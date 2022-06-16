Algoma Steel Announces Massive Buyback, To Repurchase +30% In 30 Days
Summary
- Algoma Steel leans on its strong balance sheet and issues a Substantial Issuer Bid.
- This is a huge share repurchase program, where Algoma will look to repurchase $400 million worth of stock in the coming month.
- Algoma Steel's accelerated share repurchase program could see approximately a third of its total market cap repurchased over the coming month.
- By my very rough estimates, Algoma is priced at 1.5x free cash flow.
- I rate this stock a buy.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Deep Value Returns. Learn More »
Investment Thesis
Algoma Steel (NASDAQ:ASTL) is a steel producer. Given the solid steel prices at present, this led Algoma to print a significant amount of free cash flow.
Furthermore, together with its Q1 2023 outlook for another resounding period ahead, this has allowed Algoma, a debt-free steel company to announce a large repurchase of its shares.
Algoma is expected to buy back approximately a third of its market cap within 30 days.
I rate this stock a buy.
Algoma Steel's Near-Term Prospects
Algoma Steel is an integrated primary steel producer. It is a producer of hot and cold rolled steel sheet and plate products.
Being a commodity company, the macro aspects that affected Algoma have been the same as the elements we've heard from its peers.
Factors such as logistical supply chain constraints and COVID-related challenges have impacted its Q4 2022 results, leading to shipping volumes being down sequentially by 1% from Q3 2022 and 12% y/y.
That being said, given the strong pricing environment experienced in the quarter, despite working off lower shipping volumes, Algoma's revenues were still up 50% y/y.
Being a steel producer, with very high fixed costs, ultimately leads to very high operating leverage. Accordingly, small changes in its revenue line have pronounced implications on its EBITDA line.
Indeed, as you can see above, Algoma's EBITDA line soared by 100% y/y. Not bad for a commodity company. Note that the figures in the table are in Canadian dollars.
Moreover, from a free cash flow perspective, Algoma's free cash flow jumped from CAD 112 million last year to CAD 351 million in the current quarter.
For a business that's valued at approximately $1 billion, for it to make approximately $272 million (in USD) of free cash flow in a 90-day period implies that the business must be seriously undervalued.
Next, we'll talk about Algoma's balance sheet.
Strong Financial Footing
Algoma has approximately CAD 915 million of cash equivalents on its balance sheet. Furthermore, back in Q4 2021, Algoma paid down CAD 358 million of outstanding senior secured long-term debt.
This implies that Algoma has approximately CAD 85 million worth of government loans outstanding.
Of the CAD 85 million of government loans outstanding, a very small payment will be made over the next twelve months of CAD 10 million. But these loans carry rates of approximately 2.5% and are not getting in the way of its balance sheet. These are operational government loans.
In sum, Algoma's balance sheet has a net cash position of approximately $915 million, leaving this free cash flow generating business in a very strong position to launch its massive share repurchase program.
Capital Allocation Policy: Bull Case
Algoma will launch at the end of June a Substantial Issuer Bid ("SIB"). This is where Algoma will have a "modified Dutch auction" that looks to repurchase as many shares as possible.
The way this works is that Algoma will, over a short period of time, notify the market of its intention to repurchase shares. Shareholders then look to tender or hand over their shares at a small premium to the trading price.
Algoma goes through all the tenders, starting at the lowest price, and moves up the pricing ladder until it has exhausted its total decided capital allocation.
In this case, Algoma will look to repurchase $400 million worth of shares. And to do so at the smallest premium possible. The pricing range of the SIB, or share repurchase program, will be announced at the end of June.
ASTL Stock Valuation - Very Cheaply Priced
Looking ahead to the current quarter, Algoma believes its EBITDA could be CAD 345 or approximately $245 million (in USD).
If we assume roughly similar EBITDA to free cash flow generation as we saw in Q4 2022, this could see Algoma reporting approximately $260 million of free cash flow (in USD).
Consequently, assuming that steel prices didn't compress significantly, we could see Algoma reporting slightly more than $800 million of free cash flow in 2022.
This would put the stock priced at approximately 1.5x free cash flow.
Premortem: Investment Risks
Steel prices are extremely volatile and tied to global economic growth.
With higher interest rates now on the cards, this leads to the economy slowing down, which in turn leads to steel prices coming down, as a surplus emerges.
If steel prices rapidly fall and stay depressed, repurchasing a large portion of Algoma's shares could in hindsight turn out to have been made at the top of the cycle.
The Bottom Line
My bull case is focused on the $400 million share repurchase program. I've afforded no consideration to Algoma's 2% dividend yield or its Normal Course Issuer Bid, where Algoma could actually repurchase approximately 5% of its shares over the coming year.
However, clearly, those two capital allocation policies are also meaningful.
If one believes that steel prices remain relatively flat at current prices over the next twelve months, investors holding onto the stock will see Algoma's EPS figures soar over the coming year.
With that in mind, I believe that paying approximately 1.5x free cash flows makes tremendous sense.
Strong Investment Potential
My Marketplace highlights a portfolio of undervalued investment opportunities - stocks with rapid growth potential, driven by top quality management, while these stocks are cheaply valued.
I follow countless companies and select for you the most attractive investments. I do all the work of picking the most attractive stocks.
Investing Made EASY
As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains.
- Deep Value Returns' Marketplace continues to rapidly grow.
- Check out members' reviews.
- High-quality, actionable insightful stock picks.
- The place where value is everything.
This article was written by
DEEP VALUE RETURNS: The only Marketplace with real performance. There are no gimmicks and no place to hide because all I care about is delivering high performance against the S&P500.
WARNING: Any stocks that you feel like buying after discussions with me are your responsibility.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.