Unity: Don't Buy Into Its Metaverse Hype
Summary
- This is a dedicated price action analysis of Unity stock. We provide helpful clues to help investors analyze its critical levels, bringing more clarity to their decision-making.
- Unity has recovered about 20% since our post-earnings article. We urged investors not to sell into the panic at its recent bottom. However, we have not observed a bear trap.
- Therefore, we reiterate our Hold rating. We urge investors to regard Unity stock as a speculative play, given its weak fundamentals and FCF profitability.
- I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Price Action Thesis
We follow up on our post-earnings update on Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) with a detailed price action analysis. We now have a clearer view of its near-term support and resistance levels after the steep sell-off that sent U stock to its recent bottom. We urged investors not to sell into the panic sell-off, as the stock recovered about 20% since we published.
However, we revised our rating from Buy to Hold in our previous article, as we emphasized that U stock could be in the penalty box for a while, given its ad tech challenges.
Notwithstanding, we realized that we should not have turned bullish on U stock in 2022 from our previous Hold rating. We underestimated the menace from its double top bull trap in November 2021 as the market digested its metaverse hype gains. Notably, we have not observed a double bottom bear trap that could help turn around its bearish bias.
Our valuation analysis suggests that the market is justified in slashing U stock valuations, as its free cash flow (FCF) profitability remains questionable.
Therefore, we reiterate our Hold rating on U stock. However, investors looking to rotate out of U stock can use the current opportunity to cut exposure. Otherwise, investors can wait to cut exposure if it rallies toward its near-term resistance.
Ignored The Double Top Bull Trap And Got Punished
Investors are reminded to pay significant attention to double top bull traps like the one we saw in U stock in November, as seen above. We also realized such pitfalls in several metaverse-related plays such as NVIDIA (NVDA), Roblox (RBLX), and Matterport (MTTR). The market drew in the metaverse hype astutely and rapidly before setting up the bull trap for their eventual collapse.
As a result, investors should not be stunned by the calamitous fall in U stock before reaching its near-term bottom post-FQ1 earnings. But, we must emphasize that the market has already set the stage for its downfall since November 2021.
Poring deeper into its weekly chart, we can discern its double top more clearly. Those momentum spikes leading into the trap are noticeable, which is the market's early warning sign for investors. So, we should not ignore such signals in the future.
Notably, the series of bull traps in February and April validated the market's intentions to send U stock into negative flow (decisive bearish momentum). Moreover, such bull traps accentuated the market's intentions to draw in dip buyers before forcing subsequent sell-offs.
Therefore, the collapse toward its post-FQ1 bottom has been brewing for six months, allowing astute U holders to bail out before the capitulation move.
Notwithstanding, U stock is at its near-term support, as it consolidated over the past four weeks. However, a recent attempt last week to retake its near-term resistance was rejected convincingly, forcing it back into its consolidation zone.
Given the dominant bearish bias, we are keen to look for a double bottom bear trap that can provide early signals of a sustained bottom, leading to a trend reversal. However, that price action signal remains elusive, as the market is aptly still tentative over U stock after the mayhem.
But Why? Look At Its Steep Valuation
|Stock
|U
|Current market cap
|$10.71B
|Hurdle rate (CAGR)
|25%
|Projection through
|FQ2'26
|Required FCF yield in FQ2'26
|2.5%
|Assumed FCF margin in FQ2'26
|1.5%
|Implied TTM revenue by FQ2'26
|$43.57B
U stock reverse cash flow valuation model. Data source: S&P Cap IQ, author
Look at the consensus estimates of Unity's FCF margins. The company is expected to struggle to stay FCF profitable, with the Street expecting further headwinds in FY23. Furthermore, the Street's base case is generally bullish, as 14/18 analysts still have Strong Buy/Buy ratings.
Therefore, we believe Unity's weak FCF profitability doesn't justify its valuation. We used reasonable parameters for a typical "high-growth" play and assumptions in our reverse cash flow valuation model. Notably, our model suggests that Unity needs to post a TTM revenue of $43.57B by FQ2'26.
Consequently, we think it's safe to say that it's "impossible" by any standards for Unity to achieve our required revenue targets. Therefore, U stock remains well-overvalued.
Is U Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?
We reiterate our Hold rating on U stock. Investors should consider U stock a speculative play given its weak fundamentals and FCF profitability.
Therefore, investors should utilize price action analysis to assess the market's valuation of U stock, looking for clues of bull/bear traps as the market evolves its outlook and valuation on the company.
Notably, we have not observed a double bottom bear trap that could proffer an early signal of a sustained bottom, leading to a reversal of its bearish momentum.
Do you want to buy only at the right entry points for your growth stocks?
We help you to pick lower-risk entry points, ensuring you are able to capitalize on them with a higher probability of success and profit on their next wave up. Your membership also includes:
24/7 access to our model portfolios
Daily Tactical Market Analysis to sharpen your market awareness and avoid the emotional rollercoaster
Access to all our top stocks and earnings ideas
Access to all our charts with specific entry points
Real-time chatroom support
Real-time buy/sell/hedge alerts
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
I'm Jere Wang, the principal analyst and founder of JR Research and Ultimate Growth Investing Marketplace service.
Ultimate Growth Investing is curated to help investors achieve 5x to 10x returns over the next five years.
As a growth-oriented investor myself, I am aware of the challenges investors face in their quest to find the right growth stocks. There are so many high-potential companies in the market. As these are emerging leaders, the due diligence required is even more crucial. All growth investors want multi-bagger returns. Unfortunately, most could hardly find the time to do the necessary work.
Therefore, our service is here to help these investors. We are full-time investors and traders. We work day-in, day-out to find the best opportunities for ourselves. Now, we are extending those opportunities to these investors through the service.
If you also prefer someone to do all the hard work for you, I invite you to try out our service.
Subscribe right now because you get to try out the service for 14 days FREE. Seeking Alpha's unconditional guarantee also protects your free trial.
Your billing only starts after the free trial. So there's absolutely no risk at all for you to subscribe. Upon subscription, you will have access to all of our investing resources. You will also have access to our Growth Portfolio.
Come and join our community of investors as we navigate the ups and down of the market together. All our best ideas are shared only with our community in the service. Hence, you will not be able to find them on the free site.
If you have any questions, feel free to send me a direct message. I'm here to help.
I look forward to connecting with you in Ultimate Growth Investing soon!
More About Me:
I was already a full-time investor and trader before I joined Seeking Alpha as a contributor. I enjoy sharing my experience, knowledge, and mistakes with fellow investors who don't have time to look at the market. It is not a part-time job that I do on the side. I depend on what I do for a living. I take these responsibilities very seriously.
I was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation. I graduated with an Economics Degree from National University of Singapore [NUS]. NUS is Asia's #1 university according to Quacquarelli Symonds [QS] annual higher education ranking. It also held the #11 position in QS World University Rankings 2022.
I'm also a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces. I'm the Battalion Second-in-command of an Armored Regiment. I currently hold the rank of Major.
I love spending time researching high-quality growth companies. That also includes investing time analyzing their price action. In addition, it has allowed me to develop a clear understanding of how institutional investors play their game.
Our best research ideas in the service are highly actionable. We own our best ideas and have skin in the game. Our ideas are not just designed to be a good read. Therefore you wouldn't get abstract theories or concepts from us. You will only get timely and actionable ideas. These are also high probability and workable set-ups with lower-risk entry points.
My LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jjere/
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA, RBLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.