Google Makes A Safe Bet With Mandiant
Summary
- Time to put money to work.
- Merger arb spreads are wide.
- Here’s another you can buy today.
Merger arbitrage
When selecting among merger arbitrage opportunities, it's crucial to know the buyer. Do they have the scale to see the deal through and make it work? Do they have the money to pay up? Do they have a history and reputation to protect? In the case of Alphabet/Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), the answer is "yes."
Who?
Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) is a cyber defense SaaS company.
What?
Google is buying it for $23 per share in cash. They need antitrust approvals from the US, Austria, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Taiwan. They already secured approval from Turkey and the target's shareholders. The two companies do not compete directly and should avoid an antitrust suit. Google's scale always leaves it open to activist regulatory attacks, but there is no legitimate antitrust problem with this deal.
When?
The deal will probably close by year-end.
Where?
Mandiant is based in Milpitas, California.
Why?
The double-digit IRR is attractive given the quality of the buyer and the likelihood of consummation.
|
Target
|
Ticker
|
Parity
|
Spread
|
IRR
|
Mandiant
|
(MNDT)
|
$23.00
|
$1.54
|
13%
The equity market generally is weak and SaaS is especially weak this year, driving out arb spreads.
Conclusion
Now could be a great time to construct a merger arb portfolio that could outperform the S&P 500 (SPY) this year. Here are some to consider:
- Golden Age Of Merger Arb: Nielsen (NLSN)
- Arb's Golden Age: Elon Musk And Twitter (TWTR)
- Golden Age Of Merger Arb: MoneyGram (MGI)
- Golden Age Of Merger Arb: SailPoint (SAIL)
- Golden Age Of Merger Arb: Anaplan (PLAN)
And MNDT is one more to add to that list.
TL; DR
- Buy MNDT.
Have $99? Buy 4 shares of MNDT and get some change. Want an even better deal?
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MNDT, MGI, NLSN, PLAN, SAIL, TWTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: https://seekingalpha.com/instablog/957061-chris-demuth-jr/5549358-legal-disclosure