IPO Update: Ivanhoe Electric Readies $175 Million IPO
Summary
- Ivanhoe Electric has filed proposed terms for a $175 million IPO.
- The firm mines metals in the U.S. and overseas and sells related technologies.
- IE is growing revenue from a relatively small base, but faces uncertain pricing conditions, a higher cost of capital environment and the IPO is priced for perfection.
- I'm on Hold for the IE IPO.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »
A Quick Take On Ivanhoe Electric
Ivanhoe Electric (IE) has filed to raise $175 million in gross proceeds from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.
The company is a mining exploration and technology company in the United States and overseas.
Given the uncertainties of the metals markets pricing in a rising interest rate environment and the firm’s high and increasing operating losses combined with a pricey IPO valuation, I'm on Hold for the IPO.
Ivanhoe Electric Overview
Vancouver, Canada-based Ivanhoe was founded to explore and mine various metals critical to the electrification industries and applications.
Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Robert Friedland, who has been with the firm since July 2020 and has more than 25 years experience in international finance and minerals exploration and co-founded Ivanhoe Capital and has been chairman of Energy Capital Group.
The company’s primary offerings include:
Mineral exploration - copper, gold, silver
Typhoon - geophysical exploration technologies
VRB Energy - large scale energy storage systems
Ivanhoe has booked fair market value investment of $158.8 million in equity and convertible debt as of March 31, 2022 from investors including I-Pulse, Century Vision Holdings, Fidelity Contrafund and others.
Ivanhoe - Project Acquisition
The firm's current U.S. mineral projects are shown on the map below:
IE believes it's strategically important for the U.S. to develop its own resources to a greater degree to reduce its reliance on foreign sources of critical minerals and increase its supply chain resilience.
General & Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have fluctuated as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:
|
General & Administrative
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2022
|
77.3%
|
2021
|
438.6%
|
2020
|
251.5%
(Source)
The General & Administrative efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of General & Administrative spend, rose to 1.0x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:
|
General & Administrative
|
Efficiency Rate
|
Period
|
Multiple
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2022
|
1.0
|
2021
|
0.0
(Source)
Ivanhoe’s Market & Competition
According to a 2021 market research report by the US Geological Survey, the U.S. mining industry produced an estimated $82.3 billion worth of minerals in 2020.
This represented about a $1.5 billion drop from 2019's total of $83.7 billion
The U.S. continued to rely on foreign suppliers for many types of raw and processed materials, with imports accounting for more than 50% of U.S. consumption of various nonfuel minerals.
Also, the U.S. relied solely on imported minerals for 17 mineral commodities out of the 46 minerals it consumed.
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Freeport-McMoRan
Alcoa
Newmont Mining
Southern Copper
Peabody Energy
Others
Ivanhoe Electric Financial Performance
The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Growing topline revenue from a small base
Increasing gross profit and gross margin
Growing operating losses (annualized)
Higher cash used in operations
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2022
|
$ 6,762,000
|
333.7%
|
2021
|
$ 4,652,000
|
0.4%
|
2020
|
$ 4,633,000
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2022
|
$ 6,710,000
|
440.3%
|
2021
|
$ 3,132,000
|
10.0%
|
2020
|
$ 2,848,000
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2022
|
99.23%
|
2021
|
67.33%
|
2020
|
61.47%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2022
|
$ (17,206,000)
|
-254.5%
|
2021
|
$ (60,749,000)
|
-1305.9%
|
2020
|
$ (26,601,000)
|
-574.2%
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Net Margin
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2022
|
$ (17,674,000)
|
-261.4%
|
2021
|
$ (59,320,000)
|
-877.3%
|
2020
|
$ (25,234,000)
|
-373.2%
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2022
|
$ (14,619,000)
|
2021
|
$ (47,832,000)
|
2020
|
$ (22,984,000)
(Source)
As of March 31, 2022, Ivanhoe had $29.8 million in cash and $130.5 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2022, was negative ($57.3 million).
Ivanhoe’s IPO Details
IE intends to sell 14.4 million shares of common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $12.13 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $175 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.
No existing or potentially new shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.
The company will seek a dual listing of its stock, on the NYSE American Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (excluding underwriter options) would approximate $879 million.
The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter options) will be approximately 15.5%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.
Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:
(Source)
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, two of the firm's subsidiaries are involved in legal proceedings, but management believes that "none of the litigation in which we are currently involved, or have been involved since the beginning of our most recently completed fiscal year, individually or in the aggregate, is material to our combined carve-out financial condition, cash flows or results of operations."
The listed bookrunners of the IPO include BMO Capital Markets, Jefferies, JPMorgan and other investment banks.
Valuation Metrics For Ivanhoe
Below is a table of the firm’s relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO, excluding the effects of underwriter options:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization at IPO
|
$1,122,877,747
|
Enterprise Value
|
$869,920,747
|
Price / Sales
|
113.94
|
EV / Revenue
|
88.27
|
EV / EBITDA
|
-12.58
|
Earnings Per Share
|
-$0.74
|
Operating Margin
|
-701.80%
|
Net Margin
|
-714.66%
|
Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio
|
15.54%
|
Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share
|
$12.13
|
Net Free Cash Flow
|
-$57,335,000
|
Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share
|
-5.11%
|
Debt / EBITDA Multiple
|
-0.35
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
333.74%
(Source)
Commentary About Ivanhoe’s IPO
Ivanhoe is seeking public capital market investment to continue and expand its exploration and production efforts primarily in the U.S. as it seeks to grow domestic production of minerals.
Its Typhoon technology has been deployed worldwide by both the firm and third parties in various major mineral deposit locations.
The company’s financials have produced increasing topline revenue, higher gross profit and gross margin but increased operating loss run rate and growing cash used in operations.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ended March 31, 2022, was negative ($57.3 million).
General & Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have varied as revenue has increased; its General & Administrative efficiency multiple rose to 1.0x in the most recent reporting period.
The firm currently plans to pay no dividends on its shares and anticipates that it will use any earnings to reinvest back into the business and its growth initiatives.
The market opportunity for mining minerals in the United States is large but highly competitive. The U.S. imports a large percentage of its mineral requirements, so the need for domestic sources of production is significant.
BMO Capital Markets is the lead underwriter and there is no data on IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period.
The primary risk to the company’s outlook is the unpredictable market prices for various metals it intends to focus on.
As for valuation, management is asking investors to pay an Enterprise Value/Revenue multiple of 88x at IPO, so it appears the IPO is priced for a rapid increase in revenue in the short term.
While total revenue has grown markedly, the company is producing increasing operating losses, which is a distinct negative in the current market environment where firms requiring high capital investment are facing higher capital costs.
Given the uncertainties of the metals markets pricing in a rising interest rate environment and the firm’s high and increasing operating losses combined with a pricey IPO valuation, I'm on Hold for the IPO.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: June 23, 2022.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Investing in new issues can be a volatile and opaque endeavor. My research is focused on identifying quality companies at a reasonable price, but I’m wrong sometimes. I analyze fundamental company performance and my conclusions may not be relevant for first-day or early new issue trading activity, which can be highly volatile and unrelated to company fundamentals. This report is intended for educational purposes only and is not financial, legal or investment advice. The information referenced or contained herein may change, be in error, become outdated and irrelevant, or removed at any time without notice. You should perform your own research for your particular financial situation before making any decisions. Investing in new issues is subject to significant volatility and risk of loss.