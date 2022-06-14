Pfizer: The Pain Might Not Be Over
Summary
- This is a dedicated price action analysis of Pfizer stock. We discuss the critical levels investors should observe carefully to help with their investment decisions.
- Our analysis suggests a series of ominous bull traps in PFE stock. Notably, the double top bull trap in December 2021 is noteworthy. A deeper retracement could follow.
- Therefore, we revise our rating on PFE stock from Buy to Hold. We urge investors to wait for a steeper sell-off before adding it.
Price Action Thesis
This is a detailed price action analysis follow-up to our previous article on Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in March. We had posited that Pfizer's well-diversified pipeline and portfolio could help buffer against the impending decline in COVID vaccines revenue.
However, we didn't pay sufficient attention to its price action analysis, which unveiled startling clues. A double top bull trap had formed in December 2021 as the market drew in buyers rapidly in a "final flush up."
Subsequently, a series of potent bull traps followed, setting up its near-term resistance. Even though the price has retraced markedly from its resistance level, we don't think the retracement has been completed.
The stock could likely stabilize at the current levels in the near term. But, we believe it represents an ongoing distribution phase, setting the stage for an eventual sharp selldown in PFE stock moving forward.
Therefore, we believe it's apt for us to revise our rating on PFE stock from Buy to Hold.
We Missed The Double Top Bull Trap In December
PFE stock has a secular long-term uptrend, as seen in its monthly chart above. In addition, the bear trap that occurred at the COVID bottom helped sustain its long-term support. After that, COVID vaccine stock euphoria set in as buyers piled into the leading mRNA COVID vaccine stocks, including BioNTech (BNTX) and Moderna (MRNA).
Notwithstanding, PFE stock has suffered much lesser damage in the subsequent sell-off than its pure-play biotech peers, given its well-diversified and profitable portfolio and pipeline.
However, a menacing double top bull trap formed in December 2021, which we believe had set up the stock for its subsequent distribution phase.
We believe investors should not understate the forward-looking ability of the market. However, given the timing of its December 2021 double top bull trap, it proved the market's prescience that COVID vaccine stocks were hyped up too rapidly.
A Reuters report released on June 14 highlighted that "several European Union (EU) countries want to renegotiate contracts with COVID-19 vaccine makers as they say they don't need as many shots given the improvement in the pandemic." Therefore, the market had started to price in waning COVID demand and revenue since late last year.
Furthermore, a series of subsequent bull traps were seen in March, April, and June that validated its near-term resistance level. Therefore, we believe it represents the top of its current distribution range.
We highlighted its near-term support that could represent the bottom of its distribution range. However, given the formation and structure of its bull traps, we believe that PFE investors may face deeper retracement moving forward before a sustained bottom is found.
As a result, we posit that its near-term support to be breached after the distribution phase is completed. Subsequently, a steeper sell-off should ensue, with the stock likely finding support in the gap between its near-term and intermediate support.
Is PFE Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?
PFE investors have outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) over the past year, as the S&P 500 fell into a bear market recently. However, we think the dynamics could shift out of favor for PFE stock moving ahead.
The stock could be at a near-term bottom, so setting a Sell call here is likely unwise. However, investors sitting on huge gains from the COVID bottom could consider cutting exposure and reallocating to undervalued, beaten-down stocks.
Otherwise, investors can wait for a re-test of its near-term resistance to cut exposure, selling into rallies. Furthermore, we don't encourage new investors to add positions at the current levels until we have seen a deeper retracement in PFE stock.
Notably, we believe the significant digestion from its bull traps has not occurred and therefore warrants caution.
As such, we revise our rating on PFE stock from Buy to Hold.
More About Me:
I was already a full-time investor and trader before I joined Seeking Alpha as a contributor. I enjoy sharing my experience, knowledge, and mistakes with fellow investors who don't have time to look at the market. It is not a part-time job that I do on the side. I depend on what I do for a living. I take these responsibilities very seriously.
I was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation. I graduated with an Economics Degree from National University of Singapore [NUS]. NUS is Asia's #1 university according to Quacquarelli Symonds [QS] annual higher education ranking. It also held the #11 position in QS World University Rankings 2022.
I'm also a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces. I'm the Battalion Second-in-command of an Armored Regiment. I currently hold the rank of Major.
I love spending time researching high-quality growth companies. That also includes investing time analyzing their price action. In addition, it has allowed me to develop a clear understanding of how institutional investors play their game.
Our best research ideas in the service are highly actionable. We own our best ideas and have skin in the game. Our ideas are not just designed to be a good read. Therefore you wouldn't get abstract theories or concepts from us. You will only get timely and actionable ideas. These are also high probability and workable set-ups with lower-risk entry points.
My LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jjere/
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.