Why 'Stagflation' Could Polarize Gold And Silver

Jun. 14, 2022 11:30 AM ETDBP, JJP, GLTR, JJPFF, GLD, IAU, DGL, BAR, SGOL, OUNZ, GLDI, IAUF, GLDM, AAAU, BGLD, IGLD, GBUG, IAUM, PBUG, WGLD, PHYS, SLV, DBS, SIVR, SLVO, SBUG, PSLV, GDX, GDXJ, GDXD, GDXU, GOEX, SGDM, RING, PICK, SGDJ, GOAU, JGLD, GDMN, SIL, SLVP, SILJ, GDE
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.48K Followers

Summary

  • In a base case of inflation moderating without a recession, silver should largely keep up with gold.
  • Gold is an asset that generally performs well in adverse economic and financial conditions.
  • Gold and silver are facing headwinds from higher bond yields and an appreciating U.S. dollar, but stubbornly high inflation should see their prices continue to rise.

Stagflation concept. Arrows down for economy decreases , earnings falls and arrows up for unemployment rises during steadily increase of inflation. 3D illustration.

Torsten Asmus/iStock via Getty Images

By Nitesh Shah & Jeremy Schwartz, CFA

With the Federal Reserve maintaining a hawkish tone, bond yields have risen, and the U.S. dollar remains strong. As a result, we have slightly reduced our gold forecasts. But the risk of central banks overdoing it could send gold soaring, especially if inflation remains high while economic growth is suffering. In a base case of inflation moderating without a recession, silver should largely keep up with gold. However, an industrial downturn could hurt silver disproportionately relative to gold.

Revising gold forecasts

Using consensus economic forecasts for inflation, bond yields, and the U.S. dollar basket from Bloomberg surveys in March 2022, we had projected a consistent gold price of US$2,315/oz by Q1 2023. Since then, consensus economic views have shifted, acknowledging the bond sell-off and a stronger U.S. dollar. Consensus has also revised inflation forecasts upward, acknowledging the stubbornness of prices despite the hawkish actions of central banks. Higher bond yields and a stronger U.S. dollar are negative for gold, while higher levels of inflation are gold price positive.

Our model indicates that by Q1 2023, gold prices will still rise (US$2,060/oz, figure 1), but not as much as we had expected (US$2,315/oz) when the bond and U.S. dollar headwinds were lower. We assume, in our revised forecast, that 10-year bond yields rise to 3.2% (currently 2.80%1), the U.S. dollar basket appreciates to 105 (currently 1022) by Q1 2023, and inflation only moderates to 4.3% (from 8.3% in April 20223).

Figure 1: Gold price forecast

Gold price forecast

Author

Gold keeps on defying bond headwinds

We have observed that gold is holding up well relative to bond markets, breaking down the traditionally strong relationship between gold and Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (figure 2). Gold is an asset that generally performs well in adverse economic and financial conditions. With fears of a recession rising, investors are increasingly turning to gold as a hedge. We have seen 7.3 million ounces of inflows into global gold exchange-traded commodities (ETCs) in the year, to May 24, 2022 (compared to a net outflow of 9.2 million ounces in full-year 2021).4

Figure 2: Gold vs real rates (Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities yield)

Gold vs real rates

Author

Stagflation could be good for gold

Traditionally, recessions tend to moderate price pressures. However, when price increases are generated by external shocks, we may not see that come into effect. Market pundits are increasingly talking about 'stagflation' - a recession combined with high inflation. Today, we are facing energy price shocks and food shortages - consequences of the COVID pandemic and the war in Ukraine. The impact of these events does not appear to be fading as much as many had hoped.

Episodes of stagflation are extremely rare and, therefore, making quantitative conclusions from them is fraught with difficulty. Between Q3 1973 and Q1 1975, U.S. GDP had been declining in real terms and, over that period, inflation rose from 7.4% to 10.3%.5 In the same period, gold prices had risen 73%.6 In the late 1970s, we also saw economic deceleration7 combined with accelerating inflation, with gold prices more than doubling in the calendar year 1979.

Silver riding on gold's coattail, for now

Using our revised base case gold forecast, our silver model indicates that silver prices are likely to rise to US$25.89/oz (from US$21.93/oz8) by Q1 2023. Mining capital expenditure has been rising in recent years and that could drive silver out of a supply deficit in the coming year. We assume that manufacturing activity (proxied by manufacturing Purchasing Manager Indexes) will continue to moderate but won't fall below 50 (that is, won't contract in outright terms).

Our silver forecast indicates that the gold-to-silver ratio (figure 3), which is currently elevated,9 could moderate a little.

Figure 3: Gold-to-silver ratio

Gold-to-silver ratio

Author

A recession could treat silver differently than gold

Our silver model assumes that the metal's sensitivity to gold prices is broadly stable through the economic cycle. However, in reality, the correlation between the two metals fluctuates (figure 4). We believe that if recession becomes the main driver of the gold price, manufacturing activity could contract, placing negative pressure on silver, while gold prices continue to rise. That could send the gold-to-silver ratio higher.

Figure 4: Gold and silver correlations change through the cycle

Gold and silver correlations change through the cycle

Author

Conclusions

Gold and silver are facing headwinds from higher bond yields and an appreciating U.S. dollar, but stubbornly high inflation should see their prices continue to rise.

To stress, a recession is not our base case scenario, but markets are increasingly worried about the economy tipping over. Gold could outperform silver in such a scenario.

Accessing gold

Adding gold exposure to a portfolio has become easier with the launch of WisdomTree's Capital Efficiency family of products. The WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy Fund (GDE) overlays gold futures on top of traditional large-cap equities. The WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Strategy Fund (GDMN) does the same for a portfolio of gold mining equities. These strategies aim to deliver exposure to gold with efficiency through the use of futures instead of tying up all capital in the physical metal.

1 Source: Bloomberg, 05/24/22.2 Source: Bloomberg, 05/24/22.3 Source: Bloomberg, 05/24/22.4 Source: Bloomberg, 05/24/22.5 Source: Bloomberg.6 Source: Bloomberg.7 Although the economy was decelerating, the U.S. only fell into the technical definition of a recession in 1980 (that is, with two consecutive quarters of real GDP decline).8 Source: Bloomberg, 05/24/22.9 Is more than a standard deviation above the average since 1990.

Important Risks Related to this Article

Nitesh Shah is an employee of WisdomTree UK Limited, a European subsidiary of WisdomTree Asset Management Inc.'s parent company, WisdomTree Investments, Inc.

GDMN: There are risks associated with investing, including the possible loss of principal. The Fund is actively managed and invests in U.S.-listed gold futures and global equity securities issued by companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue from the gold mining business ("Gold Miners"). The Fund's use of U.S.-listed gold futures contracts will give rise to leverage, magnifying gains, and losses and causing the Fund to be more volatile than if it had not been leveraged. Moreover, the price movements in gold and gold futures contracts may fluctuate quickly and dramatically and have a historically low correlation with the returns of the stock and bond markets. By investing in the equity securities of Gold Miners, the Fund may be susceptible to financial, economic, political, or market events that impact the gold mining sub-industry, including commodity prices and the success of exploration projects. The Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in the securities of companies of a single country or region, including emerging markets, and thus, the Fund is more likely to be impacted by events and political, economic or regulatory conditions affecting that country or region, or emerging markets generally. The Fund's investment strategy will also require it to redeem shares for cash or to otherwise include cash as part of its redemption proceeds, which may cause the Fund to recognize capital gains. Please read the Fund's prospectus for specific details regarding the Fund's risk profile.

GDE: There are risks associated with investing, including the possible loss of principal. The Fund is actively managed and invests in U.S.-listed gold futures and U.S. equity securities. The Fund's use of U.S.-listed gold futures contracts will give rise to leverage, magnifying gains, and losses and causing the Fund to be more volatile than if it had not been leveraged. Moreover, the price movements in gold and gold futures contracts may fluctuate quickly and dramatically and have a historically low correlation with the returns of the stock and bond markets. U.S. equity securities, such as common stocks, are subject to market, economic, and business risks that may cause their prices to fluctuate. The Fund's investment strategy will also require it to redeem shares for cash or to otherwise include cash as part of its redemption proceeds, which may cause the Fund to recognize capital gains. Please read the Fund's prospectus for specific details regarding the Fund's risk profile.

Nitesh Shah, Director of Research, WisdomTree Europe

Jeremy Schwartz, CFA, Global Chief Investment Officer

Jeremy Schwartz has served as our Global Chief Investment Officer since November 2021 and leads WisdomTree's investment strategy team in the construction of WisdomTree's equity indexes, quantitative active strategies and multi-asset model portfolios. Mr. Schwartz joined WisdomTree in May 2005 as a Senior Analyst, adding to his responsibilities in February 2007 as Deputy Director of Research and thereafter, from October 2008 to October 2018, as Director of Research and from November 2018 to November 2021 as Global Head of Research. Prior to joining WisdomTree, he was head research assistant for Professor Jeremy Siegel and helped with the research and writing of Stocks for the Long Run and The Future for Investors. Mr. Schwartz also is co-author of the Financial Analysts Journal paper, What Happened to the Original Stocks in the S&P 500? He received his B.S. in Economics from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and hosts the Wharton Business Radio program Behind the Markets on SiriusXM 132. Mr. Schwartz is also a member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.48K Followers
WisdomTree launched its first ETFs in June of 2006, and is currently the industry's fifth largest ETF provider. The WisdomTree Seeking Alpha profile will feature content by some of our leading analysts including: Luciano Siracusano: Luciano Siracusano is WisdomTree's Chief Investment Strategist and Head of Sales. He is the co-creator with CEO Jonathan Steinberg of WisdomTree's patented Indexing methodology and has led the firm's sales force since 2008. Luciano is a regular guest on CNBC and FOX Business, and speaks frequently on ETFs, indexing and global financial markets. A former equity analyst at ValueLine, Luciano began his career as a speechwriter for former New York Governor Mario Cuomo and HUD Secretary Henry Cisneros. He graduated from Columbia University with a B.A. in Political Science in 1987. Jeremy Schwartz: As WisdomTree’s Director of Research, Jeremy Schwartz offers timely ideas and timeless wisdom on a bi-monthly basis. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Jeremy was Professor Jeremy Siegel's head research assistant and helped with the research and writing of Stocks for the Long Run and The Future for Investors. He is also the co-author of the Financial Analysts Journal paper “What Happened to the Original Stocks in the S&P 500?” and the Wall Street Journal article “The Great American Bond Bubble.” Christopher Gannatti: Christopher Gannatti began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in December 2010, working directly with Jeremy Schwartz, CFA®, Director of Research. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Christopher came to WisdomTree from Lord Abbett, where he worked for four and a half years as a Regional Consultant. Rick Harper: Rick Harper serves as the Head of Fixed Income and Currency for WisdomTree Asset Management, where he oversees fixed income and currency products developed through our collaborations with the BNY Mellon Corporation and Western Asset Management. Rick has over 19 years investment experience in strategy and portfolio management positions at prominent investment firms. Prior to joining WisdomTree in 2007, Rick held senior level strategist roles with RBC Dain Rauscher, Bank One Capital Markets, ETF Advisors, and Nuveen Investments. Bradley Krom: Bradley Krom joined WisdomTree as a member of the Fixed Income and Currency team in December 2010. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on currency and fixed income markets, as well as analyzing existing and new fund strategies. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Bradley served as a senior trader on a proprietary trading desk at TransMarket Group. Tripp Zimmerman, Research Analyst Tripp Zimmerman began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in February 2013. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Tripp worked for TD Ameritrade as a fixed income specialist. Tripp also worked for Wells Fargo Advisors, TIAA-CREF and Evergreen Investments in various investment related roles. Tripp graduated from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a dual degree in Economics and Philosophy. Tripp is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Jonathan Steinberg, CEO Prior to establishing WisdomTree, Jonathan founded, and served as Chairman and CEO of Individual Investor Group, Inc. From 1998 to 2004, he held the role of Editor-in-Chief of Individual Investor and Ticker magazines. Before his entrepreneurial accomplishments, Jonathan was an Analyst in the Mergers & Acquisitions division at Bear Stearns & Co. He attended The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and is the author of Midas Investing, published by Random House in 1996. Zach Hascoe, Capital Markets Zach Hascoe began at WisdomTree in August 2010, and works directly with David Abner, Head of Capital Markets. The Capital Markets group is involved in all aspects of the WisdomTree ETFs including product development, helping to seed and bring new products to market, as well as trading strategies and best execution strategies for the client base. Zach works closely with the trading and liquidity community and does analytics on ETF baskets and the capital markets. He is a frequent contributor to the WisdomTree blog on topics related to the capital markets, liquidity, structure and best execution. In addition, he manages the hedge fund relationships for the firm. Zach received a B.A. from Bucknell University and was Captain of the Bucknell Tennis Team.
Follow
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.