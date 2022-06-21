Fed Follies, Flipflops, And Failures

Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

The following is my view on what SA readers might want to think about whenever a Fed meeting rolls around (every six weeks or so) and the news media is compelled to provide commentary (usually misleading or not useful, in my opinion).

For a change, the Fed generally got it right in reacting to the market’s pandemic plunge in March of 2020. But this was an exception.

Over the past twenty years especially - and over several political cycles dominated by one party or another - the Fed has effectively operated as the arms merchant for budget-busting Congressional legislation.

There’s nothing new in that. The Fed was indeed founded in 2013 with the purpose of providing easy credit.

As can be seen in the following chart, updated post the June 2022 Fed meeting, the Fed typically follows what the market dictates in terms of 3M Treasury bill rates.

Although the Fed-following industry hangs on every word uttered by Chairman J. Powell and various bank presidents and other officials, the words most often convey little information that is useful for more than at most a day or two.

Remember when the Fed emphasized that decisions were “data-dependent”. With at least 400 Ph.D. economists on staff, what else are these Fed employees supposed to be doing except watching the flood of data that comes in every day? The Fed has recently resurrected this nonsensical phrase, which suggests that previous decisions weren’t “data-dependent", but now they are. Note that data dependency is reactive not anticipatory and thus, pretty much worthless.

The Fed has studies from the early 2000s suggesting that food prices normally lead inflation higher (or lower). Energy prices do the same because transport of everything from food to Amazon parcels requires its usage. This knowledge was available to all of the internal Fed analysts, but the Fed leaders insisted for over a year that inflation was “transitory” even while watching food and fuel prices soar.

Another Fed flip-flop was the hope, prayerfully, that inflation would finally, finally rise up to a 2% annual rate. This long-expressed desire was explicitly repeated many times by Fed movers and shakers. Yet, even 2% is greatly destructive to the economic well-being of the society at large. Unless otherwise compensated by rare additional pro rata payments, 2% a year for ten years will be simple arithmetic sap the purchasing power of a retirement “nest egg” by 20%. But it’s worse than that because the rate compounds (i.e., is geometric) and so even a 2% per annum rate of inflation will diminish purchasing power by more than 20% over ten years.

What retirees, through their pension funds and savings, now however face is perhaps 10 years of an average rate that might be 5% per annum. If so, this suggests that at least half of the purchasing power of retirement and savings funds will be lost. It’s the road to societal impoverishment and the destruction of the middle class, and the Fed has already failed by not moving to reduce inflation sooner.

More Bucks, Less Bang

Has intensive application of quantitative easing (QE) policies been effective In keeping the stock and bond markets levitating? Yes. But as shown in this table, the positive impact on GDP growth has nevertheless been considerably diminished.

% change in deflated federal debt % change in deflated GDP Col 1 Col 2 Col 2/Col 1 1971-80 118.63 216.79 1.83 1981-90 234.66 317.16 1.35 1991-2000 132.81 177.61 1.34 2001-10* 191.25 205.71 1.08 2011-2020 p 143.43 182.91 1.28

* Includes housing bubble and Great Recession. Source: St. Louis Fed data.

Along the same lines and telling the same story is the steep decline in the velocity of money, as shown here.

Shaded bars indicate recession periods. (St. Louis Fed data)

And that’s just the domestic side of things. In many other countries, major transactions and related debts are denominated in U.S. dollars. When payments on such debt obligations are due, the local currency-based costs for such borrowers rises to such a pain-point that businesses have trouble surviving. That’s not an outcome that can support strong global economic growth and trade. On this, watch in particular the Japanese yen, currently at 136 for a dollar.

The Balance Sheet Balloon and Independence

Now that inflation is no longer considered as “transitory” what’s the Fed got to do? The answer is to reduce its highly inflated balance sheet balloon that was in part caused by a reaction to the 2020 pandemic conditions, but more recently related to fiscal irresponsibility in Congress.

Fed: Total Assets. St. Louis Fed Fred monthly series, WALCL., 2003 M1 to 2022:M6

The Fed is supposed to be politically independent, but there’s ample evidence from the history of central banking - described in the third edition of my Financial Market Bubbles & Crashes: Features, Causes, and Effects, Palgrave Macmillan, 2021 - that central banks are rarely independent of politics. They will also typically foster and/or support bubbles until it’s too late.

Inflation was already raging a year ago, but it wasn’t until this month (June 2022) that the Fed slowed/stopped the buying of bonds of all types in what’s known as quantitative tightening (QT) as opposed to previous QE.

It seems reasonable for most observers to conclude that the move to QT is belated and insufficient. What took so long? Politics? Maybe Chairman J. Powell wanted to be nominated for another term? Maybe the current administration didn’t want to crash the market? Maybe they got distracted in taking the eye off the ball by dallying with climate-control initiatives. I’m just guessing, but whatever the reasons, there is clear failure of the Fed. That central banks are “independent” is laughable.

This unfortunately leads to the current policy dilemma and situation for the American economy. The Fed can now try to ineffectually slow inflation by destroying demand for goods and services via much higher interest rates. Besides plunging the low and middle income population into distress, this policy also massively raises the budget deficit by trillions of dollars. It is estimated that every 1% rise in rates not only annually adds maybe $300 billion to the budget deficit itself, but also then feeds eventually into additional trillions of dollars of interest expenses. Such interest payments on federal debts will likely weigh heavily on future economic growth potential.

The cost of extensive major central bank experiments (all around the world) with zero or “negative” interest rate policies is thus finally revealed. Now that rates must move up, the ultimate downward pressure on bond prices is greatly amplified as compared to what it might have been had the Fed and other central banks kept real rates in positive territory.

This has negative implications for equity prices. The move into negative real rates allowed many financially shaky “zombie” companies to stay afloat long after they should have already disappeared. There are times in economic history when rising rates are compatible with rising equity prices and expanding p/e multiples, but this is not one of those times.

Conclusion

The Fed’s history doesn’t encourage confidence in future policy decisions, whatever they might be: Bubble-blowing is the default setting, and it only changes when conditions become politically untenable.

Bear markets are, for the most part, brutal affairs that are intermittently interrupted by sharp, utterly convincing rallies often of magnitude 10 to 15%. Such rallies can occur when CPI and other inflation gauges appear to be moderating. Investors, especially with short and medium term horizons, ought to, in my opinion, take advantage and sell into these, as it will probably be a relatively long time for markets to clear the zombies and find a bottom. That’s the typical course of bubble/crash cycles.

Current chatter about market capitulation is not persuasive and way too early: When real capitulation is at hand, at the real market trough, it will be largely unanticipated. Right now, it appears to me that there is still too much FOMO (fear of missing out) and not nearly enough FOSI (fear of staying in).

All of this suggests that economist Hyman Minsky was correct in saying that “Modern orthodox economics is not and cannot be a basis for a serious approach to economic policy.”