Tilray Stock: Don't Even Think About It
Summary
- This is a dedicated price action analysis on Tilray stock. We help investors visualize its critical levels better, helping them with their decision-making.
- Tilray's unprofitability on adjusted EPS and free cash flow terms make fundamental valuation highly challenging. Therefore, investors must be careful in buying the dips.
- Our price action analysis indicates a long-term secular downtrend in TLRY, with no bear trap reversal price action to stanch its decline.
- Therefore, we reiterate our Hold rating on TLRY stock. We urge new investors to stay away from stocks like Tilray.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Ultimate Growth Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Price Action Thesis
We discuss Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) stock detailed price action in this article to help investors visualize its critical support and resistance levels better. TLRY stock price structures are simple to understand. Because the most distinct structures are a series of astute bull traps set up by the market to draw in unsuspicious buyers.
Subsequently, those momentum spikes were digested significantly, as the market taught investors never to chase unprofitable stocks like TLRY. As growth investors, we have our fair share of mistakes. Therefore, we want to help investors understand some of the mistakes we made to avoid repeating them.
Our valuation analysis suggests TLRY stock is still overvalued even at the current levels. Our price action analysis indicates that investors should do well simply by avoiding TLRY stock.
As such, we reiterate our Hold rating on Tilray stock.
It's Easy To Recognize Those Bull Traps
TLRY stock does not have a secular long-term uptrend. Therefore, it should immediately inform investors that they are fighting against the market if they buy the "dips."
Furthermore, the prominent bull traps should also indicate the market's aversion whenever TLRY stock had significant momentum spikes. The last noteworthy momentum spike in TLRY stock in early 2021 was a clear rejection by the market over greedy buyers chasing its momentum.
We urge investors to steer clear of such stocks with a marked long-term downtrend bias and several significant bull traps.
Going closer to its weekly chart, we can visualize several of those medium-term bull traps, as seen above. The most significant one occurred in June 2021, which we usually define as a double top bull trap. Such traps must be respected because they often portend a substantial reversal in trend.
That was exactly what happened to TLRY stock, as it fell deeply into bearish momentum by September. A series of bull traps seen in November 2021 and March 2022 helped entrench TLRY stock in its dominant bearish bias. Those momentum spikes were excellent opportunities for investors to cut exposure and not "buy the dip!" Don't fight against the market.
Furthermore, we have not observed a significant price action trigger that could forestall a continuation in its bearish momentum, helping stanch its decay. Therefore, investors should avoid buying any dip unless they are experienced speculative traders with excellent counter-trending trading skills. New investors should also not think about TLRY stock altogether.
Tilray - Unprofitability Makes Fundamental Valuation Challenging
With negative NTM adjusted EPS and negative free cash flow (FCF), we believe valuing TLRY stock with a measure of confidence is challenging.
Using the Street's preferred revenue multiples metrics is not advisable. Investors must understand that the quality of revenue growth is different between companies. Therefore, we must always focus on valuing companies on EPS or FCF and nothing less.
Focusing on other metrics requires a significant amount of guesswork, as the quality of revenue growth is obviously much poorer for companies with negative earnings.
|Stock
|TLRY
|Current market cap
|$1.43B
|Hurdle rate (CAGR)
|30%
|Projection through
|CQ2'26
|Required FCF yield in CQ2'26
|2.5%
|Assumed FCF margin in CQ2'26
|3%
|Implied TTM revenue by CQ2'26
|$3.4B
TLRY stock reverse cash flow valuation model. Data source: S&P Cap IQ, author
Investors are encouraged to keep their investment decision-making simple. Don't over-analyze, as there's an "efficient frontier" to analysis. Loup Ventures' Doug Clinton aptly articulated (edited):
Knowledge about an investment opportunity lives on an efficient frontier. You want to take your knowledge out to the point where returns to incremental knowledge diminish. Often this point will mean you know more than most other investors, but that shouldn’t be the point of research. Not only is excess information useless, it can be harmful by making you overweight unimportant things. Also, the deeper you go into a research process, the deeper your commitment. If you’re predisposed to liking a company, the more work you do on that company will only serve to reinforce that view. (Doug Clinton's Substack)
Therefore, it's clear to us that TLRY is not a worthwhile investment to consider at the current levels, as it's not likely to meet our required TTM revenue target by CQ2'26. Consider a lower hurdle rate for TLRY? We would instead move to another investment opportunity.
Is TLRY Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?
Given the company's negative profitability on adjusted EPS and FCF, it's challenging for investors to consider an investment opportunity in TLRY stock. How do investors value its stock if it has questionable FCF metrics? Furthermore, its forward FCF margins are estimated to be on the lower end.
Therefore, we urge investors to use a speculative framework to valuing TLRY stock. As a result, they should base their "investing" decision solely on price action analysis to consider an opportunity.
However, our analysis indicates there's nothing to suggest that buying the dip now would be worth considering.
Accordingly, we reiterate our Hold rating on TLRY stock.
This article was written by
I'm Jere Wang, the principal analyst and founder of JR Research and Ultimate Growth Investing Marketplace service.
Ultimate Growth Investing is curated to help investors achieve 5x to 10x returns over the next five years.
As a growth-oriented investor myself, I am aware of the challenges investors face in their quest to find the right growth stocks. There are so many high-potential companies in the market. As these are emerging leaders, the due diligence required is even more crucial. All growth investors want multi-bagger returns. Unfortunately, most could hardly find the time to do the necessary work.
Therefore, our service is here to help these investors. We are full-time investors and traders. We work day-in, day-out to find the best opportunities for ourselves. Now, we are extending those opportunities to these investors through the service.
If you also prefer someone to do all the hard work for you, I invite you to try out our service.
Subscribe right now because you get to try out the service for 14 days FREE. Seeking Alpha's unconditional guarantee also protects your free trial.
Your billing only starts after the free trial. So there's absolutely no risk at all for you to subscribe. Upon subscription, you will have access to all of our investing resources. You will also have access to our Growth Portfolio.
Come and join our community of investors as we navigate the ups and down of the market together. All our best ideas are shared only with our community in the service. Hence, you will not be able to find them on the free site.
If you have any questions, feel free to send me a direct message. I'm here to help.
I look forward to connecting with you in Ultimate Growth Investing soon!
More About Me:
I was already a full-time investor and trader before I joined Seeking Alpha as a contributor. I enjoy sharing my experience, knowledge, and mistakes with fellow investors who don't have time to look at the market. It is not a part-time job that I do on the side. I depend on what I do for a living. I take these responsibilities very seriously.
I was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation. I graduated with an Economics Degree from National University of Singapore [NUS]. NUS is Asia's #1 university according to Quacquarelli Symonds [QS] annual higher education ranking. It also held the #11 position in QS World University Rankings 2022.
I'm also a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces. I'm the Battalion Second-in-command of an Armored Regiment. I currently hold the rank of Major.
I love spending time researching high-quality growth companies. That also includes investing time analyzing their price action. In addition, it has allowed me to develop a clear understanding of how institutional investors play their game.
Our best research ideas in the service are highly actionable. We own our best ideas and have skin in the game. Our ideas are not just designed to be a good read. Therefore you wouldn't get abstract theories or concepts from us. You will only get timely and actionable ideas. These are also high probability and workable set-ups with lower-risk entry points.
My LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jjere/
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.