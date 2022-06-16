WWE Smackdown - Let's Get Ready To Rumble
Summary
- World Wrestling Entertainment isn't about just wrestling anymore.
- 10 new highs and up 17.72% in the last month.
- Price targets as high as 75.00.
The Chart of the Day belongs to the sports entertainment company World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's Top Stocks to Buy list first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 5/26 the stock gained 3.75%.
World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment. The Live Events segment is involved in the sale of tickets; provision of event services; and sale of travel packages related to its live events. The Consumer Products segment engages in merchandising of WWE branded products, such as video games, toys, apparel, and books through licensing arrangements and direct-to-consumer sales, as well as through e-commerce platforms. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. (Source: Seeking Alpha)
Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.
Barchart Technical Indicators:
- 100% technical buy signals but increasing
- 29.06+ Weighted Alpha
- 11.15% gain in the last year
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- Relative Strength Index 65.77%
- Technical support level at 63.18
- Recently traded at 68.49 with 50 day moving average of 61.84
Fundamental factors:
- Market Cap $4.76 billion
- P/E 26.49
- Dividend yield .75%
- Revenue expected to grow 16.10% this year and another 6.70% next year
- Earnings estimated to increase 20.80% this year, an additional 9.60% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 18.90% for the next 5 years
Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:
- Wall Street analysts give 3 strong buy. 3 buy and 7 hold opinions on the stock
- Analysts have price targets as high as 75.00
- The individual investors following the stock on Seeking Alpha voted 484 to 126 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 96 to 23 for the same result
- 15,420 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha
Ratings Summary
|SA Authors
|Buy
|4.00
|Wall Street
|Buy
|3.72
|Quant
|Hold
|3.22
Factor Grades
|Now
|3M ago
|6M ago
|Valuation
|F
|F
|D-
|Growth
|C+
|C
|C+
|Profitability
|B+
|B+
|B
|Momentum
|A+
|A
|C+
|Revisions
|B-
|A
|A-
Quant Ranking
Sector
Industry
Ranked Overall
Ranked in Sector
Ranked in Industry
Quant ratings beat the market »
Dividend Grades
|Now
|3M ago
|6M ago
|Safety
|B
|B-
|C+
|Growth
|A+
|A
|A-
|Yield
|D-
|D-
|D-
|Consistency
|B-
|B-
|C+
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in WWE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.