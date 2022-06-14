Natural Gas Prices Blunted By LNG Demand Loss But Fundamentals Remain Tight
Summary
- LNG export loss of ~2 Bcf/d has altered the US natural gas market from a one-sided bet to a mediocre one-sided bet (to the upside).
- International natural gas prices, on the other hand, are now a one-sided bet.
- The impact of the ~2 Bcf/d loss will translate into ~3.5 Tcf storage by November, up from ~3.3 Tcf.
- Despite the demand loss, however, power burn demand is at an all-time high for this time of the year, while Lower 48 production is failing to keep up.
- US natural gas market will continue to grind higher, so while this is a temporary bump, readers should know that US gas fundamentals remain bullish.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of HFI Research get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
The US natural gas market just went from a one-sided bet to a mediocre one-sided bet (to the upside). While the international natural gas market just went from a mediocre one-sided bet to a one-sided bet (to the upside). With the loss of Freeport LNG exports of ~2 Bcf/d, the already starving global LNG market will be starving more from here to the end of 2022. While the company expects a partial restart, none of us know what the sustainable capacity is, and as a result, the market is already pricing in some dire scenarios.
On a pure supply/demand basis, the loss of ~2 Bcf/d and a portion of it from today to the end of the year would result in EOS increasing from ~3.3 Tcf to ~3.5 Tcf.
Looking at our forward storage projections, we still expect the market to remain in a deficit of -1.83 Bcf/d.
The reason for the severe sell-off is that prior to the LNG demand loss, the US natural gas market was truly a one-sided bet. Lower 48 production has failed to keep pace with the rise in demand. You can see it in the supply and demand breakdown below:
As a result, the market was starting to push US gas prices closer and closer to the international price. But with LNG exports now down ~2 Bcf/d, that arbitrage trade is going to unwind. We would argue, however, that given how tight fundamentals are still today, natural gas prices will continue to grind higher, but at a slower pace.
One thing people appear to be forgetting is that if cooling demand is high over the summer, and it appears to be so far, power burn demand could easily eclipse the ~2 Bcf/d loss from LNG exports. This would still put downward pressure on storage. In addition, if Lower 48 production fails to gain traction and doesn't recover to at least ~97+ Bcf/d, the balance going forward will only tighten.
All things considered, US natural gas prices should still move higher despite the temporary hiccup. Fundamentals remain tight and we're in a structural bull market. While it's not comforting to see prices drop over ~15% in a day, you should be aware that US gas fundamentals are still bullish.
Thank you for reading. HFI Research subscribers receive real-time trade alerts for both the oil and natural gas trading portfolio.
Here's how we are doing YTD:
Here's how we did in 2021:
This article was written by
#1 Oil and Natural Gas Research Service on Seeking Alpha
----------
HFI Research specializes in contrarian investment analysis. We help you to find clarity in a world of uncertainty. We take contrarian thinking very seriously and believe that the only way to obtain a real edge in the market is to possess a contrarian investment thesis. We share our investment analysis with premium subscribers through daily and weekly reports.
----------
HFI Research Premium currently includes:
Oil Market Fundamentals - Our daily oil market report that discusses the current oil market fundamentals and the incoming price trend.
Natural Gas Fundamentals - Our daily natural gas market report that details current trader positioning, fundamentals, weather, and the incoming trade set-up.
Real-Time Trade Notifications - We actively trade oil and natural gas ETNs. In addition, we also issue real-time trade notifications on individual stocks.
Weekly EIA Crude Storage Forecasts - Every Saturday, we give the EIA crude storage estimate for the incoming week's report.
Weekly US Oil Production Forecasts - A weekly tracker for real-time US oil production so subscribers can understand what's happening to US shale growth.
What Research Reports We Read - A weekly report that covers all the research reports we read for the week, so subscribers can understand the market consensus and contrarian viewpoints better.
What Changed This Week - Our flagship weekly report.
For more info, please message us.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AR, BTEGF, SU, CVE, MEGEF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.