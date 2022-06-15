Johnson & Johnson: Why Add Here If It Could Underperform
Summary
- This is a dedicated price action analysis of Johnson & Johnson stock. We present the critical levels that investors should focus on, helping them with their investment decisions.
- Our price action analysis suggests JNJ stock has had a double-top bull trap since April. Another bull trap also formed in May. Therefore, significant caution is warranted.
- Our valuation analysis suggests that adding at the current levels is unattractive. As a result, we believe JNJ stock could underperform if investors add now.
- Therefore, we think revising our rating for JNJ stock from Buy to Hold is appropriate. We discuss the entry level that investors should focus on.
- I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Price Action Thesis
Healthcare leader Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is a retail investor favorite, given its well-known branding and diversified portfolio. Furthermore, it has a solidly profitable business model that generates attractive free cash flow (FCF) margins.
However, despite its recent retracement, we don't consider JNJ stock as attractively valued now. Moreover, given its anemic forward revenue growth, we find it challenging to justify an entry point at the current levels.
Furthermore, our detailed price action analysis suggests an ominous double top bull trap formed in April, which could set the stage for a deeper retracement. The stock is currently testing its 50-week moving average but has no bear trap price action to support it.
Therefore, we believe it's apt to revise our rating from Buy to Hold. We encourage investors to wait for a better entry point at a more attractive valuation before adding exposure.
Johnson & Johnson Stock - Double Top Bull Trap Warrants Caution
JNJ stock has a well-supported secular uptrend, despite underperforming the market in the past five years.
Notably, JNJ has had a couple of double top bull traps over the past two years. The first occurred in early February 2020, as the market drew in the final round of buyers before forcing the COVID bear trap bottom. The steep sell-off (29% to the COVID bottom) and the subsequent bear trap resolved the double top threat.
As a result, it helped JNJ stock stage its subsequent uptrend reversal to the current levels. However, we observed another double top bull trap at its recent April top. As a result, JNJ stock has retraced about 10% from its April highs, but we believe a deeper retracement could follow.
Zooming into its weekly chart, we can observe its April double top bull trap, which represents significant caution. In addition, another bull trap occurred from its May recovery and set up its near-term resistance.
Given the recency of its double top, coupled with the slight retracement, we don't think the sell-off has ended. Notwithstanding, JNJ stock could find some reprieve at its 50-week moving average. However, we don't think it could hold.
Therefore, we are looking for a deeper retracement towards its near-term support 1 before it could find a more sustainable bottom. But, our valuation analysis suggests that the stock could underperform unless investors enter near its intermediate support.
JNJ Stock Could Underperform At The Current Levels
|Stock
|JNJ
|Current market cap
|$442.58B
|Hurdle rate (CAGR)
|10%
|Projection through
|FQ2'26
|Required FCF yield in FQ2'26
|5%
|Assumed FCF margins in FQ2'26
|24.7%
|Implied TTM revenue by FQ2'26
|$131.17B
JNJ stock reverse cash flow valuation model A. Data source: S&P Cap IQ, author
A simple reverse cash flow valuation analysis with reasonable parameters suggests that JNJ stock could underperform at the current levels. We use a hurdle rate of 10%, as a lower hurdle rate is unattractive. However, our model suggests that JNJ needs to register a TTM revenue of $131.17B by FQ2'26. It represents a revenue CAGR of 9.18% from FY22-FQ2'26, an improbable scenario.
|Stock
|JNJ
|Entry price
|$133.65
|Hurdle rate (CAGR)
|10%
|Projection through
|FQ2'26
|Required FCF yield in FQ2'26
|5%
|Assumed FCF margins in FQ2'26
|24.7%
|Implied TTM revenue by FQ2'26
|$104.22B
JNJ stock reverse cash flow valuation model B. Data source: S&P Cap IQ, author
In model B, we used an entry level equivalent to its intermediate support level. Coupled with identical parameters from model A, we think it gives JNJ stock a much-improved probability to achieve our required TTM revenue of $104.22B by FQ2'26.
Therefore, we believe investors should be patient with JNJ stock and let it come down to you. Otherwise, another five years of underperformance could await investors at the current price.
Is JNJ Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?
We revise our rating on JNJ stock from Buy to Hold. We don't think the stock is attractively valued at the current price for it to outperform the market.
Furthermore, our price action analysis suggests that a deeper retracement could follow, given the menacing double top bull trap and subsequent bull trap seen in April, and May, respectively.
Therefore, we exhort investors to bide their time with JNJ stock.
Do you want to buy only at the right entry points for your growth stocks?
We help you to pick lower-risk entry points, ensuring you are able to capitalize on them with a higher probability of success and profit on their next wave up. Your membership also includes:
24/7 access to our model portfolios
Daily Tactical Market Analysis to sharpen your market awareness and avoid the emotional rollercoaster
Access to all our top stocks and earnings ideas
Access to all our charts with specific entry points
Real-time chatroom support
Real-time buy/sell/hedge alerts
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
I'm Jere Wang, the principal analyst and founder of JR Research and Ultimate Growth Investing Marketplace service.
Ultimate Growth Investing is curated to help investors achieve 5x to 10x returns over the next five years.
As a growth-oriented investor myself, I am aware of the challenges investors face in their quest to find the right growth stocks. There are so many high-potential companies in the market. As these are emerging leaders, the due diligence required is even more crucial. All growth investors want multi-bagger returns. Unfortunately, most could hardly find the time to do the necessary work.
Therefore, our service is here to help these investors. We are full-time investors and traders. We work day-in, day-out to find the best opportunities for ourselves. Now, we are extending those opportunities to these investors through the service.
If you also prefer someone to do all the hard work for you, I invite you to try out our service.
Subscribe right now because you get to try out the service for 14 days FREE. Seeking Alpha's unconditional guarantee also protects your free trial.
Your billing only starts after the free trial. So there's absolutely no risk at all for you to subscribe. Upon subscription, you will have access to all of our investing resources. You will also have access to our Growth Portfolio.
Come and join our community of investors as we navigate the ups and down of the market together. All our best ideas are shared only with our community in the service. Hence, you will not be able to find them on the free site.
If you have any questions, feel free to send me a direct message. I'm here to help.
I look forward to connecting with you in Ultimate Growth Investing soon!
More About Me:
I was already a full-time investor and trader before I joined Seeking Alpha as a contributor. I enjoy sharing my experience, knowledge, and mistakes with fellow investors who don't have time to look at the market. It is not a part-time job that I do on the side. I depend on what I do for a living. I take these responsibilities very seriously.
I was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation. I graduated with an Economics Degree from National University of Singapore [NUS]. NUS is Asia's #1 university according to Quacquarelli Symonds [QS] annual higher education ranking. It also held the #11 position in QS World University Rankings 2022.
I'm also a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces. I'm the Battalion Second-in-command of an Armored Regiment. I currently hold the rank of Major.
I love spending time researching high-quality growth companies. That also includes investing time analyzing their price action. In addition, it has allowed me to develop a clear understanding of how institutional investors play their game.
Our best research ideas in the service are highly actionable. We own our best ideas and have skin in the game. Our ideas are not just designed to be a good read. Therefore you wouldn't get abstract theories or concepts from us. You will only get timely and actionable ideas. These are also high probability and workable set-ups with lower-risk entry points.
My LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jjere/
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.