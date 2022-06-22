Beware Of FOMO

Jun. 21, 2022 8:38 PM ETVTI
Jim Van Meerten profile picture
Jim Van Meerten
65.96K Followers

Summary

  • FOMO is the Fear Of Missing Out.
  • Try not to enter and exit the market too soon.
  • Think with your head not your emotions.

Shot of a senior man supporting his wife during a difficult time at home

Charday Penn/E+ via Getty Images

This article is about FOMO - The Fear Of Missing Out. This article isn't for everyone. This isn't for you Day Traders - you play by your own rules and don't take advice from anyone else anyway. This article isn't about you youngsters - those below 50 that are still in the accumulation phase of your investment cycle - You should be dollar-cost averaging into every dip in the market investing every dollar you can spare into high growth stocks or funds. You have plenty of time to ride out the dips and trends.

This is an article for those of you that have retired or near retirement and are living off your investments. You are in the phase where capital preservation is a higher priority than maximizing your returns.

If you have been preserving your capital you are probably out of the market and sitting on a pile of cash. Every time you turn on the TV some pundit is yelling: "The market has been in a rally for the last 3 hours" or "This week the market is up since the first time since 1/4/22."

You are worried that if you don't jump back in you will be left behind with thousands of dollars left on the table - You suffer from FOMO - The Fear of Missing Out.

I'd like to use Vanguard's Total Market ETF (VTI) to illustrate my point. The Fund has over 4,000 stocks in it so it is pretty representative of the US stock market.

The first chart shows the price vs. the Trend Spotter and the 20, 50, 100 and 200 daily moving averages:

VTI Vanguard Total Market Fund

VTI vs Weekly Moving Averages

You can see that the market is down and not as yet recovered.

The next chart takes a longer view over the last 5 years and shows the price vs the 50 weekly moving averages:

VTI Vanguard Total Market ETF

VTI Vs 50 Weekly Moving Average

I hope you can see you have plenty of time to get back in. Choose the 50, 100 or 200-day moving average as your alert to tell you when to get back in. I think you can agree today is not the day.

This article was written by

Jim Van Meerten profile picture
Jim Van Meerten
65.96K Followers
Jim Van Meerten writes on financial subjects here and on Barchart Portfolio Blogs and Seeking Alpha. He earned a BS in Accounting and Business Administration from Berry College; a Juris Doctorate from the Woodrow Wilson School of Law; and attended post-baccalaureate and graduate courses in Business Administration, Quantitative Math, and Education at Florida Atlantic University, Georgia State University and University of North Carolina at Charlotte. In the past he has been an accountant, attorney, adjunct professor in Business Law, Accounting and Internal Auditing, financial advisor, supervisory principal, and compliance officer. He also passed the Georgia CPA Exam, the Certified Internal Auditor Exam, and the FINRA Series 7, 24 and 9/10 exams.He is presently also a contributor on MSN Top Stocks Blog, Motley Fool and is a member of the M100 on Marketocracy, an elete honor chosen by the editors of Marketocracy as being in the top 100 portfolio managers of over 100,000 portfoiios they review. He would enjoy hearing your comments at JimVanMeerten@gmail.com.
Follow

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.