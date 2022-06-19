Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 19

PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) 6/24 7/12 0.36 0.4 11.11% 2.76% 9 Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR) 6/29 7/29 0.085 0.09 5.88% 1.67% 9 National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) 6/29 7/15 0.455 0.475 4.40% 2.90% 52 Realty Income Corporation (O) 6/30 7/15 0.247 0.2475 0.20% 4.58% 29 W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) 6/29 7/15 1.057 1.059 0.19% 5.11% 25

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Jun 20

Markets closed in observance of Juneteenth

Tuesday Jun 21 (Ex-Div 6/22)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) 7/7 0.41 25.48 6.44% 10

Wednesday Jun 22 (Ex-Div 6/23)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Danaher Corporation (DHR) 7/29 0.25 238.6 0.42% 9 Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) 7/8 0.41 69.78 2.35% 18 First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (FGBI) 6/30 0.16 26.27 2.44% 7 The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) 7/8 0.11 18.19 2.42% 9 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) 7/6 0.79 108.31 2.92% 19 Medtronic plc (MDT) 7/15 0.68 88.22 3.08% 45 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) 7/8 0.125 35.33 1.42% 11

Thursday Jun 23 (Ex-Div 6/24)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) 7/13 0.22 35.13 2.50% 6 Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) 7/12 0.4 57.91 2.76% 9 Hurco Companies, Inc. (HURC) 7/11 0.15 25.22 2.38% 10 Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) 7/8 0.51 78.79 2.59% 12 Portland General Electric Company (POR) 7/15 0.4525 45.63 3.97% 17 W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) 7/7 0.1 66.82 0.60% 20

Friday Jun 24 (Ex-Div 6/27)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) 7/28 0.83 CAD 49.17 5.20% 7 Medifast, Inc. (MED) 8/8 1.64 177.17 3.70% 7

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF) 6/24 0.31 2.6% Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) 6/24 1.28 1.2% Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (AUBN) 6/24 0.265 3.5% Avnet, Inc. (AVT) 6/22 0.26 2.5% Bank of America Corporation (BAC) 6/24 0.21 2.6% BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) 6/23 4.88 3.4% Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) 6/22 0.265 1.7% CME Group Inc. (CME) 6/27 1 2.0% CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) 6/24 0.14 3.2% Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (CZFS) 6/24 0.475 2.9% Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) 6/24 0.23 2.0% DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) 6/24 0.4875 2.6% Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) 6/24 0.24 1.2% Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) 6/23 0.22 3.6% Genpact Limited (G) 6/24 0.125 1.2% Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) 6/24 0.2125 5.3% Kforce Inc. (KFRC) 6/24 0.3 2.1% Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) 6/24 2.8 2.8% ManTech International Corporation (MANT) 6/24 0.41 1.7% Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) 6/24 0.6 1.6% Insperity, Inc. (NSP) 6/23 0.52 2.3% Open Text Corporation (OTEX) 6/24 0.2209 2.4% Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) 6/24 0.64 4.0% QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) 6/23 0.75 2.5% SEI Investments Company (SEIC) 6/22 0.4 1.5% TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) 6/24 0.25 2.2% The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) 6/24 0.75 2.2% Triton International Limited (TRTN) 6/23 0.65 5.1% Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) 6/24 0.11 1.6% The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) 6/27 0.425 5.7% Xylem Inc. (XYL) 6/23 0.3 1.6%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.