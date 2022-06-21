How The Low Unemployment Rate Has Impacted The Stock Market

Jun. 22, 2022 2:44 AM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, AMER, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, BAUG, BBMC, BBSC, BFOR, BFTR, BJUL, BJUN, BKMC, BKSE, BMAR, BMAY, BOCT, BOSS, BOUT, BUFF, BUL, CALF, CATH, CBSE, CSA, CSB, CSD, CSF, CSML, CSTNL, CWS, CZA, DDIV, DEEP, DES, DEUS, DFAS, DFAT, DGRS, DIA, DIV, DJD, DON, DSPC, DVLU, DWAS, DWMC, EES, EFIV, EPS, EQAL, ESML, ETHO, EWMC, EWSC, EZM, FAB, FAD, FDM, FFTY, FLQM, FLQS, FNDA, FNK, FNX, FNY, FOVL, FRTY, FSMD, FTA, FTDS, FYC, FYT, FYX, GBGR, GLRY, GSSC, HAIL, HIBL, HIBS, HLGE, HOMZ, HSMV, IJH, IJJ, IJK, IJR, IJS, IJT, IMCB, IMCG, IMCV, IPO, ISCB, ISCG, ISCV, ISMD, IUSS, IVDG, IVE, IVOG, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, JDIV, JHMM, JHSC, JPME, JPSE, JSMD, JSML, KAPR, KJAN, KJUL, KNG, KOMP, KSCD, LSAT, MDY, MDYG, MDYV, MGMT, MID, MIDE, MIDF, NAPR, NIFE, NJAN, NOBL, NUMG, NUMV, NUSC, NVQ, OMFS, ONEO, ONEQ, ONEV, ONEY, OSCV, OUSM, OVS, PAMC, PAPR, PAUG, PBP, PBSM, PEXL, PEY, PJAN, PJUN, PLTL, PQLC, PQSG, PQSV, PRFZ, PSC, PTMC, PUTW, PWC, PY, QDIV, QMOM, QQC, QQD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQA, QQQE, QQQJ, QQQM, QQQN, QQXT, QTEC, QVAL, QVML, QVMM, QVMS, QYLD, QYLG, REGL, RFG, RFV, RNMC, RNSC, ROSC, RPG, RPV, RSP, RVRS
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.5K Followers

Summary

  • The 390,000 jobs created in May amounted to a solid report, a sigh of relief for a country battling stubbornly high gas prices and $7 Cheerios.
  • Super-low unemployment often comes at the end of the good times, not the beginning.
  • I think it’s safe to say that the market has been pricing in an economic slowdown and/or recession this entire year.

financial graph on technology abstract background

monsitj/iStock via Getty Images

By Jeff Weniger, CFA

It’s good when the unemployment rate is low, right? Of course it is. The problem is that super-low unemployment often comes at the end of the good times, not the beginning.

It’s a bit counterintuitive. Intuition would say that abundant jobs should probably be good for returns on capital. The problem is that sub-4% unemployment rates often indicate an economy that has run too hot. Even a backup of half a point from such extreme lows is often enough to identify a recession. We only have a sample size of four, but that is what happened in 1957, 1968, 2000 and 2020 (figure 1).

Figure 1: If the Unemployment Rate Rises a Half Point from Sub-4%, Recession Probability Rises

Figure 1

BLS

The last three unemployment reports came in at 3.6%, and for all I know, maybe the next ones will tick even lower.

But what if they don’t?

After all, I cannot just look the other way on a string of hiring freezes or outright layoffs that were recently announced at Tesla (TSLA), Salesforce (CRM), Uber (UBER), Snap (SNAP), Facebook-parent Meta (META), Instacart (ICART), Coinbase (COIN), Gemini (GUSD-USD) and Microsoft (MSFT), among others. To be fair, hiring plans at Fidelity, Ford (F), Subway and JPMorgan (JPM) indicate that there are big-name firms actively recruiting right now too.

The summer kicked off with the much-anticipated Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS), which reported—again—more than 11 million job postings in the U.S. Subtract from it the number of unemployed, and the result is off the charts (figure 2). However, take out a microscope and note that it may have peaked this spring. Inflection points matter.

Figure 2: U.S. Job Openings Minus Number of People Unemployed

Figure 2_US Job Openings Minus Number of People Unemployed

BLS

The 390,000 jobs created in May amounted to a solid report, a sigh of relief for a country battling stubbornly high gas prices and $7 Cheerios. Many on the Street, myself included, were bracing for disappointment that did not come to pass.

There are some positive portents that could give the system a little electricity.

For one, China let millions of people finally leave their apartments. For shuttered factories, that means activity has gone from zero to normal with the flip of a switch. Not a moment too soon for the disaster that persists in the global supply chain.

OPEC had also been increasing oil supply by an extra 400,000 barrels per day with each passing month, but the cartel recently announced that it would goose that figure to an extra 650,000 barrels per day. That is much needed considering the $6–$7 per gallon drivers are paying for gasoline in our most populous state, California. Where I am, Illinois, the dreaded “6-handle” has hit many gas stations.

But OPEC’s supply boost may be too little, too late.

In four of the last five serious plunges in the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, the economy was either in or heading into a recession. It makes me think the next stop on unemployment is 4%, not 3%.

Figure 3: University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index

Figure 3_University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index copy

University of Michigan

Here is another unnerving metric: the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) survey’s question about sales outlooks. The ranks of small businesses that anticipate their sales will decline in the next six months keep swelling.

Figure 4: NFIB Sales

Figure 4_NFIB Sales

This calls into question whether 3.6% unemployment is a “good” thing for what we are trying to do, which is make money in the stock market. Not if you are of the view that sub-4% unemployment means we are near the cliff’s edge.

Equity Positioning

I think it’s safe to say that the market has been pricing in an economic slowdown and/or recession this entire year. Beneficiaries have been Indexes such as the S&P 500 High Dividend and the S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility, in sharp contrast to the opposite side of the coin: the S&P 500 Pure Growth (figure 5).

Figure 5: YTD Return, S&P 500 Factor Indexes

Figure 5YTD Return SP 500 Factor Indexes copy

Refinitiv

I suspect that these forces will remain as key drivers, notably because I don’t think the Street is fully appreciating the risks that could be coming in both housing and the labor market. To the extent that the market needs to spend this summer, and maybe beyond, digesting some unpleasant surprises on these two fronts, it seems to me that a “stay the course” view makes the most sense.

That means low volatility and high dividend concepts instead of trying to be a hero in growth stock land.

Jeff Weniger

Jeff Weniger, CFA

Jeff Weniger, CFA serves as Head of Equity Strategy at WisdomTree. In his role, Weniger helps to formulate the firm’s stock market outlook by assessing macro and fundamental trends. Prior to joining WisdomTree, he was Director, Senior Strategist at BMO, where he worked in the office of the CIO from 2006 to 2017. He served on the firm’s Asset Allocation Committee and co-managed the firm’s ETF model portfolios for both the U.S. and Canada. In 2013, at the age of 32, Jeff was chosen as the youngest member of BMO’s Global Investment Forum, which collected the firm’s top global strategists to formulate the firm’s official long-term outlook for investment trends and markets. Jeff has a B.S. in Finance from the University of Florida and an MBA from Notre Dame. He has been a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Society of Chicago since 2006. He has appeared in various financial publications such as Barron’s and the Wall Street Journal and makes regular appearances on Canada’s Business News Network (BNN) and Wharton Business Radio.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.5K Followers
WisdomTree launched its first ETFs in June of 2006, and is currently the industry's fifth largest ETF provider. The WisdomTree Seeking Alpha profile will feature content by some of our leading analysts including: Luciano Siracusano: Luciano Siracusano is WisdomTree's Chief Investment Strategist and Head of Sales. He is the co-creator with CEO Jonathan Steinberg of WisdomTree's patented Indexing methodology and has led the firm's sales force since 2008. Luciano is a regular guest on CNBC and FOX Business, and speaks frequently on ETFs, indexing and global financial markets. A former equity analyst at ValueLine, Luciano began his career as a speechwriter for former New York Governor Mario Cuomo and HUD Secretary Henry Cisneros. He graduated from Columbia University with a B.A. in Political Science in 1987. Jeremy Schwartz: As WisdomTree’s Director of Research, Jeremy Schwartz offers timely ideas and timeless wisdom on a bi-monthly basis. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Jeremy was Professor Jeremy Siegel's head research assistant and helped with the research and writing of Stocks for the Long Run and The Future for Investors. He is also the co-author of the Financial Analysts Journal paper “What Happened to the Original Stocks in the S&P 500?” and the Wall Street Journal article “The Great American Bond Bubble.” Christopher Gannatti: Christopher Gannatti began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in December 2010, working directly with Jeremy Schwartz, CFA®, Director of Research. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Christopher came to WisdomTree from Lord Abbett, where he worked for four and a half years as a Regional Consultant. Rick Harper: Rick Harper serves as the Head of Fixed Income and Currency for WisdomTree Asset Management, where he oversees fixed income and currency products developed through our collaborations with the BNY Mellon Corporation and Western Asset Management. Rick has over 19 years investment experience in strategy and portfolio management positions at prominent investment firms. Prior to joining WisdomTree in 2007, Rick held senior level strategist roles with RBC Dain Rauscher, Bank One Capital Markets, ETF Advisors, and Nuveen Investments. Bradley Krom: Bradley Krom joined WisdomTree as a member of the Fixed Income and Currency team in December 2010. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on currency and fixed income markets, as well as analyzing existing and new fund strategies. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Bradley served as a senior trader on a proprietary trading desk at TransMarket Group. Tripp Zimmerman, Research Analyst Tripp Zimmerman began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in February 2013. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Tripp worked for TD Ameritrade as a fixed income specialist. Tripp also worked for Wells Fargo Advisors, TIAA-CREF and Evergreen Investments in various investment related roles. Tripp graduated from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a dual degree in Economics and Philosophy. Tripp is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Jonathan Steinberg, CEO Prior to establishing WisdomTree, Jonathan founded, and served as Chairman and CEO of Individual Investor Group, Inc. From 1998 to 2004, he held the role of Editor-in-Chief of Individual Investor and Ticker magazines. Before his entrepreneurial accomplishments, Jonathan was an Analyst in the Mergers & Acquisitions division at Bear Stearns & Co. He attended The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and is the author of Midas Investing, published by Random House in 1996. Zach Hascoe, Capital Markets Zach Hascoe began at WisdomTree in August 2010, and works directly with David Abner, Head of Capital Markets. The Capital Markets group is involved in all aspects of the WisdomTree ETFs including product development, helping to seed and bring new products to market, as well as trading strategies and best execution strategies for the client base. Zach works closely with the trading and liquidity community and does analytics on ETF baskets and the capital markets. He is a frequent contributor to the WisdomTree blog on topics related to the capital markets, liquidity, structure and best execution. In addition, he manages the hedge fund relationships for the firm. Zach received a B.A. from Bucknell University and was Captain of the Bucknell Tennis Team.
Follow
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.