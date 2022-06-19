The Stock Market Could Lose Another 40%

Jun. 19, 2022 1:02 AM ET
Ronald Surz
Summary

  • “Buy the dip” and “Stay the course” presume the worst is almost over.
  • Two different forecasting methods predict a 54% stock market loss in 2022.
  • Someday the stock market bubble will burst, perhaps now?

frowning man and sinking stock exchange rate on monitor

pidjoe/E+ via Getty Images

"The pain from which we were spared did not go away; it was being bottled up in the pain jar." - Vitaliy Katsenelson, author of Contrarian Edge

Here are a couple quick estimates of how much more the stock market could lose. One method uses a tautology in forecasting that relies mostly on changes in Price/Earnings, namely a contraction to normal levels. Another method uses regression to the mean

Using a return forecasting formula

As shown in green in the following, the stock market will return 8% if P/Es stay at 35 and earnings grow at 6%. But as shown in the yellow, stocks will lose 53% if P/Es revert to the historic level of 15. That’s if the P/E returns to 15 in 2022. If the move to 15 occurs gradually over the next decade, stocks will lose 1% per year.

Return forecassts

Target Date Solutions

A 53% loss means stocks will lose another 40% because (1-.23*(1-.4)-1 = -53%

Another approach: regression to the mean

The following graph shows the actual growth of $1000 from 2009 to 2021 compared to the historic average growth of 7% above inflation. If stocks returned to their 7% trendline in 2022, they would lose 54%, the same loss generated by the formula above.

Trendlines

Target Date Solutions

Conclusion

We’re all hearing the advice to “buy the dip” and “stay the course,” advice that envisions a quick recovery because the bottom has been reached. Now you know how far away the bottom might be.

This article was written by

