Franklin Resources: Excellent Income Opportunity Has Presented Itself
Summary
- Shares are now down close to 30% since the start of calendar 2022.
- Although AUM has been coming under pressure, Franklin's valuation and free cash-flow numbers remain compelling.
- We see little downside risk in this name but upside potential over the near term may remain constrained.
- Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Elevation Code get exclusive access to our model portfolio. Learn More »
Intro
Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) at their present share price of just over $23 a share now find themselves down approximately 30% in value year to date. The collapse in one way is surprising given that Franklin Resources (including its recent second-quarter numbers) has now strung together 5 consecutive quarters of straight earnings beats. GAAP earnings of $0.68 in the company's recent second quarter beat the consensus estimate by $0.05 whereas the company's sales once more beat projections by a small margin.
In saying the above, consensus earnings revisions for upcoming quarters continue to get dialed down and this is worrying investors. At the end of January this year, for example, consensus was estimating that Franklin Resources would report approximately $0.92 per share for its fiscal third quarter. This number has already been dialed back to $0.83 per share and we, unfortunately, see a similar trend for the quarters to follow.
Recent volatility in equity markets and the Fed's accelerated tightening schedule could be construed as being temporary headwinds for Franklin Resources. Assets under management for example lose some of their value in a downturn and May witnessed a slight drop in assets under management in the company's fixed-income business as well as its overall equity segment. However, hasn't Franklin Resources seen this all before? Will not the company's much-improved specialization and expertise enable the firm not only to survive through increased volatility but also thrive?
Furthermore, Franklin Resources' improved capabilities with respect to its products remain a work in motion. We state this because, despite the large "Lexington Partners" acquisition which took place last April, Franklin Resources still has a war chest of almost $7 billion in cash & investments at its disposal.
This gives us confidence that the company has the wherewithal to pivot concerning upcoming investments if indeed the industry warrants such a move. Suffice it to say, based on the steep pullback in the share price of BEN, we remain very interested in BEN from the long side and would trade the stock in the following format.
Sell Near-Dated Put Options
Many times when researching individual stocks, investors get too caught up in thinking about the near-term direction of their plays and ignore the other profit-making possibilities. As we can see below in the implied volatility chart of BEN, IV has now surpassed 40% in the back month and is trading above the stock's historical volatility. This means current options prices are inflated which means we can collect above-average premiums for example when selling near-dated put options. The regular July out-of-the-money $22.50 put options for example are trading for close to $1 per contract which means the breakeven for this position would be $21.50 per put option (100 shares of stock). To minimize buying power, our strategy would be to roll these options out in time when tested (and preferable down) which would also reduce our breakeven in the position. Let's say though after a few months of rolling, we get assigned stock or can't roll near-term for a credit which means we end up holding a basket of shares of BEN with a cost basis of a hypothetical $20 per share. The question then becomes, why would we be happy owning shares at this price point?
Eventually, Get "PUT" Long Stock
BEN's valuation (GAAP earnings multiple of 6.22) is clearly cheap and would be an even more attractive proposition if shares actually went significantly lower. We state this because Franklin is healthily profitable as we can see from the free cash flow it is generating ($869 million over the past four quarters). Followers of our work will be aware that we believe growth rates are overrated in quality value plays. We state this because as long as Franklin can register enough sales to produce sustained earnings and cash flow, then this very same cash flow can be used to build the business through sound acquisitions over time. Free cash flow is the most important metric in finance and the driver of long-term growth. Suffice it to say, with a very attractive forward cash-flow multiple of 7.17, Franklin continues to have the ammunition to remain at the cutting edge of this ever-evolving industry.
Covered Calls
We then write covered calls on our long stock position to bring in additional income alongside the very generous dividend yield. Many see covered call writing as an opportunity loss (due to the potential to miss on substantial gains) but in stocks such as Franklin, we believe it is the prudent play. Why? Well, if one studies the long-term technical chart above, it is evident that shares have significant overhead resistance in play at present. This means it will be very difficult to envision a breakout happening here anytime soon. Suffice it to say, in trading conditions such as these, capping one's gains is a prudent move. Franklin's low valuation, strong profitability, and proven dividend all reduce downside risk in our option. On the contrary, upside potential (given the technicals) looks strained at this point which is fine by us as long as we stick to the above strategy. Suffice it to say, the objective is to keep on selling naked puts or covered calls in BEN to consistently reduce the cost of the respective basket of shares. A breakout in the share price or a collapse of Franklin's implied volatility would make us rethink our approach in due time.
Conclusion
Franklin Resources is a proven dividend aristocrat which has been suffering lately due to high inflation, rising interest rates and the ongoing war in Europe. Although we see the stock most likely going sideways over the near term, Franklin Resources remains an excellent income play when one takes into account the company's dividend and elevated implied volatility. We look forward to continued coverage.
----------------------
Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays trading under intrinsic value. To constantly put ourselves in positions where we have limited downside yet significant upside always remains the objective of the portfolio.
-----------------------
This article was written by
https://individualtrader.net
My name is Jack Foley and I primarily write and research investment commentary as well as trade the markets. I'm Irish but live in Madrid, Spain with my beautiful wife and 2 children. I believe to be successful at this game, one has to have real passion for the markets and be constantly reading and researching material. From fundamentals analysis to technical analysis, options or futures, income or capital gain, long term trading or day trading, there is something for everyone in the markets depending on one's respective goals. "Starting with the end in mind" is a great mindset to start your investment career with respect to ascertaining exactly what you want to get out of the markets. Write down what you want and how quickly you want it. Therefore depending on the capital you are starting out with, you will then know what levels of risk you need to take. Whatever doubt or query you may have, I'm here to help. Shoot me an email in the contact tab and I'll come back to you as soon as possible
https://seekingalpha.com/author/individual-trader/research
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in BEN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.