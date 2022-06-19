Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 19
Summary
- A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers.
- Companies which changed their dividends.
- Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
- Companies with upcoming pay dates.
Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Changes
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Great Southern Bancorp, Inc.
|
(GSBC)
|
6/24
|
7/12
|
0.36
|
0.4
|
11.11%
|
2.76%
|
9
|
Investar Holding Corporation
|
(ISTR)
|
6/29
|
7/29
|
0.085
|
0.09
|
5.88%
|
1.67%
|
9
|
National Fuel Gas Company
|
(NFG)
|
6/29
|
7/15
|
0.455
|
0.475
|
4.40%
|
2.90%
|
52
|
Realty Income Corporation
|
(O)
|
6/30
|
7/15
|
0.247
|
0.2475
|
0.20%
|
4.58%
|
29
|
W. P. Carey Inc.
|
(WPC)
|
6/29
|
7/15
|
1.057
|
1.059
|
0.19%
|
5.11%
|
25
Decreases:
None
Last Chance to Buy
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Jun 20
Markets closed in observance of Juneteenth
Tuesday Jun 21 (Ex-Div 6/22)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Getty Realty Corp.
|
(GTY)
|
7/7
|
0.41
|
25.48
|
6.44%
|
10
Wednesday Jun 22 (Ex-Div 6/23)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Danaher Corporation
|
(DHR)
|
7/29
|
0.25
|
238.6
|
0.42%
|
9
|
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc.
|
(ELS)
|
7/8
|
0.41
|
69.78
|
2.35%
|
18
|
First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.
|
(FGBI)
|
6/30
|
0.16
|
26.27
|
2.44%
|
7
|
The Hackett Group, Inc.
|
(HCKT)
|
7/8
|
0.11
|
18.19
|
2.42%
|
9
|
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
|
(IFF)
|
7/6
|
0.79
|
108.31
|
2.92%
|
19
|
Medtronic plc
|
(MDT)
|
7/15
|
0.68
|
88.22
|
3.08%
|
45
|
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.
|
(XRAY)
|
7/8
|
0.125
|
35.33
|
1.42%
|
11
Thursday Jun 23 (Ex-Div 6/24)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.
|
(GNTY)
|
7/13
|
0.22
|
35.13
|
2.50%
|
6
|
Great Southern Bancorp, Inc.
|
(GSBC)
|
7/12
|
0.4
|
57.91
|
2.76%
|
9
|
Hurco Companies, Inc.
|
(HURC)
|
7/11
|
0.15
|
25.22
|
2.38%
|
10
|
Independent Bank Corp.
|
(INDB)
|
7/8
|
0.51
|
78.79
|
2.59%
|
12
|
Portland General Electric Company
|
(POR)
|
7/15
|
0.4525
|
45.63
|
3.97%
|
17
|
W. R. Berkley Corporation
|
(WRB)
|
7/7
|
0.1
|
66.82
|
0.60%
|
20
Friday Jun 24 (Ex-Div 6/27)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
|
(CM)
|
7/28
|
0.83 CAD
|
49.17
|
5.20%
|
7
|
Medifast, Inc.
|
(MED)
|
8/8
|
1.64
|
177.17
|
3.70%
|
7
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
AMERISAFE, Inc.
|
(AMSF)
|
6/24
|
0.31
|
2.6%
|
Anthem, Inc.
|
(ANTM)
|
6/24
|
1.28
|
1.2%
|
Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc.
|
(AUBN)
|
6/24
|
0.265
|
3.5%
|
Avnet, Inc.
|
(AVT)
|
6/22
|
0.26
|
2.5%
|
Bank of America Corporation
|
(BAC)
|
6/24
|
0.21
|
2.6%
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
(BLK)
|
6/23
|
4.88
|
3.4%
|
Commerce Bancshares, Inc.
|
(CBSH)
|
6/22
|
0.265
|
1.7%
|
CME Group Inc.
|
(CME)
|
6/27
|
1
|
2.0%
|
CNO Financial Group, Inc.
|
(CNO)
|
6/24
|
0.14
|
3.2%
|
Citizens Financial Services, Inc.
|
(CZFS)
|
6/24
|
0.475
|
2.9%
|
Donaldson Company, Inc.
|
(DCI)
|
6/24
|
0.23
|
2.0%
|
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.
|
(DKS)
|
6/24
|
0.4875
|
2.6%
|
Exponent, Inc.
|
(EXPO)
|
6/24
|
0.24
|
1.2%
|
Flowers Foods, Inc.
|
(FLO)
|
6/23
|
0.22
|
3.6%
|
Genpact Limited
|
(G)
|
6/24
|
0.125
|
1.2%
|
Healthcare Services Group, Inc.
|
(HCSG)
|
6/24
|
0.2125
|
5.3%
|
Kforce Inc.
|
(KFRC)
|
6/24
|
0.3
|
2.1%
|
Lockheed Martin Corporation
|
(LMT)
|
6/24
|
2.8
|
2.8%
|
ManTech International Corporation
|
(MANT)
|
6/24
|
0.41
|
1.7%
|
Nasdaq, Inc.
|
(NDAQ)
|
6/24
|
0.6
|
1.6%
|
Insperity, Inc.
|
(NSP)
|
6/23
|
0.52
|
2.3%
|
Open Text Corporation
|
(OTEX)
|
6/24
|
0.2209
|
2.4%
|
Principal Financial Group, Inc.
|
(PFG)
|
6/24
|
0.64
|
4.0%
|
QUALCOMM Incorporated
|
(QCOM)
|
6/23
|
0.75
|
2.5%
|
SEI Investments Company
|
(SEIC)
|
6/22
|
0.4
|
1.5%
|
TriCo Bancshares
|
(TCBK)
|
6/24
|
0.25
|
2.2%
|
The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.
|
(THG)
|
6/24
|
0.75
|
2.2%
|
Triton International Limited
|
(TRTN)
|
6/23
|
0.65
|
5.1%
|
Unity Bancorp, Inc.
|
(UNTY)
|
6/24
|
0.11
|
1.6%
|
The Williams Companies, Inc.
|
(WMB)
|
6/27
|
0.425
|
5.7%
|
Xylem Inc.
|
(XYL)
|
6/23
|
0.3
|
1.6%
Conclusion
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks?
This article was written by
I am the curator of the Dividend Champions list, a monthly publication of companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. My primary investing focus is in deep value and dividend paying stocks, but I am constantly exploring alternative strategies. I have a Ph.D in Chemistry from Rice University and have earned the CFA Institute Investment Foundations certificate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Kings marketplace service.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MDT, LMT, O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.