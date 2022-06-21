Alibaba: Got Rejected By The Sellers Convincingly Again
Summary
- This is a dedicated price action analysis of Alibaba stock. We observed another bull trap formed in June, as the market rejected buying momentum at its near-term resistance again.
- BABA hit our near-term price target of $120, allowing us to take profit and cut 50% of our exposure. Notably, the bull trap price action is not constructive.
- Our reverse cash flow valuation model indicates that the market is asking for a higher yield and hurdle rate to hold BABA stock. Therefore, BABA could underperform.
- Therefore, we revise our rating from Strong Buy to Hold. We urge investors to be patient and await a potential re-test of its May lows.
- I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Price Action Thesis
We follow up our post-FQ4 earnings update with a detailed price action analysis on Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) stock. As expected, BABA hit our near-term price target (PT) of $120 in early June but formed a bull trap. Therefore, we revisited our price action thesis and update readers on some significant developments.
Accordingly, it's increasingly clear that BABA stock has faced stiff selling pressure at the $120 level. Notwithstanding, its March capitulation levels have held firmly, which bodes well for longer-term recovery in momentum.
However, we must emphasize that we have not observed a significant bear trap price action that could indicate a sustained reversal in its bearish bias. Therefore, the market has been very astute in using positive news in Alibaba over the past three months, drawing in dip buyers rapidly toward the $120 resistance before creating those bull traps.
Our price action analysis indicates a possible re-test of May lows before the next leg higher. But, we don't expect a breakdown of March lows for now.
We also revisited our valuation analysis and tried to model the market's perception of BABA valuation. Our reverse cash flow model indicates that the market could be asking for a higher hurdle rate and a higher free cash flow (FCF) yield, given its risks. Therefore, BABA stock could continue to underperform, as seen by the bull traps at its near-term resistance.
Therefore, we revise our rating from Strong Buy to Hold as we await a re-test of its May lows. We will reassess our rating if we observe a double bottom bear trap or constructive price action signals close to its near-term support.
Another Bull Trap impeded BABA's Recovery in June
On our weekly chart, we can corral the two significant bull traps that formed at the $120 near-term resistance level in March and June. Therefore, we hope investors have used our previous short-term PT to take profit and loosen their exposure. We have also cut 50% of our exposure at our near-term PT (using automated sell-limit orders).
However, we didn't expect a bull trap to form again so soon at its near-term resistance. As a result, we believe that BABA could continue trading at a range below the $120 level. Therefore, we think it's apt to rescind our medium-term PT of $160 given the price action developments.
Given the bull trap, we expect the price to retrace further to re-test its May lows. However, it's still too early to observe whether the May lows could hold. Notably, we expect to see a bear trap price action trigger at its May lows to inform us of a potential reversal in its bearish bias. Therefore, we urge investors to pay attention to the upcoming re-test.
BABA Stock Valuation Could Face Challenges
|Stock
|BABA
|Current market cap
|CNY2,148B
|Hurdle rate (CAGR)
|15%
|Projection through
|CQ2'26
|Required FCF yield in CQ2'26
|4.75%
|Assumed TTM FCF margin in CQ2'26
|12.1%
|Implied TTM revenue by CQ2'26
|CNY1,474.81B
BABA stock reverse cash flow valuation model. Data source: S&P Cap IQ, author
The market's bull trap in June highlighted its lack of confidence in BABA stock. Therefore, we revisited our models and checked on the updated consensus estimates.
We noticed that its FCF estimates had been marked down significantly as the Street factored in macro headwinds and weaker consumer spending. Consequently, it affects Alibaba's FCF profitability and our previous valuation analysis.
Therefore, we updated our model with a reverse cash flow valuation analysis. We used a hurdle rate slightly above the Invesco QQQ ETF's (QQQ) 5Y CAGR of 14.7%. We believe it's the minimum we require to take risks investing in Alibaba. We also used a slightly higher than average FCF yield of 4.75% (but below its current NTM FCF yield of 6.02%).
Finally, using a blended FCF margin of 12.1%, we require Alibaba to post a TTM revenue of CNY1,474.91B by CQ2'26. The revised consensus estimates indicate that Alibaba could deliver revenue of CNY1,167B in FY25 (ending March 2025).
Accordingly, it requires Alibaba to post a revenue CAGR of 20.6% from FY25-CQ2'26, an unlikely scenario. Therefore, we think it could explain why the market remains tentative in re-rating BABA stock above its near-term resistance.
Is BABA Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?
We revise our rating on BABA stock from Strong Buy to Hold for now. We have already taken profit and cut 50% of our exposure at our near-term PT of $120. Given its series of bull traps at its near-term resistance, we rescind our medium-term PT of $160.
Our valuation analysis also indicates that the market doesn't expect to re-rate BABA higher anytime soon. Therefore, investors should avoid adding anywhere near its near-term resistance.
Notwithstanding, we urge investors to be patient and let the bull trap price action play out before adding exposure. We are awaiting a re-test of its May lows but will continue to monitor its price action closely.
Do you want to buy only at the right entry points for your growth stocks?
We help you to pick lower-risk entry points, ensuring you are able to capitalize on them with a higher probability of success and profit on their next wave up. Your membership also includes:
24/7 access to our model portfolios
Daily Tactical Market Analysis to sharpen your market awareness and avoid the emotional rollercoaster
Access to all our top stocks and earnings ideas
Access to all our charts with specific entry points
Real-time chatroom support
Real-time buy/sell/hedge alerts
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
I'm Jere Wang, the principal analyst and founder of JR Research and Ultimate Growth Investing Marketplace service.
Ultimate Growth Investing is curated to help investors achieve 5x to 10x returns over the next five years.
As a growth-oriented investor myself, I am aware of the challenges investors face in their quest to find the right growth stocks. There are so many high-potential companies in the market. As these are emerging leaders, the due diligence required is even more crucial. All growth investors want multi-bagger returns. Unfortunately, most could hardly find the time to do the necessary work.
Therefore, our service is here to help these investors. We are full-time investors and traders. We work day-in, day-out to find the best opportunities for ourselves. Now, we are extending those opportunities to these investors through the service.
If you also prefer someone to do all the hard work for you, I invite you to try out our service.
Subscribe right now because you get to try out the service for 14 days FREE. Seeking Alpha's unconditional guarantee also protects your free trial.
Your billing only starts after the free trial. So there's absolutely no risk at all for you to subscribe. Upon subscription, you will have access to all of our investing resources. You will also have access to our Growth Portfolio.
Come and join our community of investors as we navigate the ups and down of the market together. All our best ideas are shared only with our community in the service. Hence, you will not be able to find them on the free site.
If you have any questions, feel free to send me a direct message. I'm here to help.
I look forward to connecting with you in Ultimate Growth Investing soon!
More About Me:
I was already a full-time investor and trader before I joined Seeking Alpha as a contributor. I enjoy sharing my experience, knowledge, and mistakes with fellow investors who don't have time to look at the market. It is not a part-time job that I do on the side. I depend on what I do for a living. I take these responsibilities very seriously.
I was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation. I graduated with an Economics Degree from National University of Singapore [NUS]. NUS is Asia's #1 university according to Quacquarelli Symonds [QS] annual higher education ranking. It also held the #11 position in QS World University Rankings 2022.
I'm also a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces. I'm the Battalion Second-in-command of an Armored Regiment. I currently hold the rank of Major.
I love spending time researching high-quality growth companies. That also includes investing time analyzing their price action. In addition, it has allowed me to develop a clear understanding of how institutional investors play their game.
Our best research ideas in the service are highly actionable. We own our best ideas and have skin in the game. Our ideas are not just designed to be a good read. Therefore you wouldn't get abstract theories or concepts from us. You will only get timely and actionable ideas. These are also high probability and workable set-ups with lower-risk entry points.
My LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jjere/
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BABA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.