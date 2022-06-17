Sanderson Farms - Don't Be Chicken
Summary
- 88% technical buy signals.
- 14 new highs and up 10.65% this month.
- 27.09% gain this year.
- Continental Grain & Cargill may try to buy.
The Chart of the Day belongs to the chicken processor Sanderson Farms (SAFM). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's Top Stocks to Own list first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 5/23 the stock gained 8.11%.
Sanderson Farms, Inc., an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets. Its prepared chicken product line includes institutional and consumer packaged partially cooked or marinated chicken items for distributors and food service establishments. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Laurel, Mississippi.
Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.
Barchart Technical Indicators:
- 100% technical buy signals but increasing
- 26.75+ Weighted Alpha
- 27.09% gain in the last year
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 14 new highs and up 10.65% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 69.07%
- Technical support level at 205.02
- Recently traded at 206.45 with 50 day moving average of 192.84
Fundamental factors:
- Market Cap $4.69 billion
- P/E 5.37
- Dividend yield .85%
- Revenue expected to grow 31.30%
- Earnings estimated to increase 136.60% this year, an additional 9.60% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 18.90% for the next 5 years
Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:
- Wall Street analysts give 3 strong buy and 5 hold opinions on the stock
- Analysts have price targets as high as 205.70
- Continental Grain & Cargill are offering to buy the company at 203.00 but investors and analysts seem to ignore this because of several regulatory hurdles
- The individual investors following the stock on Seeking Alpha voted 281 to 16 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 53 to 4 for the same result
- 7,620 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha
Ratings Summary
|SA Authors
|Strong Buy
|4.66
|Wall Street
|Buy
|3.57
|Quant
|Strong Buy
|4.87
Factor Grades
|Now
|3M ago
|6M ago
|Valuation
|A-
|A-
|C+
|Growth
|A
|A
|A+
|Profitability
|A
|A
|B
|Momentum
|A+
|B+
|A-
|Revisions
|A
|A
|B
Quant Ranking
Sector
Industry
Ranked Overall
Ranked in Sector
Ranked in Industry
Dividend Grades
|Now
|3M ago
|6M ago
|Safety
|A+
|A
|A-
|Growth
|A+
|A+
|A+
|Yield
|C+
|B
|D
|Consistency
|A-
|A-
|A-
