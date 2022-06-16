Investors Turn To ETFs And Give A Cold Shoulder To Conventional Funds In May

Summary

  • For the fifth straight month, mutual fund investors were net redeemers of fund assets, withdrawing $129.6 billion from conventional funds for May.
  • Fixed income funds (-$90.7 billion) witnessed net outflows for the sixth month in a row, while money market funds (-$1.3 billion) handed back money for the second month in a row.
  • For the fourteenth straight month, investors were net sellers of stock & mixed-assets funds (-$37.6 billion).
  • APs were net purchasers of ETFs, injecting $68.0billion for May.
  • And, for the fourth month in a row, fixed income ETFs (+$34.5 billion for May) witnessed net inflows while investors were net purchasers of stock & mixed-assets ETFs (+$33.5 billion).

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Investors were net redeemers of mutual fund assets for the fifth month in a row, redeeming $129.6 billion from the conventional funds business (excluding ETFs, which are reviewed in the section below) for May. For the fourteenth month running, stock & mixed-assets funds experienced net outflows (-$37.6 billion). And after the Federal Reserve Board hiked its key lending rate on May 4 by an expected 50 basis points (bps) and another 50-75 bps expected on June 15, the fixed income funds macro-group—for the sixth consecutive month—witnessed net outflows, handing back $90.7 billion for May. Money market funds (-$1.3 billion) suffered net redemptions for the second consecutive month.

For the thirty-second month in 33, ETFs witnessed net inflows, taking in $68.0 billion for May. Authorized participants (APs—those investors who actually create and redeem ETF shares) were net purchasers of stock & mixed-assets ETFs for the twenty-third month in 24, injecting $33.5 billion into equity ETF coffers. For the fourth month in a row, they were net purchasers of bond ETFs—injecting $34.5 billion for the month—their largest monthly net inflows since at least September 2009. APs were net purchasers of four of the five equity-based ETF macro-classifications, padding the coffers of U.S. Diversified Equity ETFs (+$43.0 billion), World Equity ETFs (+$5.1 billion), Alternatives ETFs (+$598 million), and Mixed-Assets ETFs (+$378 million), while being net sellers of Sector Equity ETFs (-$15.6 billion).

In this report, I highlight the May 2022 fund-flows results and trends for both ETFs and conventional mutual funds (including variable annuity underlying funds).

Tom Roseen is the Head of Research Services, joining from Janus in 1996. He is the editor and an author of Lipper's U.S. Research Studies, FundFlows Insight Reports and FundIndustry Insight Reports. He is involved in fund analysis and research, and contributes to the monthly and quarterly equity and fixed income FundMarket Insight reports, webcasts and podcasts, where he focuses on domestic and world fund performance and attribution. His areas of expertise include closed-end fund analysis, portfolio evaluation, equity and fixed income fund research, fund flows analysis, after-tax performance and Lipper Leaders. Tom has a BS in finance from Metropolitan State College of Denver and a Master's in International Management from the University of Denver.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

