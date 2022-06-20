chinaface/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The last time I bought Whitecap Resources (OTCPK:SPGYF) was in Q2 2020 when I added shares at around C$0.90 per share. This makes me sound like a genius but unfortunately I was just averaging down from my existing position with a cost basis of in excess of C$4 at that point (which I subsequently reduced to the mid-C$2 level). I believed in the company, mainly because of its smart management team. And in the past two years, the management has indeed delivered on and exceeded my expectations. I’m sitting on an unrealized gain of 300% on my Whitecap Resources position but I haven’t sold yet. I preferred to reduce my exposure to the oil and gas sector by slowly selling down other positions, but I believe Whitecap has emerged from the 2020 crisis in a much stronger and healthier position. I did write call options that were out of the money to just pocket the option premiums and apply it against my average cost base and I will likely continue to do so.

I would strongly recommend to trade in Whitecap’s shares using the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange where the company is listed with WCP as ticker symbol. The average daily volume exceeds 4 million shares clearly making it the preferred marketplace. The Canadian listing also has options available. I will use the Canadian dollar as base currency throughout this article.

The adjusted free cash flow in the first quarter was excellent – and the oil price is still higher now

In the first quarter of this year, Whitecap produced a total of just under 133,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day. The total crude oil production was approximately 83,000 barrels per day with NGLs contributing an additional 14,600 boe/day to the total. The remainder of the oil-equivalent production rate was natural gas which was sold at a very attractive price of C$5.07/Mcf (that’s great but the current spot price for natural gas in Canada exceeds C$7/Mcf).

The average realized price of C$112 was based on an average WTI price of US$94.3/barrel. So the average price in Q2 will exceed the average prices generated in Q1.

And that bodes well because Q1 already was a stellar quarter for Whitecap. The total net revenue was just under C$694M and this already included royalties paid to the tune of almost C$200M while it also includes a loss on derivatives of just under C$172M. That derivatives loss is a combination of realized and unrealized losses and the cash flow statement will clearly show the impact of the unrealized losses.

The total operating expenses were actually a negative C$174M and this was obviously caused by a C$630M reversal of previously recorded impairment charges. This boosted the pre-tax income to C$868M and the net income to C$652M. Excluding the impairment reversal, the pre-tax income would have been approximately C$240M resulting in a net income of roughly C$180M.

It is very clear the Whitecap income statement was massively impacted by non-cash elements such as the unrealized hedging losses and the almost C$630M impairment charge reversal.

Looking at the cash flow statement, we see the reported operating cash flow was C$391M and we also see about C$76M in unrealized hedging losses were added back to the cash flow statement. We should also adjust this result for the changes in the working capital position and the lease payments.

When all the dust has settled, the adjusted operating cash flow was C$505M. Keep in mind this does not include any payments as the entire tax bill was deferred. If we would deduct the C$60M in income taxes that would reasonably have been due on the normalized pre-tax income, we end up with C$445M in a normalized adjusted operating cash flow (this still includes C$95M in realized hedging losses though!).

The total capex was C$211M but Whitecap has ‘front-loaded’ the capex in 2022. It expects to spend C$570M in capital expenditures this year, which means it has already spent almost 40% of the full-year budget in just one quarter. This also means the ‘normalized’ capex on a quarterly basis is less than C$150M and I think it is appropriate to use that number here. Deducting the C$150M in normalized capex from the C$445M adjusted OpCF results in a C$295M free cash flow result.

The current share count is 626.3M shares which means Whitecap generated an adjusted normalized free cash flow result per share of C$0.47. And keep in mind this includes almost C$100M in realized hedging losses which reduced the free cash flow per share by approximately C$0.10-0.11. And to state the obvious: this is based on a WTI oil price of US$94/barrel so we can reasonably expect the second quarter to be better than the first quarter.

And at updated expectations of US$96.5 oil and C$6 natural gas (the latter may be slightly optimistic), Whitecap Resources now aims to generate C$1.67B in free cash flow this year.

Divided over the aforementioned 626M shares outstanding, the free cash flow per share will exceed C$2.6 and despite the monthly dividend of C$0.03, the discretionary funds flow will be C$1.45B and this will be sufficient to almost fully repay the net debt which stood at C$1.07B as of the end of March. While Whitecap plans to spend 50% of its free cash flow on shareholder rewards (dividends and share buybacks), it will still have about C$800M available to reduce its net debt this year. Whitecap is already guiding for a net debt decrease to C$800M by the end of this quarter and I wouldn’t be surprised to see a sub-C$500M net debt by the end of this year, even if the oil price would average just $90/barrel on a WTI basis in the second semester.

And Whitecap continues to grow, albeit at a relatively slow pace of 3-5% per year. These growth investments are already included in the full-year capex guidance.

Investment thesis

Whitecap’s management is executing on a very high level. The company completed some smaller bolt-on acquisitions which have contributed to the impressive production growth and at this point Whitecap Resources will remain profitable and cover the existing dividend as long as the oil price remains at around $45/barrel on a WTI basis. Even at $50 WTI, Whitecap’s management expects it will generate C$150M in free cash flow after covering the dividend. There still are some hedges in place but the total volumes of these hedges are relatively low and both the realized and unrealized hedging losses should remain very manageable.

I see no reason to sell Whitecap and am firmly holding onto my position.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.