned in this article. We believe investors would be prudent to do the same.