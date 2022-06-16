CHUNYIP WONG/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Tellurian (NYSE:TELL) is waiting to get funding via its final investment decision ("FID"). Until this is set in stone, investors have absolutely no idea of the terms and the level of dilution that could be on the cards.

If for whatever reason, FID requires that the majority of $12 billion Driftwood funding comes from a shareholder dilution, the upside from this investment will be capped.

If, on the other hand, Tellurian does indeed manage to press ahead with its $4 billion of equity and $8 billion of bank debt, to build the $12 billion Driftwood facility, this investment could amount to a nice return for shareholders.

Again, the investment is far from a clear-cut home run. The biggest obstacle here is the need to get the equity funding going.

There are a few moving parts here to think about, but anything aside from knowing the level of shareholder dilution is just a distraction.

Tellurian's Near-Term Prospects

Tellurian is attempting to raise $12 billion to build its Driftwood facility by 2026. Those are the two figures to remember, $12 billion of capital and 4 years out.

The Tellurian investment is relatively simple.

At the moment, the spread between US natural gas and the equivalent energy in Europe is very approximately 5x. The longer this spread remains this high, the more attractive an investment in Tellurian becomes. Will the spread still be this high in 4 years' time? I don't know.

If Tellurian is able to capture a spread of $9 between its US natural gas sourcing and sales and Europe and Asia, Tellurian would be making approximately $5 billion in cash flows from operations.

Right now, the spread to Europe is significantly bigger than this. Many times higher than $9. That being said, considering transportation, realizable sales, and sourcing costs this makes this equation out to 2026 far from static.

Nevertheless, for now, despite acknowledging that $5 billion of cash flows is super conservative, I will use this as my estimate, because I have no idea what the spread will be in 2026 when Driftwood gets completed.

In fact, I believe that the more pertinent issue is really how substantial the shareholder dilution will be?

Furthermore, recall that the share price right now is 20% lower than it was last month.

Consequently, at the current prices, shareholders will have to minimally endure the total number of shares outstanding increasing from 569 million to at least 1.7 billion shares outstanding. That is if the bull case works out favorably.

On yet the other hand, without attempting to over-intellectualize the argument, if one believes that there's going to be a sustained price difference between natural gas prices in the US and in Europe, this makes this investment all that more compelling.

As you can see, there are a lot of unknowns still on the table. Here are some further considerations.

TELL Stock Valuation - Attractively Priced

As I've noted throughout, it's very difficult to put a fair value on this investment without knowing how much Tellurian is going to have to dilute its shareholders.

If we assume that Tellurian dilutes shareholders by 3x, its market cap jumps to approximately $6 billion.

This means that in a very conservative cash flow scenario, the stock is priced at just over 1x its 2026 cash flows.

If we assume that Tellurian ends up having to generate $6 billion in equity, that means that the stock would be priced at closer to 2x 2026 cash flows.

If Tellurian ends up having to dilute shareholders with $10 billion of equity, approximately 85% of its funding, that would mean that Tellurian is priced at slightly over 2x its 2026 cash flows.

The Bottom Line

As noted throughout, there are many moving parts at play. I make the case that until we know the level of shareholder dilution investors will be unwilling to get too excited about Tellurian.

Once we know the exact dilution, even if Tellurian ends up having to fund the deal with nearly 85% of the $12 billion with equity, the stock would still only be priced at slightly over 2x its 2026 cash flows.

Furthermore, we should keep in mind that investors are being asked to pay on a multiple to cash flows 4 years out. That means that investors are being asked to "tie" up their capital for a considerable number of years.

This may or may not be dead money for up to 4 years. While I'm inclined to argue that the market is a forward-looking mechanism, I certainly do not believe that the equity markets are willing to price 4 years ahead. Particularly in the current environment.

On the back of this balanced argument, I rate this stock a buy. If everything goes through reasonably well, even at 2x future cash flow this looks like an attractive bet.