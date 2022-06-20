Lumen: Don't Jump Into It Yet
Summary
- This is a dedicated price action analysis of Lumen stock. We discuss why investors should hold off adding LUMN stock until more precise price action signals emerge.
- LUMN stock has held its COVID bottom resoundingly. However, a series of bull traps has hindered a reversal of bearish bias from its long-term downtrend.
- Our reverse cash flow valuation analysis indicates that LUMN stock could continue underperforming. Therefore, investors need to reconsider adding exposure here.
- We rate LUMN stock as a Hold for now. However, we will reassess our rating if we observe any significant price action developments.
Price Action Thesis
We present a detailed price action analysis on Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) stock. It's a commonly-regarded value play but shunned by momentum investors, given its bearish bias. Its price action is also filled with a series of bull/bear traps, allowing nimble investors to capitalize on swing-trading opportunities.
However, LUMN stock remains in negative flow, even though the potential for a sustained reversal remains possible. Notwithstanding, several bull traps creating lower highs have continued to hinder sustained recovery. Therefore, the market has rejected buying momentum from dip buyers convincingly.
Our reverse cash flow valuation analysis suggests that investors could continue to underperform the market if they add at the current levels. However, our price action analysis indicates that a potential short-term rally could ensue, as it's likely to be at its near-term support.
Therefore, we rate LUMN as a Hold for now. However, we will reassess our rating if we subsequently observe significant developments in its price action.
Still in A Long-Term Downtrend
LUMN stock has been in a long-term downtrend since the bull trap in 2014 sent it into negative flow (decisive bearish momentum). Furthermore, a series of bull traps over the years have hindered buying momentum from dip buyers. Therefore, those bull traps managed to draw in buying from "value-seeking" investors before forcing steeper sell-offs, creating lower lows.
However, the COVID bottom in March 2020 created a noteworthy bear trap that has since held firmly as LUMN's long-term support. Moreover, LUMN stock has also failed to break down to lower lows over the past two years, further corroborating the resilience of its long-term support.
However, a series of bull traps post-COVID bottom has continued to hamper its recovery momentum.
Moving over to its weekly chart, we can glean the series of bull traps that have dominated its bearish bias. Even though it has held its COVID bottom (marked as intermediate support), the series of lower high bull traps don't augur well for a sustained reversal in momentum.
The recent rapid liquidation from its May bull trap sent LUMN to "near-term support 1." Therefore, we believe that the stock could continue to consolidate at the current levels. It's also defended by "near-term support 2," which also had a validated bear trap in February (but resolved by May's bull trap).
Therefore, the price action signals aren't clear, as we have not observed any bear trap bottoming price action.
But, Valuation Remains A Concern
It looks very cheap for a stock that last traded at an NTM normalized P/E of 8x and an NTM FCF yield of 12.46%. But, investors are also reminded to ask themselves why the market has demanded such high FCF yields (5Y mean: 20.89%) to hold LUMN stock. In addition, its secular downtrend seen previously should proffer investors some meaningful clues over its valuations.
However, we also indicated there's a possibility for a reversal in trend if the COVID bottom holds robustly. Notwithstanding, the series of lower high bull traps are not encouraging.
|Stock
|LUMN
|Current market cap
|$10.73B
|Hurdle rate (CAGR)
|10%
|Projection through
|CQ2'26
|Required FCF yield in CQ2'26
|12.5%
|Assumed TTM FCF margin in CQ2'26
|9%
|Implied TTM revenue by CQ2'26
|$21.83B
LUMN stock reverse cash flow valuation model. Data source: S&P Cap IQ, author
The consensus estimates (generally neutral) suggest that Lumen's revenue will likely continue falling through FY23 before leveling off in FY24. As a result, Lumen is unlikely to meet our hurdle rate at its current valuation. We also used its current FCF yield of 12.5%, which is much lower than its 5Y mean.
If we were asked to consider a lower hurdle rate than what we require in our model, we would instead move on to another investment opportunity. Therefore, we believe investors adding here could likely lead to continued underperformance against the market.
Is LUMN Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?
We rate LUMN stock as a Hold for now.
Our price action analysis suggests it could be at a near-term bottom, undergirded by its near-term support. Our valuation analysis suggests that adding at the current levels could lead to continued underperformance against the market.
More About Me:
I was already a full-time investor and trader before I joined Seeking Alpha as a contributor. I enjoy sharing my experience, knowledge, and mistakes with fellow investors who don't have time to look at the market. It is not a part-time job that I do on the side. I depend on what I do for a living. I take these responsibilities very seriously.
I was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation. I graduated with an Economics Degree from National University of Singapore [NUS]. NUS is Asia's #1 university according to Quacquarelli Symonds [QS] annual higher education ranking. It also held the #11 position in QS World University Rankings 2022.
I'm also a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces. I'm the Battalion Second-in-command of an Armored Regiment. I currently hold the rank of Major.
I love spending time researching high-quality growth companies. That also includes investing time analyzing their price action. In addition, it has allowed me to develop a clear understanding of how institutional investors play their game.
Our best research ideas in the service are highly actionable. We own our best ideas and have skin in the game. Our ideas are not just designed to be a good read. Therefore you wouldn't get abstract theories or concepts from us. You will only get timely and actionable ideas. These are also high probability and workable set-ups with lower-risk entry points.
My LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jjere/
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.