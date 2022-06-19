AstroNova: Air Traffic Recovery Offset By Supply Chain Headwinds

Jun. 19, 2022 10:57 AM ETAstroNova, Inc. (ALOT)
Investing on the Spectrum profile picture
Investing on the Spectrum
1.06K Followers

Summary

  • Since the start of the pandemic, the ARCA Airline index is down 7% while ALOT is up 18%.
  • Earnings results are still impacted by supply chain challenges and inflation. But a new product launch and price increases should improve results.
  • While air traffic is recovering, US traffic is still 31% below pre-pandemic levels. Expect full air traffic recovery by 2023 in North America and by 2024 globally.
  • My target price decreased from $17.00 to $14.20 mainly driven by the increased cost of capital. I recommend building a position below $10.50.

Cockpit of a modern private jet airplane

guvendemir/E+ via Getty Images

In my previous article, I recommended not buying AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) shares as there would be a better entry point, I recommended building a position under $12 per share. The stock is down 18% since that article and trading at $11.48 per share, so should we build a position in ALOT?

Arca index and ALOT stock price performance

Ycharts

Since February, the expectation of inflation and the Fed reaction has changed, ALOT’s cost of capital has increased 50bps from 6.8% to 7.3%. In this article, I will evaluate if ALOT shares seem attractive at the current stock price taking into account the latest earnings results and the new cost of capital.

ALOT is outperforming the index since the start of the pandemic

In early 2021, ALOT shares were underperforming the index, however, since then the index has dropped more aggressively than ALOT. The reason for the drop has been a combination of the supply chain, inflation and the increase in interest rates.

Arca index and ALOT stock price performance since the start of the pandemic

Ycharts

I believe that ALOT’s stock price did not drop as much as the index for two reasons. First, the index was already pricing a faster recovery than ALOT. Secondly, ALOT has some products that are de-coupled from the airline industry. Fiscal 2022 marked the ninth consecutive year of revenue growth in the Product Identification segment. This segment does not rely on the airline industry and offers direct-to-package printing solutions.

2022 Earning results

Revenues increased 1% to 117.5M USD. While the Product Identification segment increased a mere 0.8%, the Test & Measurement segment increased 3.1% in the year. Both segments were impacted by the shortage of parts that caused 2M USD in revenues pushed from Q4 to Q1. The increase in air travellers drove the growth in the Test & Measurement segment. Air travellers are still 31% below pre-pandemic levels but as the economy opens up and restrictions are eliminated, we should return to the pre-pandemic level of air passengers by 2023/2024. IATA expects a full recovery of global air traffic by 2024 and North America to recover by 2023.

US air travellers

Ycharts

The recovery in the Product Identification segment has been slower as the company is still facing challenges to meet with customers at trade shows and on-site in their facilities. However, trade shows have restarted and I expect a recovery of this segment in the following quarters.

Higher revenues in Q1 but margins still impacted by the macro situation

There was an uptick in Q1 driven by the continued recovery in air traffic. Revenues increased 6.6% to 31M USD in the quarter. The Test & Measurement segment increased 55.3% to 9.3M USD while the Product Identification segment decreased 6.0% to 21.7M USD. Management expects Product Identification revenues to increase in the coming quarters supported by the release of a new entry-point printer.

Similar to the previous quarters, ALOT continued to experience margin pressures due to higher material costs, labor cost increases and supply chain disruptions. As a result, gross margin decreased by 250bps from 37.4% to 34.6%. ALOT has been increasing prices on many of its products which should help recover a portion of this lost margin.

Valuation

Operationally, my forecast does not change materially from my previous estimates. The only material change was a faster improvement in margins of the Test & Measurement segment.

Astronova ALOT estimates of segment financials

Author estimates

Astronova ALOT financials estimates

Author estimates

However, the cost of capital increased 50bps from 6.8% to 7.3% which is the main driver of the valuation dropping from $17 to $14.20 per share.

This results in an almost symmetric risk/reward profile offering a 23% upside to the $14.20 fair price and a 26% downside to my $8.50 pessimistic scenario valuation. I would be a buyer of the stock below $10.50 per share as at that level the stock would offer a 35% upside or a 19% downside.

This article was written by

Investing on the Spectrum profile picture
Investing on the Spectrum
1.06K Followers
"Price is what you pay, value is what you get"Here is my advice:1. Save 10% of whatever you make, no matter how insignificant it can be. As a young engineer, I saved 10% of my income no matter if it was $10 or $1,000. PAYING YOURSELF is the best piece of advice you can give anyone. I recommend the book 'The Richest Man in Babylon', it is a bit repetitive but entertaining and gets the point across.2. Invest in your competitive advantage. If you are an oil veteran, you should be investing in E&P companies and not in biotech start-ups. If you want to diversify, pay someone to give you advice on other sectors or buy ETFs with the right exposure. As for me, I graduated very young and worked in transportation and consumers as an engineer. Post-MBA I worked for one of the largest hedge funds covering sectors such as natural resources (including oil & gas), TMT, consumers, industrials and transportation. After that, I was a finance executive for Fortune 500 companies leaders in the consumers and TMT sectors. So you will never see me investing in financials, education or healthcare. I get exposure to those sectors via ETFs and professionals I trust.3. Don't trade but rather invest. Once I left the hedge fund world, I started an asset management firm for family, friends and HNWI. I was able to manage this fund while having extremely demanding roles by investing in the long term. When I buy a company, I just sell if my investment thesis is not valid anymore. Thus, I would just dedicate my Saturdays to reviewing my portfolio and exploring new opportunities. 4. Do what you love, not what makes the most money. You may leave money on the table in short term, but you will be happier in the long term even if you make less money overall.In my spare time, I like reading, rowing and enjoying life.
Follow

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.