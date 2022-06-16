Crypto Plunges Post-Fed, ETHE Shares Crater

Jun. 16, 2022 1:24 PM ETGrayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE)
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
528 Followers

Summary

  • Total crypto market cap is now below $900 billion, a whopping 70% decline off the November 2021 peak.
  • Ethereum finds weak support here, but more solid demand should appear down at the $650 level.
  • Trading at a severe discount to its holdings' value, ETHE is an expensive and complex way to play moves in the world's second-largest cryptocurrency.

Hand is turning a dice and changes the direction of an arrow symbolizing that the value of the crypto currency Ethereum (ETH) is going up (or vice versa)

Fokusiert/iStock via Getty Images

The Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTCQX:ETHE) is a way to play moves in the world's second-largest digital currency. According to Grayscale, the Trust is solely and passively invested in Ethereum (ETH-USD), enabling investors to gain exposure to ETH in the form of a security while avoiding the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping ETH, directly.

ETHE, with $3.6B in assets, comes with a hefty annual fee of 2.5%. The product trades at a severe discount to the value of its holdings per share, according to Grayscale. The fund is designed to track the CoinDesk Ether Price Index. This is not your typical exchange-traded product: You can learn more about ETHE specifics here.

ETHE Trades At A Discount To Holdings Value Per Share, Per Grayscale

ETHE Trades At A Discount to Holdings Value Per Share, Per Grayscale

Grayscale

Know What You Own And Why You Own It

Know What You Own And Why You Own It

Grayscale

Wild Moves In The Wildest Markets

Crypto finally plunged after a protracted consolidation from mid-May through early June. Four weeks of sideways price action felt like an eternity for crypto holders and those playing the space's typically high volatility. Ultimately, the downtrend continued. On June 10, both Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ether plummeted to lows not seen since last year. Many risky assets endured sharp losses that Friday following the one-two punch of a troubling U.S. CPI report and then red-hot 5-10-year inflation expectations within the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment survey. That forced the Fed's hand to a 75-basis point rate hike this week.

Then came the weekend. As stock and bond traders likely put down a few hard drinks, the still-open crypto markets put in fresh lows. News that Celsius would no longer permit withdrawals led to further crypto losses. Then came news that Binance would do the same. At a broader level, job cut announcements from major crypto companies like Coinbase (COIN), Crypto.com, and BlockFi proved just how much turmoil is happening right now in the crypto and DeFi lands. Are we on the precipice of another so-called crypto winter? Let's look at a few charts before going all doom and gloom.

Analyzing Crypto Price Action

I like to first review what's happening with the total crypto market cap, according to Tradingview.com. It has sunk to the lowest value since January 2021. Now under $900 billion in market cap, a more than 70% haircut off the November all-time high above $3 trillion last year is no doubt rattling for hodlers.

Total Crypto Market Cap Plunges Below $1 Trillion, A 17-Month Low

Total Crypto Market Cap Plunges Below $1 Trillion, A 17-Month Low

TradingView.com

The Technical Take

Ether itself is back to where it traded in early 2021. That was a time of incredibly bullish sentiment. That's also when prices surged from around $600 to $1200 in short order. ETH then consolidated for several weeks before taking a leg higher. The $950-$1000 area could be supportive, but that is not a strong area of demand. Ultimately, a move toward $650 could be in the cards - that's the late 2020 peak. Once support just above $1,700 was broken, all hell was set loose.

Ethereum: Weak Support Here, Bigger Demand Likely Near $650. Upside Resistance at $1700.

ETHUSD: Weak Support Here, Bigger Demand Likely Near $650. Upside Resistance at $1700.

StockCharts.com

The Bottom Line

ETHE is a complicated way to play moves in ETH-USD. It is a costly product that has major stipulations. I would advise caution when transacting and holding it. You could simply buy and sell Ether on the most established exchanges but expect volatility. As a technical analyst, further downside might lie ahead if $1,000 is broken. Next support is at $650. On the upside, $1,700-$1,740 will be significant resistance. Keep those spots in mind when trading ETHE.

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
528 Followers
CFA & CMT Charterholder | Freelance Financial Writer at SoFi & Ally | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including blogs, emails, white papers, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. My CFA and CMT backgrounds demonstrate prowess in investment management and my professional experience includes extensive public speaking and communication. Moreover, my extensive university teaching and professional trading experience provide useful skills. Past roles also include heavy use of Excel modeling and chart creation as well as PowerPoint.I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe. I am a contributor to Topdown Charts.
Follow

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.