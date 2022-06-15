Rimini Street: A First Look
Summary
- Today, we put Rimini Street, Inc. in the spotlight for the first time.
- This small-cap tech company recently upped its stock repurchase program, is reasonably valued and is showing solid if unspectacular revenue growth.
- An investment analysis follows in the paragraphs below.
- Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Busted IPO Forum get exclusive access to our model portfolio. Learn More »
"Our sense of history has grown dangerously thin, and our sense of proportion with it." - Stephen L. Carter
Today, we take our first look at Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI). This small-cap tech stock has given its shareholders a wild ride over the past few years. The company recently upped its stock purchase authorization program. A sign the shares are a Buy? We attempt to answer that question via the analysis below.
Company Overview:
Rimini Street is based in Las Vegas. The company provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries and offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. The company gets just over 50% of its revenues from the United States and the rest overseas. The stock sells just south of six bucks a share and has an approximate market capitalization of $520 million.
The company's software and support services help to optimize clients' enterprise software solutions which drives down costs.
Rimini is targeting a large market and has various avenues of growth it is acting upon.
First Quarter Results:
On May 4th, Rimini Street posted first quarter numbers. The company made three cents a share on a GAAP basis as revenues rose more than 11% on a year-over-year basis to nearly $98 million. Revenue growth slightly beat the consensus while the bottom line missed by a penny.
The company slightly raised full year sales guidance to a range of $402 million to $411 million. Active clients now total just under 2,900, a 13% increase from a year ago. Gross margins and revenue retention rates rose slightly from 1Q2021.
Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:
The company receives scant attention from Wall Street despite an over half a billion dollar market cap. Roth Capital upgraded the stock to a Buy with an $8 price target on January 19th. Alliance Global Partners did the same on March 3rd, even as they lower their price target on the stock to $8.50 from $10.50 previously. That is the only analyst firm commentary that comes up so far in 2022.
The company ended the first quarter with just under $160 million of cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet against just over $80 million of long-term debt. At the beginning of this month, the company increased its stock buyback authorization to $50 million over the next four years from $15 million over two years previously.
Just less than four percent of the outstanding float of RMNI is currently held short. Three insiders have sold just north of $400,000 worth of shares in June so far. Small insider sales have happened frequently in 2022. In December of last year, the company's CEO sold approximately $9 million of his holdings. The last insider purchase I can find was in September of 2018.
Verdict:
The current analyst consensus has the company roughly a half a buck a share as revenues climb in the high-single digits to some $410 million.
The company has many competitors in its space. However, it is a very large and growing market, and management believes its offerings provide broad-based advantages (above). The stock seems reasonably valued at under 12 times forward earnings and 1.3 forward sales. As a way of comparison, much large Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH), which is seeing slightly lower sales growth, is valued at approximately 15 times forward earnings and 1.7 times forward revenues.
The company has a strategic plan to grow annual sales to $1 billion by FY2026 while substantially improving operating margins. The lack of insider purchases is somewhat discouraging, especially when the company just upped its stock buyback program. Large sales by the CEO late last year is a possible red flag, but insider sales can happen for all sorts of reasons (Ex, taxes, diversification). Litigation with Oracle, which has been ongoing for over a decade and is likely heading to another trial in 2023, is another thing to keep an eye on. Given all of this, RMNI is only worthy of a small 'watch item' position for investors wanting more exposure to the tech sector.
"It is myopic to base sweeping change on the narrow experience of a few years." - Antonin Scalia
Author's note: I present and update my best small-cap Busted IPO stock ideas only to subscribers of my exclusive marketplace, The Busted IPO Forum. Try a free 2-week trial today by clicking on our logo below!
This article was written by
The Busted IPO Forum founded by Bret Jensen, is a hypothetical $200K portfolio built of stocks that have been public for 18 months to five years that are significantly under their offering price. Many times after the initial analyst hyperbole has died and lockups have expired, these same companies can be had for .30 to .50 cents on the dollar from when the shares went public. As lucrative as this niche has been for my portfolio over the years, a service or newsletter has not existed that covered this segment of the market -- until now! The goal in creating the Busted IPO Forum is to build a portfolio of 15-20 small cap and mid cap busted IPOs which consistently outperform the Russell 2000 over time. As of 07/02/2021 our model portfolio has generated an overall return of 73.84% substantially above the 52.37% gain from the Russell 2000 over the same time frame.
• • •
Specializing in profiling high beta sectors, Bret Jensen founded and also manages The Biotech Forum, The Insiders Forum, and the Busted IPO Forum model portfolios. Finding “gems” in the biotech and small-cap stock sectors, these highly volatile spaces proven hugely successful have empowered Bret Jensen's own investing portfolio.
• • •
Learn more about Bret Jensen's Marketplace offerings:
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in RMNI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.