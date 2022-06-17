Dividend Income Update May 2022

Summary

  • Without rehashing the wild ride we experienced in the market the last couple of months, I could find comfort in one thing, my dividends.
  • Sure, dividends may not increase every year and a cut or elimination is even possible, but the odds are greatly reduced when you diversify among different companies and sectors and focus on dividend quality.
  • With lower prices, as dividend investors know, come higher yield.

Dollar currency growth concept with upward arrows on charts and coins background

gesrey/iStock via Getty Images

It’s dividend income update time. One of my favorite times of the month as I get to review my previous month of passive income received from my dividend income portfolios.

Without rehashing the wild ride we experienced in the market the last couple of months, I could find comfort in one thing, my dividends. As we all know, the market may move up and down irrationally and seemingly on a whim while our dividends remain much more stable, reliable and predictable (even with those occasional cuts we all experience). Sure, dividends may not increase every year and a cut or elimination is even possible, but the odds are greatly reduced when you diversify among different companies and sectors and focus on dividend quality (free cash flow, EPS, payout ratios and simply cash on hand). With that being said, let’s take a look at my May 2022 dividend totals.

Dividend income from my taxable account totaled $862.43.

Date Symbol Description Amount
05/02/2022 GIS General Mills, Inc. $125.50
05/02/2022 T AT&T Inc. $116.62
05/02/2022 VZ Verizon Communications $2.46
05/06/2022 GD General Dynamics Corp. $12.64
05/09/2022 APD Air Products and Chemicals $67.55
05/12/2022 AAPL Apple Inc. $11.32
05/13/2022 CL Colgate-Palmolive Company $8.51
05/13/2022 CLX The Clorox Company $19.82
05/16/2022 ABT Abbott Laboratories $37.28
05/16/2022 ABBV AbbVie Inc. $316.31
05/16/2022 HRL Hormel Foods Corp. $22.47
05/16/2022 PG The Procter & Gamble Company $25.75
05/20/2022 CAT Caterpillar Inc. $84.00
05/27/2022 SBUX Starbucks Corp. $12.20
Total: $862.43

It will be interesting to see how the market plays out during the second half of the year. Most are predicting more pain as interest rates rise, which should continue to hammer overall markets in general. With lower prices, as dividend investors know, come higher yield. These next four to five months could be great times to dollar cost average into positions that are beaten down, potentially lowering your cost basis and capturing higher initial yield.

Are any of these dividend stocks in your portfolio too? How was your May dividend income? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long all above

