Rising Food Prices Showcase The Need For Greater Innovations In Agriculture

Jun. 17, 2022 11:14 AM ETWDNA
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.49K Followers

Summary

  • With an expanding global population and greater attention being paid to sustainability, novel approaches to agriculture may be at least as important in the long run.
  • It’s possible that precision breeding techniques can produce crops with fewer inputs, such as pesticides and fertilizers.
  • WisdomTree has been following the BioRevolution for some time, and it’s clear that the focus on human health came first.

peanuts plantation at evening with sunshine with graphic smart technology concepts

lamyai/iStock via Getty Images

By Christopher Gannatti, CFA

At WisdomTree, we believe that one of the biggest megatrends over the coming decades will relate to biotechnology. Part of that relates to human health, and we have already seen how innovations in messenger RNA (mRNA) have provided incredibly novel vaccine applications with respect to COVID-19.

However, with an expanding global population and greater attention being paid to sustainability, novel approaches to agriculture may be at least as important in the long run.

Making it Concrete: Tomatoes

Scientists at the John Innes Centre in Norwich have created tomatoes that are a source of vitamin D. They made small deletions in the plant's genome that prompted the plants to accumulate provitamin D3, which can be converted to vitamin D in sunlight. A single upgraded tomato could provide around 20% of the recommended daily allowance of the vitamin.1

But how can the UK encourage the appearance of something like the tomatoes described here on supermarket shelves? The answer is by recognizing the complex journey of genetically modified organisms in Europe and gradually adjusting the legislative environment.

Different Countries, Different Views

In recent years, there has been no shortage of polarizing issues. Questions around the safety and desirability of genetically modified crops have generated strong responses, particularly in Europe. In certain respects, the legal environment has made it very challenging to picture a reality where any of these potential innovations could widely proliferate in Europe.

However, it would not be appropriate to paint every country across the continent with the same brush. Even if there is a common regulatory structure and common market, that doesn't always mean all countries and people share the same views.

It is in these different views that change can sometimes emerge.

The U.K. Presents: The Genetic Technology (Precision Breeding) Bill2

It's true that following Brexit, the U.K. has struck out on its own away from the European Union, thereby creating flexibility. Environment Secretary George Eustice said:

Outside the EU, we are free to follow the science. These precision technologies allow us to speed up the breeding of plants that have natural resistance to diseases and better use of soil nutrients so we can have higher yields with fewer pesticides and fertilizers. The U.K. has some incredible academic centers of excellence and they are poised to lead the way.

Precision breeding technologies could have a range of benefits, such as:

  1. They will give U.K. scientists the power to help farmers and producers develop plant varieties and animals with beneficial traits that could also occur through traditional breeding and natural processes.
  2. It can create safer food by removing allergens and preventing the formation of harmful compounds in food.

Sustainability at the Forefront

It's possible that precision breeding techniques can produce crops with fewer inputs, such as pesticides and fertilizers. Globally, between 20% and 40% of all crops grown are lost to pests and disease, but it's possible that precision breeding can increase both pest and disease resistance. NFU Vice President David Exwood said:

This science-based legislative change has the potential to offer a number of benefits to U.K. food production and to the environment and will provide farmers and growers with another tool in the toolbox as we look to overcome the challenges of feeding an ever-growing population while tackling the climate crisis.

Will the European Union Follow?

According to an announcement from the European Commission, published on April 29, 2021, a study on new genomic techniques (NGTs) showed that NGTs have the potential to contribute to a more sustainable food system as part of the objectives of the European Green Deal and the Farm to Fork Strategy.

The study also found that the current genetically modified organism (GMO) legislation, adopted in 2001, is not fit for purpose for these innovative technologies. The Commission announced a wide and open consultation process to discuss the design of a new legal framework for these biotechnologies. Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Stella Kyriakides, said:

The study we published today concludes that New Genomic Techniques can promote the sustainability of agricultural production, in line with the objectives of our Farm to Fork Strategy. With the safety of consumers and the environment as the guiding principle, now is the moment to have an open dialogue with citizens, Member States and the European Parliament to jointly decide the way forward for the use of these biotechnologies in the EU.

We cannot, of course, guarantee any outcomes, but what's clear is that the legal framework and views are evolving, possibly with the focus on sustainability as a catalyst. There is no question that now, in 2022, as we type these words, the agricultural system is facing stress due to the Russia/Ukraine crisis. It's important to give all possible solutions and mitigating factors due consideration.

Conclusion: Look for Agricultural Applications of the BioRevolution to Grow

WisdomTree has been following the BioRevolution for some time, and it's clear that the focus on human health came first. Over time, we expect the focus on agriculture and food to grow, and if the legal frameworks in certain regions of the world tend toward being more permissive rather than less, it will only help things along in that regard. Those interested in a specific strategy that may touch on these trends, consider the WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (WDNA).

Important Risks Related to this Article

Christopher Gannatti is an employee of WisdomTree UK Limited, a European subsidiary of WisdomTree Asset Management Inc.'s parent company, WisdomTree Investments, Inc.

There are risks associated with investing, including possible loss of principal. The Fund invests in BioRevolution companies, which are companies significantly transformed by advancements in genetics and biotechnology. BioRevolution companies face intense competition and potentially rapid product obsolescence. These companies may be adversely affected by the loss or impairment of intellectual property rights and other proprietary information or changes in government regulations or policies. Additionally, BioRevolution companies may be subject to risks associated with genetic analysis. The Fund invests in the securities included in, or representative of, its Index regardless of their investment merit and the Fund does not attempt to outperform its Index or take defensive positions in declining markets. The composition of the Index is governed by an Index Committee and the Index may not perform as intended. Please read the Fund's prospectus for specific details regarding the Fund's risk profile.

Christopher Gannatti, CFA, Global Head of Research

Christopher Gannatti, CFA, Global Head of Research

Christopher Gannatti began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in December 2010, working directly with Jeremy Schwartz, CFA®, Director of Research. In January of 2014, he was promoted to Associate Director of Research where he was responsible to lead different groups of analysts and strategists within the broader Research team at WisdomTree. In February of 2018, Christopher was promoted to Head of Research, Europe, where he will be based out of WisdomTree's London office and will be responsible for the full WisdomTree research effort within the European market, as well as supporting the UCITs platform globally. Christopher came to WisdomTree from Lord Abbett, where he worked for four and a half years as a Regional Consultant. He received his MBA in Quantitative Finance, Accounting, and Economics from NYU's Stern School of Business in 2010, and he received his bachelor's degree from Colgate University in Economics in 2006. Christopher is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.49K Followers
WisdomTree launched its first ETFs in June of 2006, and is currently the industry's fifth largest ETF provider. The WisdomTree Seeking Alpha profile will feature content by some of our leading analysts including: Luciano Siracusano: Luciano Siracusano is WisdomTree's Chief Investment Strategist and Head of Sales. He is the co-creator with CEO Jonathan Steinberg of WisdomTree's patented Indexing methodology and has led the firm's sales force since 2008. Luciano is a regular guest on CNBC and FOX Business, and speaks frequently on ETFs, indexing and global financial markets. A former equity analyst at ValueLine, Luciano began his career as a speechwriter for former New York Governor Mario Cuomo and HUD Secretary Henry Cisneros. He graduated from Columbia University with a B.A. in Political Science in 1987. Jeremy Schwartz: As WisdomTree’s Director of Research, Jeremy Schwartz offers timely ideas and timeless wisdom on a bi-monthly basis. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Jeremy was Professor Jeremy Siegel's head research assistant and helped with the research and writing of Stocks for the Long Run and The Future for Investors. He is also the co-author of the Financial Analysts Journal paper “What Happened to the Original Stocks in the S&P 500?” and the Wall Street Journal article “The Great American Bond Bubble.” Christopher Gannatti: Christopher Gannatti began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in December 2010, working directly with Jeremy Schwartz, CFA®, Director of Research. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Christopher came to WisdomTree from Lord Abbett, where he worked for four and a half years as a Regional Consultant. Rick Harper: Rick Harper serves as the Head of Fixed Income and Currency for WisdomTree Asset Management, where he oversees fixed income and currency products developed through our collaborations with the BNY Mellon Corporation and Western Asset Management. Rick has over 19 years investment experience in strategy and portfolio management positions at prominent investment firms. Prior to joining WisdomTree in 2007, Rick held senior level strategist roles with RBC Dain Rauscher, Bank One Capital Markets, ETF Advisors, and Nuveen Investments. Bradley Krom: Bradley Krom joined WisdomTree as a member of the Fixed Income and Currency team in December 2010. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on currency and fixed income markets, as well as analyzing existing and new fund strategies. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Bradley served as a senior trader on a proprietary trading desk at TransMarket Group. Tripp Zimmerman, Research Analyst Tripp Zimmerman began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in February 2013. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Tripp worked for TD Ameritrade as a fixed income specialist. Tripp also worked for Wells Fargo Advisors, TIAA-CREF and Evergreen Investments in various investment related roles. Tripp graduated from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a dual degree in Economics and Philosophy. Tripp is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Jonathan Steinberg, CEO Prior to establishing WisdomTree, Jonathan founded, and served as Chairman and CEO of Individual Investor Group, Inc. From 1998 to 2004, he held the role of Editor-in-Chief of Individual Investor and Ticker magazines. Before his entrepreneurial accomplishments, Jonathan was an Analyst in the Mergers & Acquisitions division at Bear Stearns & Co. He attended The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and is the author of Midas Investing, published by Random House in 1996. Zach Hascoe, Capital Markets Zach Hascoe began at WisdomTree in August 2010, and works directly with David Abner, Head of Capital Markets. The Capital Markets group is involved in all aspects of the WisdomTree ETFs including product development, helping to seed and bring new products to market, as well as trading strategies and best execution strategies for the client base. Zach works closely with the trading and liquidity community and does analytics on ETF baskets and the capital markets. He is a frequent contributor to the WisdomTree blog on topics related to the capital markets, liquidity, structure and best execution. In addition, he manages the hedge fund relationships for the firm. Zach received a B.A. from Bucknell University and was Captain of the Bucknell Tennis Team.
Follow
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.