SPY: 3 Reasons To Buy The Bear Market

Florent Molinier/iStock via Getty Images

With the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF's (NYSEARCA:SPY) latest leg down bringing year-to-date declines to nearly 23%, we are now officially in a bear market:

Data by YCharts

What makes this bear market so scary is that there are numerous macro factors that make it seem fully justified.

First and foremost, the pullback seemed to be overdue, as the SPY had been on an epic run for over a decade and had seemingly cast aside the COVID-19 pandemic and surging global geopolitical tensions and supply chain logjams as if they were irrelevant. As a result, stocks had reached an unsustainably high valuations and were bound for at least a correction sooner rather than later.

Second, dovish monetary policy enabled U.S. long-term interest rates to plummet to historic lows in the wake of the global COVID-19 outbreak, providing an artificial boost to equity valuations and encouraging investors to allocate capital aggressively, inevitably leading to mal-investment. As a result, it seemed much likelier that interest rates would rise in the years to come than decline further into negative territory. Given that interest rates behave like gravity on equity valuations along with the fact that equity valuations were already largely at nosebleed levels, it seemed inevitable that we would see stock valuation multiple compression in the future.

Last, but not least, four-decade high inflation has finally pushed interest rates meaningfully higher, and it seems likely that they will head higher still. Additionally, inflation has hurt corporate earnings by squeezing profit margins as well as consumer purchasing power. As long as inflation remains high, it is unlikely that we will see interest rates decline and stock multiples reflate.

Now, there is a growing consensus among both economic and business experts and the general American public that a recession is rapidly approaching. For example, a few days ago Newsweek reported:

The latest IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index published on Friday found that 53 percent of Americans think the economy has gone into a recession, and 25 percent say they're unsure. Only 20 percent believe the country is not in a recession. Even amid uncertainty, concerns have dramatically risen over the last month. Back in May, less than half of Americans—48 percent—said the economy was in a downturn while 23 percent said the U.S. was not in a recession.

Then there are expert economists like Larry Summers stating:

I think there’s certainly a risk of recession in the next year. I think given where we’ve gotten to, it’s more likely than not that we’ll have a recession within the next two years.

and business titans like Elon Musk tweeting:

Yes [we are heading for recession], but this is actually a good thing. It has been raining money on fools for too long. Some bankruptcies need to happen. Also, all the Covid stay-at-home stuff has tricked people into thinking that you don't actually need to work hard. Rude awakening inbound!”

As a result, legendary investors like Ray Dalio are telling investors:

Of course cash is still trash. [Do] you know how fast you're losing buying power?...equities are trashier...You're going to have an environment of negative real returns. Everything can't go up all the time. That system won't work that way...[The Fed] will not be able to raise interest rates to a high enough level to adequately provide a real return to investors. So if you think about the rising rates, if we say a 3% interest rate or 4%, that is not going to be an amount of money that is adequate to compensate for the inflation rate.

With such a gloomy outlook for the economy and markets, it is understandable why many investors are heading for the hills and hoarding cash. There is definitely a chance that this crash could be the mother-of-all-crashes like Michael Burry of Big Short fame has been predicting.

That said, we continue to buy stocks aggressively as the market heads deeper into a bear market and believe that there are reasons to be bullish. Here are three of them:

#1. Insiders Are Buying

Generally speaking, nobody understands the state and direction a company and its industry is headed better than insiders at that company. As a result, when they signal bullishness on the company's stock by sinking significant amounts of their own money into it, it is generally prudent to sit up and take notice.

While insiders have all sorts of reasons for selling portions of their stock holdings in the company where they work, there is only reason why they choose to buy the stock: they believe it is attractively priced. Studies have indicated that insider buying generally signals long-term outperformance for that stock.

It turns out that corporate executives have been recently buying the shares of their companies at rates not seen since the COVID-19 crash in 2020. For example, S&P 500 insider buying in May was at levels not seen since March 2020.

Analysts at JPMorgan (JPM) commented on May 27th:

corporate insiders are holding a non-consensus view across most sectors and [are] actively buying the dip.

Meanwhile, T. Rowe Price (TROW) portfolio manager David Giroux said:

[Strong insider buying]has historically been a pretty good sign of market bottoms. Insiders are saying ‘we don’t see a massive event coming’ ... [that] these are really good buying opportunities. This is just another confirming data point that should be positive for the market over six to 12 months if not longer.

#2. Valuations Suddenly Look Much More Promising

Earlier this year - and certainly late in 2021 - valuations looked ominously rich, especially when compared with interest rates:

Buffett Ratio & Interest Rates (YCharts)

However, year-to-date the situation has dramatically reversed:

Buffett Ratio & Interest Rates YTD (YCharts)

Note in the graph above that the most substantial market declines of 2022 are not factored in, so the decline is likely much greater than the ~7% figure depicted.

As a result, stock valuations look more promising both on an objective basis as well as on a relative basis. Interest rates now actually have room to come down if needed, which - if combined with at least decent business fundamentals (especially if inflation cools down) - could lead to a sharp recovery in stocks. Investors who jump ship now out of fear could very likely miss that recovery.

Could a recovery happen? Yes, it very well could. In fact, Bank of America (BAC) just released their updated economic outlook and see the risk of a recession hitting the U.S. in 2022 as low and only give a 40% chance of recession in 2023 followed by a modest rebound in growth in 2024.

With employment still at extremely low levels, the economy still in the early innings of full re-opening from COVID-19 restrictions, inflation numbers facing increasingly tough comparables moving forward, and much of the economy already factoring in price increases to business models and budgets, it is conceivable that the economy could skirt a recession, or at the very least keep it to a very mild and brief one.

Time will tell, but the economic fundamentals certainly do not warrant a full market panic at this point, and the current level of the bear market seems to be properly discounting the risks.

#3. We Are In The Early Innings Of A Deflationary Tech-Driven Boom

While current inflationary issues are being driven by supply chain challenges, the war in Ukraine, and reckless government monetary and fiscal policy, two out of the three of those problems are likely to be relatively temporary. Meanwhile, we are in the early innings of a massive deflationary tech-driven boom, where technologies like artificial intelligence and robotics are poised to drive enormous efficiencies in the years to come.

Some of the biggest examples of this include Palantir's (PLTR) Foundry platform, which is enabling businesses of across the size spectrum to unlock valuable new insights from data while also implementing artificial intelligence to improve data-driven decision-making and process automation. Certainly, UiPath (PATH) is also having a transformative impact with robotic process automation at major companies.

Last, but not least, Tesla (TSLA) is blazing the real-world artificial intelligence trail with its autonomous driving technology as well as its advanced stage efforts at developing a human-like robot that it has named Optimus. At 5 feet 8 inches tall, company CEO Elon Musk expects it to be able to execute an increasingly wide range of tasks that humans would otherwise find dangerous or menial. As such, Musk expects it to be the “most important product development” for the company - even more than its vehicle innovations - and expects this and similar innovations at TSLA and elsewhere to lead to a "period of plenty" in the not-too distant future.

Investor Takeaway

Without a doubt we are facing an elevated level of macro risks ranging from raging inflation, soaring geopolitical tensions and uncertainty, rising interest rates, and growing fears of a recession.

That said, we remain confident in the long-term picture of the economy thanks to the blossoming technology boom that should positively impact the vast majority of the companies in SPY, and our confidence is further validated by the outsized insider buying going on right now. As a result, we think that the current bear market provides us with an excellent opportunity to buy stocks.

We think SPY presents a pretty attractive risk-reward for long-term investors here and believe that undervalued high quality dividend stocks are arguably the best opportunity at the moment, so that is what we have been buying hand-over-fist at High Yield Investor.