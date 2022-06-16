No 'Fed Put' For You!
Summary
- One of the most memorable "Seinfeld" episodes is "The Soup Nazi" where Yev Kassem demands a strict regimentation from his patrons.
- Yesterday, in what is likely to become one of the most memorable FOMC meetings, Jay Powell decided to play the role of Yev Kassem.
- This time, the strict regimentation comes in the form of what is likely to be the most aggressive tightening cycle we've seen since the mid-late 2000s.
- Only problem is, we are playing the role of the master's patrons: Jerry, George and particularly Elaine who end up with no soup and a ban for a year.
The term "Fed Put" (also known as "Greenspan Put"), a play on the option term "put," is the market belief that the Fed would step in and implement policies to limit the stock market's decline beyond a certain threshold. [Investopedia]
The last time the Fed hiked its benchmark rate by 0.75% was in Nov. 1994.
A rate cut followed less than 7 months later.
This is the main (only?) reason why stocks had a good day yesterday.
On one hand, Powell/the Fed tried to sound more dovish in order to cheer the market.
The FOMC dot-plot (where members expect the Fed Funds to be in the future) suggested that by the end of 2022, the benchmark rate would be 3.4%, lower than the 3.8% the market was pricing in.
According to the dot-plot, the Fed Funds rate may peak at 3.8% in 2023, but let's not forget that if Fed projections were accurate - we wouldn't be here in the first place...
On the other hand, it's clear that the Fed is determined to "kill" inflation, and (unless Powell is going to do a "Volcker", i.e. big hikes over a short period) we're still at an early stage of what might be a long path of rate hikes.
However, what can you expect when things are changing so rapidly and Powell himself said last month that a 75bps hike isn't on the table.
Come FOMC June meeting and that's exactly what has been served.
US 10-Year Real Yield - which was still negative only two months ago (now greater than 0.6%) - is rising at an unprecedented pace.
The change (of the 10-year real yield) over the past 60 days is even faster than it was at the peak of the subprime crisis, or at the 2013 eruption.
Financial conditions keep getting tighter and tighter, indicating that the US economic activity is about to fall off a cliff (if it hasn't already done so).
Powell said yesterday that while the Fed is seeing shifts in consumption, overall spending remains very strong.
Morgan Stanley is pointing out that based on recent data, this is about to change very quickly.
The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow is already forecasting zero growth for this quarter, so it's very likely the US is already in, or very near, a recession as we speak.
The US Treasury 30-10 Year spread has turned negative this morning, suggesting that investors are now looking at slower growth over an extended period.
Powell said that he sees no sign of economic slowdown, and stated that the Fed is not trying to 'induce' a recession.
Nonetheless, comparing the FOMC current projections to the ones from March shows that Fed members expect slower growth and higher unemployment rate across the board, along with lower PCE inflation after 2022.
We believe that if the Fed is willing to admit/project that slower growth and higher unemployment are upon us, it's actually telling us that as part of the fight against inflation it's willing to accept the risk of a recession.
No "Fed Put" for you!
Instead, embrace stagflation. You're going to hear this phrase hell of a lot more over the coming months.
Barclays' research chair Ajay Rajadhyaksha: "‘Fed prepares for a harder landing’ is how I would sum this meeting... If this is not a commitment to getting inflation under check, to the exclusion of everything else, we don’t know what is. This was a ‘statement’ meeting, no question."
No matter how you look at it, there are two things that we must keep in mind:
1) The Fed has been completely wrong, and monetary policy is way behind the curve.
2) Even after a 75bs rate hike, we're still at an early stage of the tightening path.
Unless Powell is willing to become a "mini Volcker" - and it doesn't look like this is the case - we might be due for a series of 0.75% rate hikes until year-end.
Morgan Stanley is quick to adjust its Fed Funds forecast for end-2022 to 4%: "The key question now is how quickly do they stop hiking rates, and prepare for cuts should they see a material slowing."
What is the main implication coming out of the FOMC meeting? Risk off!
For those of you who are following our work, let alone subscribe to any of our services, that is no news; we've been very cautious and defensive for quite some time, as evident by the performance of our portfolios.
Here are the YTD results of the three portfolios we offer in our two services [As at end of June 10, 2022 trading day]:
|FMP
|RIG
|SOP
|Type of securities held [M=Mainly, O=Only]
|Funds [O]
|Stocks [M]
|Stocks [O]
|Max. No. of positions
|50
|100
|24
|Actual, Current, No. of positions
|14
|89
|19
|Featured on (Service)
|WoF, MTF
|MTF
|WoF
|Inception Date
|Dec 31, '20
|Nov 19, '21
|Dec 31, '21
|YTD correlation between portfolio to SPY
|0.6034
|0.7674
|0.8770
|Portfolio YTD Return
|3.14%
|2.65%
|(8.76%)
|SPY YTD Return
|(17.64%)
|(17.64%)
|(17.64%)
|Over/Under-performance YTD Return
|20.78%
|20.29%
|8.89%
|Portfolio YTD SD
|1.14%
|0.86%
|1.23%
|SPY YTD Return
|1.57%
|1.57%
|1.57%
|Over/Under-performance YTD SD
|0.43%*
|0.71%*
|0.30%*
*Positive number = Less risky
Now, it seems as if most everybody is (finally) onboard with the "risk off" message:
- Guggenheim's Scott Minerd called all risk assets a "no go zone" for now.
- HSBC's (HSBC) Max Kettner writes: "We think risk assets will still have to correct lower and remain firmly risk-off in our tactical asset allocation."
- JPMorgan (JPM) and Goldman Sachs (GS) are moving into top-rated credit from riskier debt.
- SocGen's Subadra Rajappa says this is a sign of pricing in recession.
We surely hope you will enjoy this (horror?) "movie", but rest assured it's certainly not going to be as funny as Seinfeld...
Just like Elaine from Seinfeld who ended up with no soup, investors ended up with no "Fed Put".
We can only hope that unlike Elaine, "Risk On" would be 'banned' (from the stock market) for less than a year.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FUNDS MACRO PORTFOLIO ("FMP") either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.