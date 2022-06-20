Teva Pharma Trends Lower Ahead Of A Key Shareholder Meeting This Week

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
569 Followers

Summary

  • The Health Care sector has been relatively strong this year amid stock market volatility.
  • Teva Pharmaceuticals struggles with opioid lawsuits, generic drug issues as shares drift lower.
  • A near-term bullish double-bottom feature is offset by a bearish false breakout earlier in 2022; I outline key prices to watch.
  • This week, volatility could arise from Teva's Shareholder Meeting.
Pharmacist helping a customer choose a product

Marko Geber/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) is a health care/life sciences company in the Health Care sector. According to the Wall Street Journal, the company engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases, human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs.

Teva was a shot stock about a decade ago when the turn toward generic drug availability was becoming pronounced. But sure enough, strong pipelines out of companies like Pfizer (PFE), Merck (MRK), and Eli Lilly (LLY) turned out to be much better placed to park money for investors in the Health Care sector.

Today, Teva struggles with negative, though improving, earnings per share (GAAP) and a negative free cash flow yield, according to analysts at Bank of America Global Research. Using operating earnings, however, the stock looks cheap at just 3.2x 2022 and 2023 adjusted earnings. Moreover, the Bloomberg EPS consensus forecast calls for slowly climbing profits through 2024. Teva does not pay a dividend, however.

Teva Pharma Earnings and Valuation History & Forecast

Teva Pharma Earnings and Valuation History & Forecast

BofA Global Research

More broadly, the Health Care sector is a space in which traders might want to position money right now. There’s impressive relative strength vs. the SPDR S&P 500 Trust (SPY) over the last six months amid a risk-off environment.

Health Care Sector's Relative Strength This Year

Health Care Sector's Relative Strength This Year

Stockcharts.com

Back to Teva, the $9 billion market cap company also navigates through costly opioid-related settlements and litigations. It’s also dealing with generic drug price-fixing lawsuits. These are certainly dark clouds over the once-popular drug company. BofA notes upside risks include favorable settlement terms and the possibility of unexpected new generic product launches. These were key items in last month’s earnings report and call.

Looking ahead, Wall Street Horizon reports that Teva shareholders meet on Thursday morning. There could be market-moving news then that options traders, in particular, should monitor. Investors should also keep tabs on a few upcoming FDA meetings.

Further out, Teva’s Q2 earnings date is unconfirmed to be Tuesday, August 2 BMO.

Teva Pharma Corporate Event Calendar: Shareholder Meeting This Week

Teva Pharma Corporate Event Calendar: Shareholder Meeting This Week

Wall Street Horizon

The Technical Take

Turning to the charts, more my specialty, there are some interesting features, but shares are in a downtrend overall. I see support via a double-bottom near $7.25 with tough resistance around $14. The weekly chart below shows a bearish false breakout back in April. I’d like to see TEVA rally above that before putting on a long position. If it does, however, I think the stock could get to $14. A breakdown below $7, though, might quickly lead to a retest of long-term support just above $6.

TEVA Weekly Chart: $7.25, $6 Support, $10.50, $14 Resistance

TEVA Weekly Chart: $7.25, $6 Support, $10.50 and $14 Resistance

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

TEVA is in no-man's land right now. Company earnings look to improve, but shares are in a downtrend. This week’s shareholder meeting could provide clues about where the firm is headed. Technically, traders must eye the $7.25 area for support and $10.50 as near-term resistance. Scooping up shares with a stop below $7.20 could make sense for a trade.

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
569 Followers
CFA & CMT Charterholder | Freelance Financial Writer at SoFi & Ally | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including blogs, emails, white papers, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. My CFA and CMT backgrounds demonstrate prowess in investment management and my professional experience includes extensive public speaking and communication. Moreover, my extensive university teaching and professional trading experience provide useful skills. Past roles also include heavy use of Excel modeling and chart creation as well as PowerPoint.I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe. I am a contributor to Topdown Charts.
Follow

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

1 Comment
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.