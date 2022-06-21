Red Cat Holdings Prepares For Golden Eagle Drone Demand Jump
Summary
- Red Cat Holdings went public in April 2021, raising around $16 million in a U.S. IPO.
- The firm manufactures drones and related equipment for a variety of end users.
- RCAT has recently seen sharply increased inbound interest and an initial 15 drone order from a NATO country for its military- & police-grade Golden Eagle reconnaissance drone.
- Risk-on investors may wish to acquire shares in advance of the potential for further orders.
- However, I'm Neutral on RCAT until we see these and potential new orders show up in its financial results.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »
A Quick Take On Red Cat Holdings
Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) went public in April 2021, raising $16 million in gross proceeds in an IPO that priced at $4.00 per share.
The firm provides various drone-related equipment products to consumers, professionals and military & policing drone users.
Risk-on investors may wish to consider buying RCAT in advance of this assumed sales increase, although I’m more conservative and need to see increased Golden Eagle deliveries in the following quarter to determine actual demand pull-through and production success.
I’m on Hold for RCAT until we see actual results of growing revenue in its financial reports.
Red Cat Overview
Humacao, Puerto Rico-based Red Cat was founded to provide high performance viewing and related products for drone racing and other drone use cases including police and military reconnaissance applications.
Management is headed by president, Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Thompson, who has been with the firm since May 2019 and was previously founder and CEO of Towerstream (OTCPK:TWER), a fixed wireless internet service provider.
The company’s primary offerings include:
Race and freestyle products
SMB / Drone service providers
Platform / enterprise
- Teal Drones - Golden Eagle
The company sells products to different sectors of the drone market, including first person view products sold to racers and freestyle drone enthusiasts as well as other drone products to industry and government.
Red Cat also offers a data acquisition and storage platform for compliant operations for business and related drone operators.
Red Cat’s Recent Financial Performance
Total revenue by quarter has trended lower over the past 5 quarters:
Gross profit by quarter has dropped materially, as the chart shows below:
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have risen markedly in the past 5 quarter period:
Operating losses have worsened, as shown below:
Earnings per share (Diluted) have remained materially negative in the past 5 quarter period:
(Source data for above GAAP financial charts)
In the past 12 months, RCAT’s stock price has dropped 33.0 percent vs. the U.S. S&P 500 index’ fall of around 11 percent, as the chart below indicates:
Valuation Metrics For Red Cat
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization
|
$101,980,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$49,770,000
|
Price / Sales [TTM]
|
11.41
|
Enterprise Value / Sales [TTM]
|
7.12
|
Operating Cash Flow [TTM]
|
$12,520,000
|
Revenue Growth Rate [TTM]
|
100.32%
|
CapEx Ratio
|
125.00
|
Earnings Per Share
|
-$0.26
(Source)
Commentary On Red Cat
In its last earnings call (transcript), covering FQ3 2022’s results, management highlighted the potential for its Teal Drones Golden Eagle model.
The Golden Eagle is primarily a reconnaissance drone made for all-weather environments with military and police applications and the firm has been fielding strong inbound demand for this model as a result of the Ukraine conflict.
However, although management referenced its nearly 4,000 chipsets available for use in manufacturing Golden Eagle drones, the firm’s challenges include scaling production to meet demand as well as obtaining additional chipsets.
As to its financial results, management said that its focus on doubling the size of its Teal Golden Eagle drone facilities has impacted its revenue ramp and expense profile.
Looking ahead, it appears the primary work of management will be to capitalize on the interest and resulting orders for its Teal Golden Eagle drone system, especially from various European countries seeking to supply them to Ukraine.
The primary risk to the company’s outlook is whether it will be able to ramp up production and drones and related parts for delivery.
A potential upside catalyst would be if the firm secures additional orders related to the Ukraine conflict or from other countries seeking drone technologies for their defense or security needs.
The firm recently announced an order for 15 Golden Eagles from a NATO country. These units sell for around $15,000 each, which is $225,000 in revenue (plus spares and training).
While RCAT’s revenue growth prospects look enticing, management will need to convert all the inbound interest into delivered products despite facing all of the usual current challenges with increased supply chain issues and labor shortages and high cost.
Risk-on investors may wish to consider buying RCAT in advance of this assumed sales increase, although I’m more conservative and need to see increased Golden Eagle deliveries in the following quarter to determine actual demand pull-through and production success.
I’m on Hold for RCAT until we see actual results hitting its financial reports.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This report is intended for educational purposes only and is not financial, legal or investment advice. The information referenced or contained herein may change, be in error, become outdated and irrelevant, or removed at any time without notice. You should perform your own research for your particular financial situation before making any decisions. Post-IPO investing carries significant volatility and risk of loss.