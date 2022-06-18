Gold: The Fed Is In The Way

claffra/iStock via Getty Images

The 10-Year Note has been volatile recently as a consequence of the Fed's announcement to raise rates .75 percent. It is the biggest increase in 28 years. The market has been dictating monetary policy; not the Fed or central bankers. The Fed has been behind the curve since 2021. The Fed claimed inflation would be transitory. It has been the opposite. The amount of money in the system has hit record levels. The Fed balance sheet is more than $9 trillion; doubling in the past few years. So we have a lot of money in the system, which is negative for the purchasing power of the US dollar. The record amount of stimulus that came into the economy took a toll on the whole economy during a time when interest rates were at almost zero. People could borrow basically free money and invest, pumping up prices that led to inflation. More money is chasing fewer goods.

Now, interest rates have sharply reversed, contrary to the Fed's expectation that inflation was going to be transitory. Not only is inflation not transitory, but at the same time, Russia invaded Ukraine, which eliminated a significant percentage of food, such as wheat, corn, and sunflower oil, and other commodities, such as oil and natural gas, off the world market. Fertilizer, which affects food stocks, has also been sharply reduced by the war.

"I think we have seen the consequences yet relative to what is to come in relation to global food supplies," Equity Management Academy CEO Patrick MontesDeOca said.

The bond market is dictating where interest rates should be. Interest rates have risen more than 10x in about 24 months.

Stocks and digital assets have experienced a massive amount of liquidation. The NASDAQ is down about a third. The stock market is in bear territory. Digital currencies have seen a major washout. All of it is a consequence of all the speculation that came into the market during the time of easy money. Now rising interest rates have popped the bubble of free money; catching a lot of people who were highly leveraged in a highly vulnerable condition. It is probably one of the best things to happen to the market. Millennials have learned a major lesson in the markets. They were probably responsible for much of the speculation, especially in digital currencies. Money that was chasing a quick buck has learned a major lesson.

Economic systems do not change overnight. The policy of changing energy, such as crude oil, to green energy is going to take some time. The political implication of green energy is also a major factor in the inflation rate that we have, such as crude oil reaching $120 a barrel. Our debt of more than $30 trillion and debt-to-GDP ratios of more than 130 percent, if not more, add to the stress on the global economy.

Now prices are coming down to levels that are extremely attractive for strong buyers.

Standard Deviation and Mean Reversion Structure

NASDAQ

We use the Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI), which is based on standard deviation, to determine when a given market is at an extreme level above or below the mean and, therefore, is likely to revert back toward the mean.

For the NASDAQ, we are at an extreme level of support below the mean of 11,068.50 based on the weekly VC PMI signal. The market has activated a Buy signal. It is 90 percent to 95 percent probable that we are going to see a reversion to the mean. The target of the weekly signal is 12,193. We follow the VC PMI regardless of the fundamentals. In stocks, the sentiment is extremely bearish, and the technical data appear extremely bullish, too. The VC PMI, however, is contrarian and is recommending buying the market. If we get above the VC PMI of 11,549, we are going to be in a daily bullish price momentum with Sell level targets of 11,630 to 13,055.

We are holding long positions in the NASDAQ, and it appears to be reverting.

Gold

The market made a low on the 14th of $1806. The weekly Buy 1 level was $1807, which we published last Saturday, June 5. Gold activated that buy signal and the weekly mean was the target at $1860, which was completed. The daily targets of $1831 and the weekly Buy 1 trigger was at $1841-all of which were activated. Now the weekly signal has been completed.

"We saw a perfect reversion to the mean," MontesDeOca said.

Once the market completed the target, the VC PMI went neutral. If we close below the Sell level, then it activates a bearish price momentum with the target of $1841. Now that level is being completed.

Now we are looking to activate a weekly Buy trigger from $1841.

Once the market goes through these levels, they become support. We have a Buy signal again, and the market is likely to move up again. A close above $1841 at the end of the 15-minute bar will activate a weekly Buy trigger.

Silver

Silver also completed a pattern. It did not quite come down to the weekly level, so it has shown more support than gold. Silver appears to be leading the way to higher levels from higher lows. The pattern shows a reversion from an area of accumulation to a new high and then coming down to test the daily Buy 1 level of $21.53.

"We could be looking at some major opportunities in these markets," MontesDeOca said. "The markets appear to be massively oversold, which suggests we are into areas where we have some major, major buyers coming in."