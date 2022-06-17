Sanderson Farms - Don't Be Chicken

Jun. 17, 2022
Jim Van Meerten
Summary

  • 88% technical buy signals.
  • 14 new highs and up 10.65% this month.
  • 27.09% gain this year.
  • Continental Grain & Cargill may try to buy.
Chicken fillet production line . Factory for the production of food from meat.Automated production line in modern food factory. Ravioli production.Meat processing plant.

Maksymenko Nataliia/iStock via Getty Images

The Chart of the Day belongs to the chicken processor Sanderson Farms (SAFM). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's Top Stocks to Own list first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 5/23 the stock gained 8.11%.

SAFM Sanderson Farms

SAFM Price vs Trend Spotter and Daily Moving Averages (Barchart)

Sanderson Farms, Inc., an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets. Its prepared chicken product line includes institutional and consumer packaged partially cooked or marinated chicken items for distributors and food service establishments. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Laurel, Mississippi.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

  • 100% technical buy signals but increasing
  • 26.75+ Weighted Alpha
  • 27.09% gain in the last year
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 14 new highs and up 10.65% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 69.07%
  • Technical support level at 205.02
  • Recently traded at 206.45 with 50 day moving average of 192.84

Fundamental factors:

  • Market Cap $4.69 billion
  • P/E 5.37
  • Dividend yield .85%
  • Revenue expected to grow 31.30%
  • Earnings estimated to increase 136.60% this year, an additional 9.60% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 18.90% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

  • Wall Street analysts give 3 strong buy and 5 hold opinions on the stock
  • Analysts have price targets as high as 205.70
  • Continental Grain & Cargill are offering to buy the company at 203.00 but investors and analysts seem to ignore this because of several regulatory hurdles
  • The individual investors following the stock on Seeking Alpha voted 281 to 16 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 53 to 4 for the same result
  • 7,620 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

SA Authors Strong Buy 4.66
Wall Street Buy 3.57
Quant Strong Buy 4.87

Factor Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Valuation A- A- C+
Growth A A A+
Profitability A A B
Momentum A+ B+ A-
Revisions A A B

Quant Ranking

Sector

Consumer Staples

Industry

Packaged Foods and Meats

Ranked Overall

106 out of 4568

Ranked in Sector

1 out of 183

Ranked in Industry

1 out of 56

Quant ratings beat the market »

Dividend Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Safety A+ A A-
Growth A+ A+ A+
Yield C+ B D
Consistency A- A- A-

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SAFM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

