WWE Smackdown - Let's Get Ready To Rumble

The Chart of the Day belongs to the sports entertainment company World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's Top Stocks to Buy list first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 5/26 the stock gained 3.75%.

WWE price vs Trend Spotter and Daily Moving Averages

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment. The Live Events segment is involved in the sale of tickets; provision of event services; and sale of travel packages related to its live events. The Consumer Products segment engages in merchandising of WWE branded products, such as video games, toys, apparel, and books through licensing arrangements and direct-to-consumer sales, as well as through e-commerce platforms. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals but increasing

29.06+ Weighted Alpha

11.15% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

10 new highs and up 17.72% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 65.77%

Technical support level at 63.18

Recently traded at 68.49 with 50 day moving average of 61.84

Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $4.76 billion

P/E 26.49

Dividend yield .75%

Revenue expected to grow 16.10% this year and another 6.70% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 20.80% this year, an additional 9.60% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 18.90% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts give 3 strong buy. 3 buy and 7 hold opinions on the stock

Analysts have price targets as high as 75.00

The individual investors following the stock on Seeking Alpha voted 484 to 126 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 96 to 23 for the same result

15,420 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Quant Ranking

Sector

Communication Services

Industry

Movies and Entertainment

Ranked Overall

1612 out of 4565

Ranked in Sector

76 out of 244

Ranked in Industry

10 out of 36

Quant ratings beat the market »

Dividend Grades