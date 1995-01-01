Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio NXP: A Post-Merger Update

Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
Marketplace

Summary

  • At the end of 2021, Nuveen merged the three CEFs of the Select Tax-Free Portfolio into one fund. NXP is one of 15 National Tax-Free CEFs Nuveen offers.
  • Along with looking deeply at NXP, I compare it against at least one CEF within its grouping with leverage and one CEF from the other two Nuveen Tax-Free groupings.
  • Including historical data Nuveen presents for the merged NXP; while it's doing okay, the others covered here article have better CAGRs and risk statistics. A deeper look there is recommended.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Hoya Capital Income Builder. Learn More »

Municipal Bonds are shown using the text

Andrii Dodonov/iStock via Getty Images

(This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate)

Introduction

I promised a reader a post-merger follow-up article once Nuveen posted the new Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) composition. This article does that, plus compares NXP against other Nuveen tax-free national CEFs with some different values for important variables.

High income investors look to tax-free funds to enhance their after-tax yields. While they help investors avoid Federal income taxes, muni-bond income is included when calculating one’s MAGI, or Modified Adjusted Gross Income, a figured used by IRMAA and some other IRS eligibility rules.

While some of the other municipal bond strategies appear better choices, amongst the three Investment-Grade, Non-Leverage CEFs, NXP is the best.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Review

Seeking Alpha describes this CEF as:

The Fund's investment objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor’s (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index and Lipper General and Insured Unleveraged Municipal Debt Funds Average. The original NXP fund started in 1992. Its two related funds became part of NXP in late 2021.

Source: Seeking Alpha

NXP has $688m in AUM and has a 3.9% yield. Nuveen charges 29bps in fees, lower than many Nuveen CEFs as NXP employs no leverage.

Holdings Review

Nuveen includes this statement about its possible asset allocation strategy.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated below investment quality or judged by the manager to be of comparable quality, of which up to 10% of its managed assets may be rated below B-/B3 or of comparable quality. The Fund may invest in inverse floating rate municipal securities, also known as tender option bonds. The Fund's use of tender option bonds to more efficiently implement its investment strategy may create up to 10% effective leverage.

Source: nuveen.com NXP

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen.com NXP

Nuveen provides the above basic data about NXP's portfolio.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income - top sector allocation

Nuveen.com NXP

The taxing ability of the underlying issuer accounts for almost 50% of the portfolio, with almost 30% restricted as to where its income comes from (i.e., not general tax revenue). This compares to my estimated 40% when the funds merged. The Top 10 state exposures are:

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio states and portfolio

Nuveen.com NXP

California dominates the portfolio, as it did before. Assuming those are supported by state revenue, they should be currently secure as the state posted a $62b surplus! These weights are close to what my estimates were.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio credit quality

Nuveen.com NXP

With BB and below considered non-investment-grade debt, NXP is almost totally in IG bonds, as would be expected. I did not find their rules for selling off bonds when the ratings dipped below IG levels.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio maturity breakdown

Nuveen.com NXP

NXP invests in longer-date bonds, resulting in weighted maturity of over 14 years. Only 9% of the portfolio matures over the next four years, limiting a natural roll into higher coupons expected to be available in that period versus today. New coupons need to be near 5% to be above the average coupon of the current portfolio.

Nuveen muni funds

Nuveen.com; compiled by Author (5/31/22)

The above 10 largest holdings equal 16% of the portfolio. This is what I approximated NXP's Top 20, post-merger, using 10/31/21 data, would be.

NXP top 20 bonds

Nuveen.com; compiled by Author

This was the sector and largest state estimated allocations using the same data.

NXP CEF sectors

Nuveen.com; compiled by Author

Distribution Review

NXP distribution

seekingalpha.com NXP DVDs

As interest rates basically declined since 1995, NXP's payout has followed suit. Over the last three months, NXP has not earned enough to cover their payouts. This could indicate another reduction might occur.

NXP UNII

Nuveen.com NXP

Price And NAV Review

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income total return
Data by YCharts

The latest price is down 17% from the initial value and currently is below the worst level that happened during the COVID crash. The Total Return is near zero since, then too after a strong recovery. Historically, it appears NXP is at a good buy point. The next chart compares Price to NAV.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio premium/discount

CEFConnect.com

NXP owners, like myself, should have seen last summer as a "take the money and run" moment based on the historical level the premium reached at that time. Even on a Total Return basis, NXP is down over 25% since the peak. The current 7.27% discount, while the best since 2020, is only average in terms of depth.

CEF Comparison

Nuveen classifies its national tax-free CEFs into three groupings: High-Yield, Investment-Grade, and Mixed. NXP is from the Investment-Grade group. I included a leveraged CEF from that group in the comparison: NIQ.

  • Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ)
  • Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID)
  • Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Muni (NIQ)
NXP NMZ NID NIQ
Size $695m $1300m $648m $176m
# of Holdings 266 867 419 175
Fees 26bps 143bps 119bps 105bps
Premium/Discount
Leverage 0% 39% 36% 36%
Yield (mkt) 4.1% 6.9% 4.3% 3.7%
Earnings/Dist ratio 96.7% 92.1% 94.7% 89.3%
Average Coupon (x Zeroes) 4.82% 6.18% 5.62% 5.49%
Average Bond Price (x Zeros) $103.99 $90.75 $99.43 $105.10
Duration/Maturity 7.3/14.4 17.1/23.2 6.4/10.0 8.3/10.8
Est. Portfolio Rating AA- BBB+ A- A+

As you can tell from the differences in Duration/Maturity, NMZ has a much longer portfolio, which helps explain it having the lowest average bond price. Using Nuveen data, I estimated what each portfolio's weighted bond rating came to (this ignores non-rated bonds whose percents were widely different). The average coupon reflects these results.

NMZ ticker

PortfolioVisualizer.com

NXP is the only one used without leverage, but that doesn't seem to have reduced the volatility investors experienced with that CEF compared to the others. The HY CEF, NMZ, provided the best CAGR, with risk ratios near the best set, held by NID.

While some of the other municipal bond strategies appear better choices, amongst the three Investment-Grade, Non-Leverage CEFs, NXP is the best.

Portfolio Strategy

For investors in states with high personal income taxes (CA, NY, NJ, etc.), you should first look at bond funds that focus on your home state. Nuveen offers such funds for the above states plus several others. Depending on how much after-tax income is your goal versus after-tax total return, you should look at taxable muni-bond options like the Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) to stay within the muni-bond sector or one of many corporate or US Government bond funds available. Here is how three other Nuveen CEFs compare to NXP since 2014.

NBB ticker

PortfolioVisualizer.com

I ‘m proud to have asked to be one of the original Seeking Alpha Contributors to the 11/21 launch of the Hoya Capital Income Builder Market Place.

This is how HCIB sees its place in the investment universe:

Whether your focus is high yield or dividend growth, we’ve got you covered with high-quality, actionable investment research and an all-encompassing suite of tools and models to help build portfolios that fit your unique investment objectives. Subscribers receive complete access to our investment research - including reports that are never published elsewhere - across our areas of expertise including Equity REITs, Mortgage REITs, Homebuilders, ETFs, Closed-End-Funds, and Preferreds.

This article was written by

Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
5.22K Followers
Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.

I have both a BS and MBA in Finance. I have been individual investor since the early 1980s and have a seven-figure portfolio.  I was a data analyst for a pension manager for thirty years until I retired July of 2019. My initial articles related to my experience in prepping for and being in retirement. Now I will comment on our holdings in our various accounts. Most holdings are in CEFs, ETFs, some BDCs and a few REITs. I write Put options for income generation. Contributing author for Hoya Capital Income Builder

Follow

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NXP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.