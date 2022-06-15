The Mosaic Company: Fertilizer Bull Market Gives It (S)Wings
Summary
- Everything is working in favor of fertilizer and chemical stocks this year; a perfect storm, if you'd like.
- Supply-chain disruptions, soaring inflation, Russia-Ukraine war, food shortage, food protectionism - you name it.
- Mosaic has gone through a massive correction as of late, and the stock is currently in a consolidation mode that won't last much longer.
- The next meaningful move is just behind the corner and let us explain why we believe it's going to be up.
[This article is based on previous trading alerts that were issued to Wheel of Fortune subscribers.]
This is what we were asked on the chat room three weeks ago:
Would you consider buying back into The Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) or selling PUTs at current prices or if it drops? I sold most and cashed the past Puts.
This was our answer (including the chart):
In one word: Definitely!
Global Export Ban
The initial limits on agriculture exports were implemented in October 2021 as a way to bolster China's agriculture industry, and were set to be lifted in 2022.
However, BofA analyst Steve Byrne says Chinese fertilizer prices are now higher than when the export ban was implemented, adding that the government actually has increased its clampdown on exports due to illegal cargoes detected.
Byrne sees the extended restrictions as "incrementally positive" for fertilizer prices as well as fertilizer stocks, prompting his reiteration of Buy ratings for Nutrien (NTR), Mosaic and CF Industries (CF), with respective price targets of $134, $85 and $122.
CF Industries, the world's largest nitrogen fertilizer company, recently predicted the product will remain expensive for at least two more years.
There's a growing list of countries banning food exports, and you're getting a perfect storm that is affecting both production (food shortage) and costs (soaring prices).
Food Shortage = Higher Prices
With the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, expecting the Russia-Ukraine war to keep going on for “many months”, there's no reason to assume that any of these two countries would be in position to get back to normal agriculture/food production/exporting levels anytime soon.
The result of this food protectionism? Unprecedented rise in food/agriculture prices, and a growing need by many countries to find in-house solutions.
Mosaic: Most Attractively Valued
Now, let's add Israel Chemicals (ICL) and using the mix of these 4 stocks we will explain to you why MOS is our preferred fertilizer play.
- MOS is the one that has suffered the largest drawdown.
- MOS is the one with the most attractive P/E ratio, current and future.
- MOS is the one with the most attractive P/S ratio, current and future.
Technically Speaking
The support in the high 50s is stretched over the past three months (green line) and the pullback of the past 45 days is represented by the down-trending red line.
We've come to a point where the gap between the two lines is very narrow, suggesting that the stock is at the very last stage of consolidation ahead of what is likely going to be a significant move.
Taking into consideration that the stock is trading with the highest volatility it has witnessed in nearly two years, something got to give.
Volatility
High volatility means that selling long/er-dated options is more profitable, and since we believe that a break (of the stock) up is in the cards, selling PUTs with long expiry dates would best serve the cause.
Bottom Line
And if, at this point, you're still unconvinced how all of this is positive for Mosaic, allow us to finish with the below chart - Fertilizer Price Index.
As you can see, volatility is extreme when it comes to this index.
Nonetheless, the up trajectory is just as clear as the high volatility.
It's no wonder, then, to see how Mosaic's EPS estimates keep on climbing.
Not only has the past year already been the company's most profitable 12-month period ever, but if current estimates are accurate, Mosaic is going to earn over 40% of its current market-cap in 2022-2023.
Sure, just like any extremely bullish cycle, the current cycle won't last forever. However, even when it stops, and assuming that MOS is capable of making $4-$5 a year anyhow, what would be the price target you would assign for such a solid business?
We can argue about the exact figure, but it's hard to claim the answer is ~$52, the current market price.
With or without fertilizers, we believe that MOS stock price will keep growing, because there's very little (negative) currently standing in its way.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MOS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: TipRanks: BUY MOS, CF, ICL, NTR, UAN