Merger arbitrage

When selecting among merger arbitrage opportunities, it's crucial to know the buyer. Do they have the scale to see the deal through and make it work? Do they have the money to pay up? Do they have a history and reputation to protect? In the case of Alphabet/Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), the answer is "yes."

Who?

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) is a cyber defense SaaS company.

What?

Google is buying it for $23 per share in cash. They need antitrust approvals from the US, Austria, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Taiwan. They already secured approval from Turkey and the target's shareholders. The two companies do not compete directly and should avoid an antitrust suit. Google's scale always leaves it open to activist regulatory attacks, but there is no legitimate antitrust problem with this deal.

When?

The deal will probably close by year-end.

Where?

Mandiant is based in Milpitas, California.

Why?

The double-digit IRR is attractive given the quality of the buyer and the likelihood of consummation.

Target Ticker Parity Spread IRR Mandiant (MNDT) $23.00 $1.54 13%

The equity market generally is weak and SaaS is especially weak this year, driving out arb spreads.

Conclusion

Now could be a great time to construct a merger arb portfolio that could outperform the S&P 500 (SPY) this year. Here are some to consider:

And MNDT is one more to add to that list.

