Adobe Q2 Earnings: Slowing Growth Requires Lower Expectations
Summary
- Adobe reported a robust FQ2 earnings card but delivered weaker than estimated guidance for FQ3 and FY22. Therefore, the stock sold off post-earnings as investors parsed its valuations.
- However, we think its recovery from FY23 remains on track, as it laps highly challenging growth comps from FY21. Therefore, we urge investors to look ahead.
- Our reverse cash flow valuation analysis suggests that ADBE stock is reasonably valued. But, investors must taper their expectations of its future returns.
- We reiterate our Buy rating. But, we have not observed a validated bear trap price action after the recent sell-off.
- I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Investment Thesis
Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) reported a better than expected FQ2 card but disappointed the market with its guidance for FQ3 and FY22. The company attributed headwinds related to its pullout from Russia and Belarus, foreign exchange, and seasonality.
However, with the stock down 48% from its November 2021 highs, we believe the market has likely priced in much of its weakness. Notwithstanding, the company's weaker-than-expected guidance sent the stock down a further 4% post-earnings as investors parsed the impact on its valuations.
Despite that, we think Adobe's weaker than estimated guidance reflects headwinds that are likely to be transitory in impact. Therefore, it should not significantly impact its recovery trajectory from FY23.
Still, investors should not expect the company to post the gangbusters revenue growth rates it delivered over the past five years, moving ahead. However, we believe its solid free cash flow (FCF) profitability highlights its robust moat, deserving of its premium valuation.
In addition, our reverse cash flow valuation analysis also suggests that it should be able to achieve our revenue targets by CQ2'26. However, our price action analysis indicates that its most updated price action has yet to demonstrate a validated bear trap signal after the recent sell-off.
Notwithstanding, we believe it's likely to be at a near-term bottom, and we urge investors to watch its price action closely for a robust signal.
We reiterate our Buy rating on its more attractive valuation.
Adobe's Growth Has Continued To Slow
Readers can glean from Adobe's slowing annualized recurring revenue (ARR) growth since reaching its peak in FQ1'21. Therefore, the market's prescience in setting up its double top bull trap (which we missed previously) to digest its rapid gains from 2020-21 was justified.
Adobe reported a 12.5% YoY increase in its most important Creative ARR, down from FQ1's 15.6% growth. However, its smaller Document Cloud ARR continues to outperform, registering a 26.8% increase and down from FQ1's 29.3% growth.
Therefore, we think there's no doubt that Adobe's growth has slowed down significantly, as it couldn't keep up with the challenging comps it delivered in FY21.
But, Look Forward To A Brighter FY23
Notably, Adobe delivered a better than estimated adjusted and GAAP EPS growth in FQ2. As seen above, Adobe's adjusted EPS increased by 10.6% in FQ2 (Vs. consensus estimates of a 9.3% increase).
However, it proffered markedly weaker revenue and earnings guidance for FQ3 and FY22. Adobe's revenue guidance of $4.43B in FQ3 (up 12.58% YoY) is well below the consensus estimates of $4.52B (up 14.8% YoY). As a result, its adjusted EPS guidance is also lower at $3.33 (up 7.07%), compared to the consensus estimates of 9.4% growth.
We also expect the rest of the consensus estimates for FQ3-FQ4 to be revised downwards as Adobe navigates the challenging comps from FY21. However, we remain confident that its FY23 recovery remains on track, as its growth normalized this FY.
Valuation Is Also More Attractive - But Not Undervalued
|Stock
|ADBE
|Current market cap
|$172.5B
|Hurdle rate (CAGR)
|15%
|Projection through
|CQ2'26
|Required FCF yield in CQ2'26
|4%
|Assumed TTM FCF margin in CQ2'26
|42%
|Implied TTM revenue by CQ2'26
|$28.73B
ADBE stock reverse cash flow valuation model. Data source: S&P Cap IQ, author
We must highlight that investors should not expect the significant market-beating returns Adobe posted over the past five years. Notably, ADBE stock delivered a 5Y CAGR of 21.37%, with a TTM 5Y revenue CAGR of 21.9%.
Given its much slower growth, we have adjusted our hurdle rate to 15%, which is slightly ahead of our expectations of the market's average. Consequently, we revised our required FCF yield to 4%, in line with its current metrics but well above its 5Y mean of 3.18%. Given its markedly slowing topline growth, we think it's justified that the market is asking for a higher FCF yield.
Consequently, our parameters suggest that Adobe needs to deliver a TTM revenue of $28.73B by CQ2'26. It implies a revenue CAGR of 14.54%, which we think seems achievable.
Is ADBE Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?
Our price action analysis suggests that ADBE is at a near-term bottom, but there's no bear trap price action yet. Therefore, more conservative investors may consider waiting for a validated signal before pulling the trigger.
Otherwise, we think its valuation is attractive enough to reiterate our Buy rating, even though it's not undervalued.
Do you want to buy only at the right entry points for your growth stocks?
We help you to pick lower-risk entry points, ensuring you are able to capitalize on them with a higher probability of success and profit on their next wave up. Your membership also includes:
24/7 access to our model portfolios
Daily Tactical Market Analysis to sharpen your market awareness and avoid the emotional rollercoaster
Access to all our top stocks and earnings ideas
Access to all our charts with specific entry points
Real-time chatroom support
Real-time buy/sell/hedge alerts
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
I'm Jere Wang, the principal analyst and founder of JR Research and Ultimate Growth Investing Marketplace service.
Ultimate Growth Investing is curated to help investors achieve 5x to 10x returns over the next five years.
As a growth-oriented investor myself, I am aware of the challenges investors face in their quest to find the right growth stocks. There are so many high-potential companies in the market. As these are emerging leaders, the due diligence required is even more crucial. All growth investors want multi-bagger returns. Unfortunately, most could hardly find the time to do the necessary work.
Therefore, our service is here to help these investors. We are full-time investors and traders. We work day-in, day-out to find the best opportunities for ourselves. Now, we are extending those opportunities to these investors through the service.
If you also prefer someone to do all the hard work for you, I invite you to try out our service.
Subscribe right now because you get to try out the service for 14 days FREE. Seeking Alpha's unconditional guarantee also protects your free trial.
Your billing only starts after the free trial. So there's absolutely no risk at all for you to subscribe. Upon subscription, you will have access to all of our investing resources. You will also have access to our Growth Portfolio.
Come and join our community of investors as we navigate the ups and down of the market together. All our best ideas are shared only with our community in the service. Hence, you will not be able to find them on the free site.
If you have any questions, feel free to send me a direct message. I'm here to help.
I look forward to connecting with you in Ultimate Growth Investing soon!
More About Me:
I was already a full-time investor and trader before I joined Seeking Alpha as a contributor. I enjoy sharing my experience, knowledge, and mistakes with fellow investors who don't have time to look at the market. It is not a part-time job that I do on the side. I depend on what I do for a living. I take these responsibilities very seriously.
I was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation. I graduated with an Economics Degree from National University of Singapore [NUS]. NUS is Asia's #1 university according to Quacquarelli Symonds [QS] annual higher education ranking. It also held the #11 position in QS World University Rankings 2022.
I'm also a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces. I'm the Battalion Second-in-command of an Armored Regiment. I currently hold the rank of Major.
I love spending time researching high-quality growth companies. That also includes investing time analyzing their price action. In addition, it has allowed me to develop a clear understanding of how institutional investors play their game.
Our best research ideas in the service are highly actionable. We own our best ideas and have skin in the game. Our ideas are not just designed to be a good read. Therefore you wouldn't get abstract theories or concepts from us. You will only get timely and actionable ideas. These are also high probability and workable set-ups with lower-risk entry points.
My LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jjere/
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADBE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.