Is EVgo Stock A Buy For The Long Term? Bullish Into EV Charging Tailwinds

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) operates electric vehicle charging stations serving individual drivers at public access locations along with a growing corporate and fleet customer business. The company is recognized as owning one of the most extensive networks of public access "fast chargers" which are seen as critical for the mainstream adoption of EVs over the next decade. Indeed, the attraction here is the high-growth opportunity in charging demand that EVgo is well-positioned to capture.

While shares have been extremely volatile amid the broader market selloff, we believe the recent correction offers a new buying opportunity. We are bullish on EVGO which benefits from several operational tailwinds and stands out among its peer group with the highest growth momentum over the next few years.

EVGO Stock Key Metrics

The company last reported its Q1 financials back in May with the headline of $7.7 million in revenue, an increase of 86% year-over-year. The adjusted gross margin at 37.1% climbed from 18.5% in Q1 2021. At the same time, the heavy investment spending to support growth continues to hit earnings. EVgo non-GAAP EPS at -$0.22 reflected a net income loss of -$55 million. Negative adjusted EBITDA at -$18.2 million widened from -$9.8 million in the period last year.

The takeaway here is that operating trends are positive with EVgo continuing to build out its network and secure new partnerships. The company now has around 2,100 charging stalls in operation or under construction which includes 850 direct current fast-charging sites. A key metric is the network throughput measured in GWh reaching 8.0, up nearly 100 y/y.

There are around 3,330 stalls in the engineering and construction pipeline compared to 1,500 at the end of Q1 last year. This figure in particular provides some good visibility for revenues to more than double from the current level as locations go online. Finally, the number of customer accounts reached 375k, up 51% y/y. This is within a pool of over 2 million users that have registered accounts on the "PlugShare" mobile app.

We mentioned the partnerships with deals reached this quarter to build out fast-charging stations at retail locations for major brands across several verticals. Announced names include JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM), Kroger Co. (KR), and Simon Property Group (SPG). EVgo also has agreements with OEM EV manufacturers while working with rideshare leaders Uber Inc (UBER) and Lyft Inc (LYFT) as a long-term growth opportunity.

Management is guiding for full-year revenue in a range between $48 and $55 million. The target for network throughput of 50 to 60 GWh suggests an acceleration into the second half of the year compared to the trends in Q1. The outlook for negative adjusted EBITDA guidance in a range between -$75 and -$85 million implies an improvement compared to the annualized Q1 run rate.

Finally, we'll mention that EVgo ended the quarter with $441 million in cash and equivalents against zero long-term financial debt. The balance sheet position is a strong point in the company's investment profile, offering some flexibility to support liquidity during the growth phase where cash flows are negative.

Is EVGO Stock A Good Long-Term Investment?

The bullish case for EVgo is straightforward. From battery-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids representing less than 5% of the U.S. market share of vehicles on the road, that figure is expected to climb towards 30% by 2030. While Tesla Inc (TSLA) jump-started the movement, most traditional auto manufacturers are now embracing EVs along with several new entrants. The current environment of high gas prices further adds to the appeal of EVs with the momentum just getting started.

With more EVs on the road, the other side of the equation is the necessary charging infrastructure. EVgo sees the demand for DC charging climbing at an average annual growth rate of 74% through 2030. For EVgo, its focus on fast charging captures high-growth use cases like fleet users and site hosts that require a quick turnaround to keep the cars on the road.

The other dynamic here is the federal and state government-sponsored incentives. Programs like the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program (NEVI) and credits within the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 support funding for charging stations. Indeed, the latest development is an updated plan by the White House and Department of Transportation to jumpstart construction of over 500k chargers by 2030. All-in-all, the trends make EVGO a good long-term investment in our opinion.

Furthermore, there is an aspect of structurally improving margins as the company scales. Getting past the initial station build-out, growth and operating income potential generates a level of recurring revenue and becomes more profitable with higher utilization.

Is EVGO Overvalued?

What's interesting about this segment of "EV charging operators" is that several companies have emerged. The largest player right now in terms of market cap is ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) valued at $4.4 billion compared to EVgo at $2.1 billion. We can also bring into this group, Allego N.V. (ALLG), Wallbox N.V. (WBX), Blink Charging Co (BLNK), Volta Inc (VLTA), and Beam Global (BEEM).

The key point is that while all these companies provide charging solutions, the differences relate to their business model or geographical focus. Allego, for example, has a large presence in Europe. Wallbox Inc offers at-home energy storage solutions. The insight we offer is that the market opportunity is likely big enough for most of these names to coexist.

The challenge in attempting to do a comparative value analysis is that the industry has not yet reached a point of profitability, so we can only go based on forecasts. Based on the current management guidance for full-year 2022 revenue, EVGO is trading at a forward sales multiple of 11x. This is a level roughly comparable to CHPT at 9x and ALLG at 10x.

That said, EVGO stands out from the group by having the highest expected revenue growth through 2024. Compared to an average expected group growth on this metric at a very impressive 193%, the market expects EVGO revenues to climb by 444% over the next two years based on the pipeline of deals and partnerships.

Market Cap FWD P/S Ratio Consensus Revenue Growth Between 2022 and 2024 EVgo $EVGO $2.2B 11.2x 444% ChargePoint $CHPT $4.4B 9.1x 139% Allego $ALLG $1.9B 10.3x 131% Wallbox $WBX $1.5B 7.2x 169% Blink Charging $BLNK $0.7B 17.3x 173% Volta Inc $VLTA $0.3B 3.8x 285% Beam Global $BEEM $0.1B 7.3x 258%

According to consensus estimates, from the 2022 revenue forecast for EVgo at $50 million in line with current management guidance, the market expects revenue to climb 168% in 2023 to $134 million, and again nearly double to $273 million in 2024. This is the strongest momentum in the industry which highlights its appeal. The current view is that EVgo can approach profitability by 2025.

Longer-term, management has offered a pathway to profitability as it scales. Assuming U.S. EV penetration reaches 15%, the company believes it can generate upwards of $5 billion in revenue with an EBTIDA margin between 35% to 40%. This is an outlook that may take 5-6 years based on current market projections but corresponds to about 1x the company's current enterprise value.

Again, it's not a case that EVGO is "the best" among its peers but we note that it does have some key advantages. First, we mentioned that EVgo has the largest "fast-charging" network in the U.S. which is seen as a preferred option at public charging stations and for fleet-type customers. Second, the company's partnerships with major corporations provide a pipeline of demand that supports near-term growth. The company's commitment to 100% renewable energy sourcing is also positive in its outlook. Finally, the accelerating growth makes it a compelling pick in the group and backs our view that the stock is undervalued.

EVGO Stock Price Forecast

Shares of EVGO are down around 15% year-to-date but off more than 60% from its all-time when the stock traded above $24.00 in early 2021. At the time, the market was defined by strong momentum and likely excess optimism which led to stretched valuations. The silver lining here is that the selloff has helped to reset expectations. We view this level under $10.00 as a chance to pick up a category leader that should be able to lead the market higher as risk sentiment improves.

The major market headlines include record inflation, rising interest rates, and concerns over an economic slowdown. Still, we see electric vehicles and EV charging operators as one area that can energy strong from this period of volatility. There is a case to be made that the geopolitical events and record gas prices have accelerated the adoption of EVs which EVGO can facilitate.

Is EVGO Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

We rate shares of EVGO as a buy with a price target of $14.00 per share which represents a 6x multiple on the current consensus 2023 revenue estimate. Our thinking here is that the second half of 2022 into next year will be critical for the company to confirm its growth trends with a series of better-than-expected quarterly reports capable of adding positive momentum to the stock. Longer-term, indications of improving margins can support significantly more upside.

In terms of risks, let's keep in mind that the company is not currently profitable with significant uncertainties related to its actual growth trajectory which keeps it in the speculative category. Weaker than expected trends or some setback related to major partnerships and customer deals would force a reassessment of the earnings outlook.