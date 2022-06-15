Chart Of The Week - Not Expensive, But Not Cheap Yet

Topdown Charts profile picture
Topdown Charts
4.72K Followers

Summary

  • The US has significantly outperformed the rest of the world in earnings growth over the last decade.
  • This earnings growth is largely already priced in however, with US PE10 valuations roughly double that of the rest of the world.
  • US equities may no longer be eye-wateringly expensive, but are still far from being considered cheap.

Businessman plan business growth and financial, increase of positive indicators in the year 2022 to increase business growth and an increase for growing up business "n

Khanchit Khirisutchalual/iStock via Getty Images

Global vs. US PE10 Valuations

One of the most interesting aspects of the past decade has been the divergence in valuations between the USA and the rest of the world. A big part of the divergence in price/value has been driven by a massive divergence in relative earnings performance, with the US significantly and consistently outperforming the rest of the world in earnings growth…

But while the US has outperformed rest of world in earnings over the past decade, arguably this is already in the price and then some.

US PE10 valuations (i.e. price divided by trailing 10-year average earnings) are about double that of the rest of the world, and the breadth of overvaluation shows that it is a widespread issue (more than 90% of countries are at least 20% cheaper than the US by our calculations).

One thing to note on this too is that such valuation gaps can partially close by the expensive one simply “catching down” or correcting further/faster than the other… and that seems to be happening as we speak.

As things stand (this chart is updated for Monday’s dismal price action), US equities are no longer eye-wateringly expensive, but they are still far from levels that you might call *cheap*. Even the rest of the world still has a ways to go before hitting bargain basement levels, and on both counts the valuation metrics are still significantly higher than the depths of March 2020.

Meanwhile the macro remains unfriendly. But on that note, if the value side of things is good enough it can speak louder than the macro (not yet). So let’s keep watching these type of charts for clues on the next steps (which is about as good excuse as any to keep following our work!!).

PE10 chart

Topdown Charts

Key point

Favor global vs US on relative valuations. Also note: valuations have come down materially (no longer expensive), but still not showing up as cheap yet.

This article was written by

Topdown Charts profile picture
Topdown Charts
4.72K Followers
Topdown Charts is an independent research firm covering global asset allocation and economics - bringing a chart-driven, top-down approach to investors.  -->> Check out our new entry-level service: https://topdowncharts.substack.com/--We take a top-down, global multi-asset perspective to deliver:Actionable investment ideasRisk management inputMeaningful macro insightsCharts to use in your own work--Our clients include Pension companies, RIAs, Hedge Funds, family offices, insurance firms, and wealth managers and Investment Consultants.--Sign up for exclusive insights:  https://topdowncharts.substack.com/===================================================
Follow

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

1 Comment
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.