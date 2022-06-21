Electra Battery Materials: The Definitive Cobalt And Nickel Play
Summary
- As cobalt prices blast off and Russian cobalt tariffs are in place, Electra Battery stock price might awaken.
- The company has several catalysts in play such as a battery metals park and chemical processing of cobalt and nickel.
- For long term plans, the company could be vertically integrated via a cobalt mine which will also yield copper and silver.
- Electra has nickel aspirations (per an interview with the CEO Trent Mell).
- Lastly, the company will be recycling black mass (electronic waste material) to extract lithium, cobalt, copper, graphite, etc.
The Forest Gump of Cobalt
Remember the movie "Forest Gump" and the scene where Bubba is listing off all the various ways to cook shrimp? That is how I feel about Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM). They have: a cobalt mine, a cobalt processing facility, cobalt supply agreements, and even cobalt recycling (via black mass electronic waste). Frankly, they bring home all that tasty cobalt that you and the high end electric car market crave.
Cobalt Global Prospective
Currently, China controls 80% of the cobalt sulfate production. From a strategic standpoint this is non-kosher. Outside of Asia, Finland is the only location that sports any significant cobalt sulfate refining. (See the 2023 estimate below.) Do note the figures on the bottom right concerning est. market share once Electra enters the cobalt fray.
Show Me The Money
Let's put the amount of cobalt that Electra is going to process in context.
It is interesting to note that the company plans on expanding this production.
Cobalt Revenue Estimates
From the below picture, we can see production and revenue estimations using cobalt prices from March 2022.
|Tonnes
|Low est per tonne
|High est per tonne
|Low Side Total Revenue
|High Side Total Revenue
|2023
|4,375
|$27,000
|$31,000
|$118,125,000
|$135,625,000
|2024
|5,750
|$39,000
|$44,000
|$224,250,000
|$1716,000,000
|2025
|6,500
|$45,000
|$51,000
|$292,500,000
|$2295,000,000
(Source: Author using company figures below, note the below yellow highlights are the authors)
Looking at the March 2022 IR deck presentation we see the following estimates:
The above estimates give us a hint at potential EBITDA over time ($24.1 million USD in 2023E, $34.4 million in 2024E, and $40.1 million in 2025E due to cobalt processing plant expansion).
Then we see EBM is suggesting they are undervalued relative to peers on an EV to forward EBITDA basis. I take these figures as best guess work, but it does give us a notion of what might be. Consider it a hint for a large jigsaw puzzle.
Given the market cap of a mere $147 million USD (As of 6/21/22), this strikes us as quite the value play once you compare it to potential revenues though it will take time for everything to pan out.
Broad Viewpoint
One week the market is up; the next week the market is down. The yo-yo cycle continues. The market is too hot, too cold, too tepid, and sleepy at times. Rarely is the market in a perfect state of being.
As the world continues to shift to a much more unstable standing, the markets reflect this via extreme fluctuations. Interest rates are rising due to knee-jerk printing up of money over the last few years. Could we enter a deep recession? Sure, why not, and guess what, life will continue: The market will fluctuate. Yet, if we gear our investments towards big picture demand, we can be set up to profit during good times. During stormy times, we will have solid investments that can endure the rough seas to emerge and recover.
Taking a side bar, one must realize that an entire generation of investors have yet to experience a bad market. Sure, the short lived Covid slump was novel but it didn't last as the Fed opened the flood gates. Yet, once you experience a 1999 tech implosion or a 2007 leading into a 2008 decimation, it gives you a different prospective. Frankly, things can get much worse. Yet, even if things pull a 2008 ... one thing is certain: America will come back. The business cycle will continue. Peaks and valleys are supposed to happen.
Coma Stocks - The Sleeper Must Awaken
I last wrote on Electra Battery Materials in May 2021. Since then, I've just held the shares and, frankly, the stock went into a coma. In my three decades of investing, I've seen this happen time and time again. Take a good company and for whatever reason the sizzle behind the fizzle goes into dormancy; The stock goes catatonic. Investor interest goes elsewhere and the mentality of "I'll get around to buying it" comes into play.
The problem is the investor never gets around to buying the stock, because frankly no pressure or compelling reason exists in the short term to do so. Why deploy capital in something that is going nowhere when a speculator can put it in something hot? The problem with this approach is one day that sleepy stock wakes up and goes off to the races, leaving behind those that lacked patience or foresight to invest in the company.
A perfect example of this would be Nano One (OTCPK:NNOMF). The stock had been in a languorous slide for what seems like forever. Long term considerations aside, the average speculator saw no reason to deploy capital that could be used elsewhere --- till one day a series of unexpected catalysts flared up at the company. While hints were present Nano One might acquire a cathode facility in Quebec, this arrived out of the blue for most people. Then the BASF deal was signed and a partnership with powerhouse Rio Tinto (RIO) shook the stock from its slumber. Yet, these are only the tremors before the massive catalyst earthquake that is to come for Nano One (but I digress).
Electra Battery Materials might experience a wakeup call this winter when the cobalt facility comes online. I sense deep stirrings within the company and these germinations have gone all but unnoticed by the market (at least for now).
Russian Cobalt Import Tariffs Increase 45%
While lithium prices have been in the headlines, cobalt prices are also experiencing quite a rise in price and it might go even higher in the United States per Russian tariffs.
It appears the U.S. Senate has passed a bill that will see Russian cobalt import tariffs rise by 45%. Russia, per 2021, accounts for a mere 4% of global market share, yet it will be interesting to see if this cobalt simply diverts to China or India. This could only make lithium harder to get in the U.S. (thus a price increase) and could be an interesting wild card to watch.
Increased cobalt prices could obviously benefit cobalt related stocks. Factor in that cobalt is used in some of the higher end electric car markets and thus the question is "What cobalt stock should we buy?"
Strategy of Electra - A Chemical Park
The strategy of Electra is simple. They will have one chemical park to carry out their 4-phase strategy. Per the CEO from April 11th 2022.
And from the Investor Relations slide deck, we can see the phases of how the company is going to grow over time.
Note the location of the battery park where cobalt refining, lithium-ion, and black mass recycling will take place. This is a very strategic base of operations given the proximity of various industrial users.
2022 - Cobalt Refining
Electra will commission its 600-acre Cobalt refinery this December. Feedstock to be provided by Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY) with Electra ramping to 6,500 tonnes of battery grade cobalt per year as output. It is interesting to note that per the CEO they have "about $100 million dollars of infrastructure there, roads and power, tailings and equipment" and "You got the permits in place, which is huge". In another interesting PR concerning the budget for the refinery we see:
2023 - Black Mass Recycling
A demo plant is planned for 2022 with commissioning estimated for 2023 to recover black mass (nickel, cobalt, lithium, copper, and graphite) from electronic waste via an acid leach process. Per the CEO they have "about 30 providers of battery black mass that we could draw on". Also, per an April 6th, 2022 video with the CEO:
Looking back at the slide deck, we see some of the potential sources of black mass recycling below.
One such supplier of black mass is Japanese Marubeni Corporation who signed an agreement with the company.
2024 - Nickel Sulfate Refining & Battery Precursor Manufacturing
Looking a bit further out, Glencore and Talon Metals are working with Electra for a government sponsored nickel sulfate refinery study and this leads us into 2025 where the company lists "Battery Precursor Manufacturing" in the slides above. Let us explore some company highlights next to see what interesting data might be lurking within.
Company Q1 2022 Highlights
Sometimes a simple copy and paste can convey all you need as an investor. Per Electra's Investor Relations page:
|
Highlights Subsequent to Quarter End
Notice from the above bullet points the powerful sentence "colocation by a global battery precursor cathode active materials (PCAM) manufacturer adjacent to Electra’s cobalt refinery and recycling plant." This shows future intent and potential catalysts.
While unnamed, it does make you wonder what cathode manufacture is going to locate in EBM's battery park? Perhaps a South Korean venture?
Conclusion
While the short term pain looks likely to continue, long term we assess that the automotive companies will continue to embrace EV adoption as well as the masses. United States and Canadian government backing via grants and loans is simply too enticing for some companies to pass on. Political pressure continues to be pro EV.
While a bit early to estimate profits, given the prospects of Electra Battery Materials (Cobalt and nickel refining, a cobalt mine, and black mass recycling) we view the company to be an incredible value especially when one factors in the strong balance sheet ($51.9 million as of March 31, 2022, a total that does not include the remaining $6.5 million of Canadian government support or the $2.5 million from selling stock).
Simply put, great management combined with a strong balance sheet and diverse potential revenues (cobalt refining, black mass refining, a cobalt mine along with a potential battery park) have captured my attention. Maybe they should garner some of your attention as well for a long term play.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ELBM, NNOMF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: We also own Nano One on the Canadian stock market.