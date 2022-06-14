Iamgold Corporation: Cote Gold Did It Again
Summary
- For the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, quarterly revenues came in at a record $356.6 million, up 19.9% from the same quarter last year.
- IAMGOLD produced 174K Au oz during the first quarter of 2022, compared to 156K Au oz during 1Q21.
- I recommend accumulating IAG at or below $1.95.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Gold And Oil Corner get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Introduction
Canada-based IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) reported the first quarter of 2022 on May 3, 2022.
Note: I have followed IAG quarterly since 2014 with 48 articles and counting. This new article is a quarterly update of my article published on March 28, 2022.
1 - 1Q22 results snapshot
The company recorded $356.6 million in revenues and posted an income per share of $0.05 with a net income of $23.8 million. The adjusted earnings were $26.1 million or $0.05 per share from a solid operating performance at Essakane and improvements at Rosebel.
Production for 1Q22 was 174K Au oz compared to 156K Au oz produced in 1Q21.
The company revealed the appointment of the current Chair of the Board, Maryse Bélanger, as Interim President and CEO.
1Q22 Presentation Highlights:
2 - Stock performance
IAMGOLD dropped precipitously in early May and is now down 44% on a one-year basis, underperforming the GDX and most of its peers.
3 - Presentation
IAMGOLD is a mid-tier gold mining company operating in three regions: North America, South America, and West Africa.
The company also owns the Côté Gold construction project in Canada and the Boto Gold development project in Senegal. The flagship mine Essakane in West Africa represents 64.4% of the company's total output in 1Q22.
4 - Investment thesis
The investment thesis for IAG is a complicated one. If you like mid-term gambling, you could eventually invest in IAG, waiting for the Côté Gold project's completion.
The stock has significantly corrected recently, which makes a slow accumulation easier. However, the risk of another cost increase at Côté Gold and the need to finance the project may push IAG further down and potentially below $1.50.
Conversely, if you do not have enough confidence in IAG and feel the risk level is too high, then I suggest trading the stock occasionally.
Hence, the trading strategy I recommend is to trade short-term LIFO about 70% of your position and keep a small core long-term position for a much higher target. Trading LIFO is the most adapted strategy that allows you to profit while waiting for a significant uptrend.
IAMGOLD Corp. - Financial Snapshot 1Q22 - The Raw Numbers
|IAMGOLD
|1Q21
|2Q21
|3Q21
|4Q21
|1Q22
|Total Revenues in $ Million
|297.4
|265.6
|294.1
|294.6
|356.6
|Net Income in $ Million
|19.5
|-4.5
|-75.3
|-194.1
|23.8
|EBITDA $ Million
|
114.7
|
86.2
|
15.8
|
-187.2
|
134.9
|EPS diluted in $/share
|0.04
|-0.01
|-0.16
|-0.40
|0.05
|Operating Cash flow in $ Million
|101.7
|37.3
|78.5
|67.5
|142.3
|Capital Expenditure in $ Million
|102.9
|161.1
|139.1
|266.8
|169.1
|Free Cash Flow in $ Million
|-1.20
|-123.8
|-60.6
|-199.3
|-26.8
|Total cash $ Million
|967.8
|829.8
|748.3
|552.5
|524.4
|Long-term Debt in $ Million
|466.7
|456.5
|466.8
|464.4
|463.3
|Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million
|480.9
|476.6
|476.8
|476.8
|482.4
Data Source: Company release
Gold Production And Balance Sheet Details
1 - Revenues were $356.6 million in 1Q22
CEO Maryse Belanger said in the conference call:
I just spent the weekend at Côté and was very impressed to see the ramp up of activities as the weather improved. I am confident we will address the crew in near-term challenges and know that we remain fully focused on our goal of becoming a leading high margin gold producer.
2 - Free cash flow was a loss of $26.8 million in 1Q22.
Free cash flow has been a recurring issue for many quarters and will continue until the Côté Gold project is completed. Elevated CapEx will continue to affect free cash flow until the end of 2023.
IAG's trailing 12-month free cash flow is now a loss of $410.5 million and another $26.8 million in the first quarter.
3 - Gold Production Details; Total Production Was 174K Au Oz In 1Q22
3.1 - Gold production details
IAMGOLD produced 174K Au oz during the first quarter of 2022, compared to 156K Au oz during 1Q21 on continued strong performance from Essakane and improvements at Rosebel, as shown in the graph above.
3.2 - Quarterly AISC and Gold price.
AISC is now $1,490 per ounce, which is high.
3.3 - Mineral Reserves and 2022 guidance (unchanged from my preceding article).
3.3.1 - This segment is unchanged from the preceding quarter. The gold mineral reserves P1 and P2 are slightly down YoY with 12.392 Moz and could translate to an excellent cash flow.
3.3.2
Looking ahead our attributable gold production guidance for the year remains unchanged and is expected to be in the range of 570,000 to 640,000 ounces. Cost guidance for 2022 is also unchanged at this time with cash costs expected to be between 1100 and 1150 per ounce sold and all our sustaining costs expected to be between 1650 and 1690 per ounce sold. As previously reported these estimates issued in January included an inflation assumption of 5% to 7% on key consumables.
4 - The company had no net debt and strong liquidity of $1 billion on March 31, 2022.
Technical Analysis (Short Term) and commentary
IAG forms a descending channel pattern with resistance at $2.63 and support at $1.95.
The short-term trading strategy is to trade LIFO about 75% of your position. I suggest selling between $2.60 and $2.81 and waiting for a retracement at or below $1.95.
However, the mid-resistance/support is now $2.30 and could be used for trading in correlation with the RSI.
The gold miners suffered a terrible week and lost over 10% in a few days. I think we are close to an oversold situation now.
The gold price is down significantly this week and is reacting to the FED's decision to hike interest this week for the second time this year. With the recent CPI numbers, the market now expects a 75-point hike. However, if the FED decides on a 50-point instead, we may get a good bounce in gold, and IAG could go up to $2.30.
Watch the gold price like a hawk.
Note: The LIFO method is prohibited under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), though it is permitted in the United States by Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). Therefore, only US traders can apply this method. Those who cannot trade LIFO can use an alternative by setting two different accounts for the same stock, one for the long-term and one for short-term trading.
Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.
Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below to vote for support. Thanks.
Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now.
You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience.
"It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong.
Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.
This article was written by
I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.
I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.
I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.
“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.
Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IAG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.