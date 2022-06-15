blackred/E+ via Getty Images

As market pundits argue over whether or not we've reached a bottom yet, inflation continues to rise. To counter it, the Fed has been raising rates, announcing a 75 basis point hike earlier today. This article will aim to provide investors with an understanding of what's going on in the market and how they might be able to best take advantage of it.

A Different Animal

The current state of our market is atypical. Alright, obviously. But I don't just mean the rate at which prices are rising. What I'm more interested in is why prices have risen 8.6% since last year. The quick answer is that some critical global supply chains are completely out of balance and unable to keep up with demand. So let's look into that a bit further.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, energy is the leading contributor to inflation. Particularly, fuel and oil prices. This really started to ramp up in February, but March is where the full effect was truly felt as energy prices rose 11% over February. This monster growth was led by oil, which jumped 22.3%, and gasoline, which jumped 18.3%.

With oil prices now up 106.7% since last year, it's fairly evident that energy's leading the charge. Even for items not technically related to energy, such as the transportation sector, where prices have risen 7.9% since last year, the impact is being felt. Food prices have been another major contributing factor to rising inflation rates, as the sector has seen prices rise by 10.1% since last year.

But, in both of these instances, the reason for such incredible growth in prices comes down to supply. Or, lack thereof. Oil prices, as I'm sure readers are aware, have been driven largely by the Russian incursion of Ukraine. Under normal circumstances, Russia accounts for about 10% of the world's oil supply. In late February, it was estimated that about 3% of the global oil production had suddenly ceased after Russia invaded Ukraine, creating the biggest shortage since the 1970s.

Now that the EU has committed to banning seaborn Russian oil exports by the end of the year, we may be faced with an even tougher market in a few months' time. Food prices have also suffered from a number of shortages, from Brazil's soybean production to China's wheat production, supply chains are once again failing to meet demand. The war in Europe has only made matters worse, with Russia blocking 20 million tons of grain from leaving Ukraine.

The well-documented automotive chip shortage, where demand rebounded far quicker than supply, has contributed to rising vehicle costs. As a result, new car prices are up 12.6% since last year and used car prices are up 16.1%. Commodities, even excluding food and energy, have also been rising quite a bit. With uncertain Russian sanctions, and an ability to serve as a good inflation hedge, this shouldn't be all too surprising.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

So, the story here is pretty clear. Supply cannot match demand. But supply-driven inflation is a very difficult beast to tame. There are two ways to fix it: Raise supply, or lower demand. Raising supply isn't really feasible, at least not for another few years, which leaves raising demand as the method of choice. To lower demand, the Fed has to essentially reduce consumers' ability to spend money. While a necessary evil, that's an incredibly dangerous metric to be playing with.

Today's Update

Earlier today, the Fed doubled down on its aggressive hiking strategy as it announced a rate hike of 75 basis points, the highest in 28 years. When trading ended on the 14th, investors had priced in a 97.9% likelihood of a 75 basis point hike. Art Cashin, Director of Floor Operations at UBS, believes that the Fed purposely leaked the hike to help moderate the market's reaction. As such, the optimism from earlier in the day was momentarily reversed after the decision was announced, though investors responded positively to the decision.

With higher borrowing fees, consumer spending looks likely to decline and pressure on the global supply chains will subside. This will likely have the largest immediate impact on big-ticket items, such as vehicles and homes, which are also some of the largest contributing factors to the rising inflation rates. The impact of this decision won't be seen until June's inflation report, but we can learn what to expect from the Fed given some of Jerome Powell's comments.

Through the future, the Fed expects to continue to significantly reduce the size of its balance sheet and raise rates. While Powell said that .75% increases will be uncommon, he did also suggest that next month's hike will likely be .5% or .75%. The Fed believes that the US economy is strong, expecting real GDP growth of 2% through 2024. This is slightly below ideal levels but does support the expectation that the economy will be able to handle more restrictive monetary policies.

While recent shutdowns in China, especially in Shanghai, have further hurt supply, demand is slowly starting to come down to match it. Crucially, the housing market also looks to be starting to soften due to higher borrowing rates. Powell has also made it clear that the Fed is willing and able to do what it takes to continue to combat inflation, bringing it back to the long-term target of 2% while retaining a strong labor market.

International Impact

Looking abroad, inflation is certainly not just a domestic issue. As it rears its ugly head across the world, the US dollar is actually beginning to strengthen. The US Dollar Index, which measures the value of the dollar against the euro, Japanese yen, British pound, Canadian dollar, Swedish krona, and Swiss franc, is up 15.5% as I write this article. So while the United States is certainly facing its fair share of inflationary woes, it's decidedly worse among its peers.

In fact, many analysts expect the euro to reach parity with the dollar by the end of the year. Hedge funds have spent billions on this bet, expecting the currency to continue to weaken at a faster pace than the dollar. But a strengthening dollar isn't all good news.

Other countries, already hit by rising prices, have to now pay more due to their weakening currency as most of the world's goods are transacted in USD. So, not only are they paying more for oil because it's in short supply, they're paying more because oil is priced in dollars. Thus, the predatory cycle of inflation continues.

This may be the reason for concern as there's some precedent of countries taking action to target the strengthening dollar. The 1985 Plaza Accord did just this, seeing the US Dollar Index fall 36.44% in the two years after it was signed. To be fair, the situation before the Plaza Accord was far more dire than it is now, with the US Dollar Index rising 47.9% from January 1980 to the index's peak in March 1985. That being said, should this persist, such action may not be completely out of the question.

Market Outlook

There are not very many certainties in life. Even fewer in today's market. But there is one that's important to keep in mind as you see dozens of opinions about whether or not the market is doomed: No one knows. There are tons of people, far smarter than you or I, that disagree with one another and claim that they know where the market is heading. But there's really no way to tell which is right. So let's just look at the facts.

The S&P is already down over 20% since its peak in January. We've officially entered into a bear market. But that may not be such a bad thing. Buying into the S&P the day after it enters a bull market, on average, will provide a 22.7% return over the next 12 months, at least since WWII. This includes times when the market continued to fall past the point of reaching a bear market. Given this is an average there are, of course, exceptions to this return, but it is a nice baseline.

MarketWatch

Wharton Professor, Jeremy Siegel, asserts that the S&P has already priced in a mild recession just before it reached a bear market, saying "we're closer to the lows than the highs." Though, if the market expectation is a mild recession, that still leaves room to fall if there's a more significant recession. On average, the market will correct 31% during a recession, though Siegel argues that this is skewed to weigh significant recessions more heavily.

One of the more interesting points made by Dr. Siegel is that investors are holding onto their equities more than normal during a bear market. Because this is an inflation-induced bear market, bonds effectively guarantee that investors will be losing money. The current 10-year bond yield is 3.39%, as I write this article, and the 20-year bond yield is 3.66%. Dr. Siegel also believes that dividends provide better inflation-adjusted returns than bonds, further incentivizing investors to hold equities. So the greater propensity for investors to hold equities through the bear market, preventing realized losses and perhaps improving real return, may actually help the market.

Because of this, it seems unlikely that the market will reach the recessionary average of 31% losses. But, of course, there will be those who disagree. Leon Cooperman, billionaire investor, sees a bottom of 3,000 for the S&P. That would be a 37.74% fall from the S&P's high of 4,818.62. I only include this to reaffirm the earlier point that there will always be people on opposite sides of the aisle.

Adam Kobeissi argues that there needs to be panic selling before the market can reach a bottom, looking for a VIX (VIX) reading of 45 before that's achieved. But my strategy is to begin buying back into the market. Over the last several months, I have limited spending and begun saving money. Now that we've officially hit a bear market, I plan to begin buying shares once I see signs that inflation is on its way back down.

SPY (SPY) is always a solid bet but, for Fidelity customers, FNILX (FNILX) is my favorite choice. I also plan to buy more shares of some of my favorite companies that have manifested attractive discounts. I'm not calling the bottom because, as you should know by now, I don't think that's really feasible. But the law of averages is on my side to begin buying now and, with discipline, a regular deposit interval can be established.

Investor Takeaway

During a recession, or bear market, the hardest thing to do is to retain conviction. One of my favorite financial insights comes from Peter Lynch as he was discussing typical investor behavior during bear markets:

"This is the problem that people have. Is they sell stocks because they didn't know why they bought it, then it goes down and they don't know what to do… If you like a stock at $14 and it goes to $6, that's great. You understand the company. You look at the balance sheet. They're doing fine. You hope for $22; $14 to $22 is terrific, $6 to $22 is exceptional, so you take advantage of these declines… You can take advantage of the volatility of the market if you understand what you own. That's a key element… Everybody in the world is a long-term investor until the market goes down."

A recession could alter an investment thesis. I'm not looking to tell you that all of your investments will recover, especially not in a timely manner. But by focusing on companies that you have the greatest conviction in, companies that you believe have a strong business, things will be alright long-term. And that's really the key point. It's too easy to get caught up in the short-term and begin panicking. It's human nature. No one likes to lose tens of thousands, perhaps, for some of you, millions of dollars in a matter of weeks. But investing is a long-term game and it should be treated as such.

Until inflation starts coming down and shows signs of staying down, it's likely that there will continue to be some market pessimism. And it could take months, maybe more, for supply chains to be able to support demand from a healthy market. But if the Fed's economic expectations are correct, that growth will remain, fears may be overblown.