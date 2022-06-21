Big Bounces Par For Bear Market Course

Danielle Park, CFA
Danielle Park, CFA
4.52K Followers

Summary

  • Cryptocurrencies are bid this morning, and US markets are reopening with a bounce following the steepest losses since March 2020.
  • Short interest bets have now piled on, which can set the stage for a sharp rebound.
  • Rebounds will likely be fleeting as long as central banks remain in monetary tightening mode (not yet loosening), a recession is just beginning (not 2/3rds through), and retail investors are not yet liquidating.

Bitcoin crypto currency bear market crash stock trading exchange, web3

Just_Super/iStock via Getty Images

Cryptocurrencies are bid this morning, and US markets are reopening with a bounce following the steepest losses since March 2020 (the S&P fell 5.8% last week, -10% this month so far). As shown below, courtesy of The Daily Shot, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (supposed to be more ‘conservative’) has fallen 11 of the past 12 weeks for the first time since at least 1926.

Dow Jones Industrial Average

The Daily Shot

Short interest bets have now piled on, which can set the stage for a sharp rebound. It’s important to remember that interim rallies tend to get more extreme as bear markets proceed to lower lows. As shown below, courtesy of Michael Kantro, the 2000-02 bear had six counter-trend rallies (the final three being more than 20%), while the 2007-09 bear had five (the last two being more than 18%).

6 bear market rallies

Bloomberg

5 bear market rallies

Bloomberg

So far, the 2022 bear has had three rallies, as shown here.

2022 bear market

Bloomberg

As noted yesterday in Bear Market Update, rebounds will likely be fleeting as long as central banks remain in monetary tightening mode (not yet loosening), a recession is just beginning (not 2/3rds through), and retail investors are not yet liquidating. As shown below, courtesy of the Daily Shot, while the average retail investor is sitting with a 35% drawdown in their portfolios year-over-year, they have not yet become net sellers of equities (like they were during the pink bar periods below since 2018).

retail investors

VandaTrack

Lastly, risk assets remain far from historically cheap even with the recent declines, and the consensus is still expecting economic expansion and S&P companies to report double-digit earnings growth through 2022 (source: FactSet). So, negative surprises are set to hit hard.

Disclosure: No positions.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Danielle Park, CFA profile picture
Danielle Park, CFA
4.52K Followers
Portfolio Manager, financial analyst, attorney, finance author, a regular guest on North American media. Danielle Park is the author of the best selling myth-busting book “Juggling Dynamite: An insider’s wisdom on money management, markets and wealth that lasts,” as well as a popular daily financial blog:www.jugglingdynamite.com Danielle worked as an attorney until 1997 when she was recruited to work for an international securities firm. A Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), she now helps to manage millions for some of Canada's wealthiest families as a Portfolio Manager and analyst at the independent investment counsel firm she co-founded Venable Park Investment Counsel Inc. www.venablepark.com. For two decades, Danielle has been writing, speaking and educating industry professionals and investors on the risks and realities of investment behaviors. A member of the internationally recognized CFA Institute, Toronto Society of Financial Analysts, and the Law Society of Upper Canada. Danielle is also an avid health and fitness buff.
1 Comment
