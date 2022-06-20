Balazs Sebok/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

From the ECB to Basel, regulators are currently more in favour to make cross-border mergers. The stumbling block of capital has long been the main obstacle on the road to integration between banks in Europe. However, regulators could soon introduce valuable incentives that might finally trigger consolidation in Europe. It is not the first time that we are reporting M&A news, our latest one was a comment on the latest acquisition from Credit Agricole. Today, it is BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF) that steps up. We already analysed BNP's latest three-month account, and we favoured the agreement to sell Bank of the West. Given the strong Q1 performance and also the net proceed that generated a positive one-off capital gain (net of taxation) at about €2.9 billion, we are not surprised to report that the eurozone's largest banking group has expressed interest in a potential acquisition of Dutch bank ABN Amro. According to Bloomberg, the French bank contacted the Dutch government for a meeting and discussed its interest in a transaction. Spokespersons from BNP Paribas and ABN Amro did not comment on the rumors. Given the BNL subsidiary, we always thought for an additional Italian acquisition, but the European banking consolidation could move forward on the Paris-Amsterdam axis too.

ABN Amro is controlled by the Government. As a reminder, the Dutch state intervened to rescue its bank during the financial crisis spending almost €22 billion. Then in 2015, they listed back the financial institution and proceeded to sell part of its stake, although they still retain the majority. ABN stock price reaction was immediate, marking a rise of 13%, while BNP was also up by 2.21%. According to financial sources, the Dutch government would not be in a hurry to sell the stake and could indeed liquidate the shares on the market rather than sell to a foreign group.

As we mentioned, for more than one reason, this could be a good time to start a cross-border consolidation process. ECB regulators had been an obstacle to mergers in the early years of the Banking Union. However, since the baton passed to Andrea Enria, the regulatory environment appears propitious. At first glance, the scenario of a BNP Paribas and ABN Amro merger might seem attractive. In reality, it makes little sense. As we can see, ABN numbers are pretty interesting, but the French giant is already present in the country. More in specific:

Since the '800, BNP Paribas has established a deep-rooted presence in Netherlands; Currently, it employs 1,200 people, and it is one of the largest international banks in the country with three different divisions, but it is not covering the retail segment; Thus, we are not expecting any significant synergies. As a cornerstone, every time we referred to our previous publications in cherry-picking banks. In this case, it is not present an integrated business model and also ABN Amro cost/income ratio is not great.

Just in recent days, Credit Suisse has returned under the lens. The Swiss newspaper Inside Paradeplatz, which already has hypothesized various consolidation scenarios for the group, reported rumors about a potential takeover by State Street, the US giant active in providing financial services for institutional investors.

Conclusion

Thanks to its solid balance sheet, and on the latest financial results, we confirmed our buy rating. Management once again confirmed its financial objectives for 2025. After the recent stock sell, a favourable environment in an inflationary thank to NIM and a strong case made on Arval in our previous publication, we confirm our buy rating based on the average between a sustainable ROTE at 9% and a tangible book value of c0.9x, valuing the French bank at 72€ per share. Regarding the potential ABN Amro transaction, we are not in favour, and we also believe that the government would rather ABN remain Dutch.