We follow up with a detailed price action analysis on SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock from our previous article, as there have been significant developments in its price action.
As we posited, SOFI stock met with sustained selling pressure at its near-term resistance, as the market rejected the buying momentum from its May bottom.
The recent sell-off has forced SOFI back near its May lows, but we noticed it could be a near-term bottom. As a result, we believe it's apt to revise our Sell rating to Speculative Buy as we await the price action re-test. We also urge sellers who sold short to consider covering their positions. Notably, the selling pressure has fallen short of taking out its May lows, which is constructive for the stock to base.
Our reverse cash flow valuation analysis indicates that SoFi could meet its revenue targets through CQ2'26 at the current levels. But, our parameters are predicated on SoFi improving its FCF profitability markedly through FY24. Therefore, investors should consider our basis less reliable than average and thus should require a higher hurdle rate for adding exposure.
As such, we revise our rating from Sell to Speculative Buy. However, we have not observed a bear trap price action to signal a potential reversal in its bearish bias. Therefore, investors should consider using appropriate risk management strategies to minimize steep losses in SOFI stock if its May low fails to hold.
SOFI stock surged from its May lows and formed a bull trap at its near-term resistance, as we postulated in our previous article (Sell rating). As a result, SOFI stock has dropped about 25% (at writing) since we published our last article.
Notably, a bear trap price action that can help stanch a further decline remains elusive. Therefore, we have not observed a price action trigger that could signal a sustained reversal in its bearish momentum.
Notwithstanding, we noticed that its price action could form a bottom above its May lows and start to base (but still too early to validate). Therefore, more conservative investors can consider observing a sustained consolidation in SOFI stock first before adding exposure. Otherwise, it seems possible that SOFI holds its May lows and potentially forms a bear trap price trigger subsequently.
|Stock
|SOFI
|Current market cap
|$5.22B
|Hurdle rate (CAGR)
|30%
|Projection through
|CQ2'26
|Required FCF yield in CQ2'26
|2.5%
|Assumed TTM FCF margin in CQ2'26
|12.5%
|Implied TTM revenue by CQ2'26
|$2.98B
SOFI stock reverse cash flow valuation model. Data source: S&P Cap IQ, author
Given its more constructive price action, we revisited our reverse cash flow valuation model to try and model the market's valuation of SOFI stock.
We believe a 30% hurdle rate is appropriate, reducing from our previous rate of 35%. However, we increased our FCF yield requirement (which we use for typical high-growth opportunities) to 2.5%, up from our previous requirement of 2%. Therefore, we intended to strengthen our model but give space for SoFi to prove its ability to grow rapidly.
We applied a TTM FCF margin of 12.5%, markedly lower than the Street's consensus (analysts are bullish) for FY24, to factor in an appropriate discount. Consequently, we arrived at a TTM revenue requirement of $2.98B that SoFi needs to post by CQ2'26.
The revised consensus estimates indicate that SoFi could deliver revenue of $2.74B in FY24. As a result, SoFi needs to deliver a revenue CAGR of 5.76% from FY24-CQ2'26.
We think it's achievable for SoFi to deliver our revenue targets at the current valuation as long as it continues to execute. Notwithstanding, it's imperative for SoFi to continue improving its FCF profitability. Therefore, investors should carefully watch management's commentary and guidance on its profitability, as it could markedly impact its valuation.
Furthermore, SoFi is expected to remain unprofitable on a GAAP EPS basis, which could affect investors' sentiments.
We revise our rating on SOFI stock from Sell to Speculative Buy. Given its unprofitability, we urge investors to be stringent with their hurdle rates. Furthermore, its FCF profitability estimates remain highly speculative at the moment.
Notwithstanding, we believe that it could be at a near-term bottom. Therefore, observing how the market intends to value SOFI stock as selling pressure has been absorbed at the current levels is essential. Consequently, it's constructive to help SOFI stock consolidate / base at the current levels moving forward.
However, we have not observed a bear trap price action to help stymie its bearish momentum. As a result, a further sell-off to force liquidation before forming a validated bear trap cannot be ruled out. As a result, investors are urged to use sound risk management, given its dominant bearish momentum.
We help you to pick lower-risk entry points, ensuring you are able to capitalize on them with a higher probability of success and profit on their next wave up. Your membership also includes:
24/7 access to our model portfolios
Daily Tactical Market Analysis to sharpen your market awareness and avoid the emotional rollercoaster
Access to all our top stocks and earnings ideas
Access to all our charts with specific entry points
Real-time chatroom support
Real-time buy/sell/hedge alerts
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
I'm Jere Wang, the principal analyst and founder of JR Research and Ultimate Growth Investing Marketplace service.
Ultimate Growth Investing is curated to help investors achieve 5x to 10x returns over the next five years.
As a growth-oriented investor myself, I am aware of the challenges investors face in their quest to find the right growth stocks. There are so many high-potential companies in the market. As these are emerging leaders, the due diligence required is even more crucial. All growth investors want multi-bagger returns. Unfortunately, most could hardly find the time to do the necessary work.
Therefore, our service is here to help these investors. We are full-time investors and traders. We work day-in, day-out to find the best opportunities for ourselves. Now, we are extending those opportunities to these investors through the service.
If you also prefer someone to do all the hard work for you, I invite you to try out our service.
Subscribe right now because you get to try out the service for 14 days FREE. Seeking Alpha's unconditional guarantee also protects your free trial.
Your billing only starts after the free trial. So there's absolutely no risk at all for you to subscribe. Upon subscription, you will have access to all of our investing resources. You will also have access to our Growth Portfolio.
Come and join our community of investors as we navigate the ups and down of the market together. All our best ideas are shared only with our community in the service. Hence, you will not be able to find them on the free site.
If you have any questions, feel free to send me a direct message. I'm here to help.
I look forward to connecting with you in Ultimate Growth Investing soon!
More About Me:
I was already a full-time investor and trader before I joined Seeking Alpha as a contributor. I enjoy sharing my experience, knowledge, and mistakes with fellow investors who don't have time to look at the market. It is not a part-time job that I do on the side. I depend on what I do for a living. I take these responsibilities very seriously.
I was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation. I graduated with an Economics Degree from National University of Singapore [NUS]. NUS is Asia's #1 university according to Quacquarelli Symonds [QS] annual higher education ranking. It also held the #11 position in QS World University Rankings 2022.
I'm also a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces. I'm the Battalion Second-in-command of an Armored Regiment. I currently hold the rank of Major.
I love spending time researching high-quality growth companies. That also includes investing time analyzing their price action. In addition, it has allowed me to develop a clear understanding of how institutional investors play their game.
Our best research ideas in the service are highly actionable. We own our best ideas and have skin in the game. Our ideas are not just designed to be a good read. Therefore you wouldn't get abstract theories or concepts from us. You will only get timely and actionable ideas. These are also high probability and workable set-ups with lower-risk entry points.
My LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jjere/
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.