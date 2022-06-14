Floris Verweij/iStock via Getty Images

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has been down double digits in the last 24 hours, and while fear takes over the markets, I prepare myself for the next stage of the Bitcoin cycle.

As I warned in previous articles, Bitcoin is nearing a long-term bottom based on numerous technical indicators and following the Bitcoin halving cycle.

In today's article, I will cover the topics of risk management, bottom fishing and profit-taking. The low is very near, and we must manage risk appropriately. This means understanding how to deploy capital and when to get out of the market.

A Quick Recap

Those who follow me will know that I am a crypto bull. However, for some time now, I have been warning that Bitcoin needed to head lower before it could go further up. I believe this is due to the historical precedent set by the realized price, my Elliott Wave count, and the Bitcoin cycle's timing.

These are arguments that I have expanded on extensively here and here, but I will provide a quick recap.

First off, we have now fallen below the Realized Bitcoin price. This is the average price at which each Bitcoin was last bought. We can think of it as the market's break-even point. This level has acted as support in the past, and only in the final legs of bear markets has the price fallen below the realized price. Furthermore, with each passing crash, this resistance level has become stronger, meaning fewer days are spent under the Realized price.

We have now dipped below the realized price, which currently sits around $23,400.

Now, if we look at the four-year cycle Bitcoin has followed since its inception, we can also make an educated guess that we are near a long-term bottom.

BTC cycle (Seeking Alpha)

The next halving will occur in 2024. and we are now approaching the critical area in between the red and blue boxes. This means that the bottom is near but also implies that we should still see a period of slow uptrend before we go parabolic again.

Lastly, here is the Bitcoin chart I shared over a month ago.

EWT count (TradingView)

In short, my belief has been for a while now that Bitcoin needed to drop below the low made in wave A. I will say that I would have been content with Bitcoin hitting $25,000, which we are now a bit below, but in the long-term picture, it is not a great difference.

So, while investors are selling and looking down, I am deploying the last of my capital and looking up.

Bottom Fishing and Risk Management

Calling an exact bottom for any asset is near impossible, so we can't just set a buy order at one price and forget about it. Proper risk management requires gaining exposure before it's too late, adding when the market offers us an opportunity, and exiting if our hypothesis breaks.

If you have it, this is the time to deploy capital, but if you are too eager, you might panic sell. However, you should have some exposure at this point.

I am now looking to set buy orders for the rest of my capital, very near the lows of my targets. I have given an idea of these targets before and discussed them in more detail with my subscribers.

I also plan to set stop losses not far below these targets. This is because bitcoin should ideally hold the highs made in the 2018 bull run, and falling below this would break my current position.

If my targets hit and my stops don't, I am fully invested and catch the lows. If my stops trigger, I limit my losses and have time to reassess. And if the orders don't even trigger, then the low was already in, and I wait for a pullback to deploy the rest of my capital later. Keep in mind I am already invested.

So, that begs the question: How do I know when the low is in? As I mentioned above, there is no surefire way of knowing this, but we can make an educated guess using different indicators and metrics.

BTC price chart (TradingView)

Let's use this weekly chart of Bitcoin as an example and try to point out what changes in this chart would make us consider a low is in.

First off, from an EWT perspective, the first sign of reversal would be confirmed once we have a clear 5 waves up, an ABC retracement and then a break above the recent high. So this could look something like what I have pointed out on the chart.

Looking at more traditional indicators, the RSI and MACD can also greatly help. The chart above is on the weekly timeframe, and I believe tracking these two indicators on this time frame can be very helpful. Notice how we are now reaching the oversold levels we saw in the lows 0f 2020 and even 2018. This is a good indication that the bottom is near, and we might see a strong reversal in the RSI to confirm this. This would happen first in the shorter time frames, so looking at this is also important.

The MACD is also of great help here. This will be an early sign of a bottom when we see bearish momentum disappear. Also, a bullish crossover would confirm that the trend has reversed.

Lastly, price is king, and breaking above key volume levels would also tell us that the low is in. A good tool for this is the Visible Range Volume Profile, VPVR. This shows which price levels have produced the most volume in a given period. We can see above that the $30,000 has acted as support for a long time. First, when we had the A wave down, per my EWT chart above, and then again in this more recent move down, we bounced off $30,000 in what we could call a "bull trap".

So, while there is no guarantee of it, I believe that, at this point, the bottom is in if Bitcoin rallies over $30,000. Though I believe we will come closer to $20,000 before that happens.

When to take profit next

Ultimately, I believe the $20,000-$30,000 is a great point to add, as I expect that we are going much higher in the coming years.

How much higher do you say? Glad you asked.

Just like when it comes to determining a bottom, there are numerous ways of determining tops for the next bull run, and many of these theories/indicators coincide.

First, EWT can easily provide us with a target for the next wave.

EWT count (TradingView)

Taking the length of wave 1 and measuring it from the bottom of wave 2 (nor exact as we don't have the exact bottom for 2) we can forecast that Bitcoin should reach between $121,760 and $183,035. These are the corresponding 1.618 and 2.618 extensions. Notice that I use a linear chart here rather than a logarithmic one, which I know other people prefer and would give us a much more bullish target. Best to err on the side of caution.

BTC growth curves (TradingView)

Using log growth analysis, we could also conclude that, in the next bull phase, somewhere around 2025, Bitcoin could reach around $270,000

The stock-to-flow model, which I've mentioned before, predicts Bitcoin should be valued at about $118,000 before the next halving and run up to over $300,000 by 2025, which coincides to an extent with the range laid out above.

Lastly, we could also look at the 2-Year MA multiplier; a commonly looked at forecasting tool.

2 year MA (TradingView)

The green line below shows the 2-year Moving Average, and the red line is the 2-year MA multiplied by 5. On a longer-term chart, we can see that Bitcoin has, in its lifetime, traded quite tightly within this range. We are now below the 2-year MA, which has traditionally been a great place to buy, while the 5x 2-year MA has been a great place to sell. If Bitcoin were to return to the higher end of this range, we'd also be looking at prices north of $120,000.

Takeaway

In conclusion, I remain very bullish on Bitcoin, even more so now that we have finally gone below the realized price and entered my target price for this correction. I can't say where the bottom is exactly, but I believe it is close, and much higher prices await us in the next year or two.

To quote Warren Buffett, a well-known Bitcoin detractor, be greedy when others are fearful.