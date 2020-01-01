We present our detailed price action analysis on Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) stock, following our recent articles (see here and here) on Occidental (OXY) and Exxon (XOM).
We believe the oil majors are set for a steep mean reversion fallback, given their well-extended price action structures. Notably, CVX stock looks increasingly stretched, as it formed a double top bull trap in early June.
As a result, the recent rapid liquidation in CVX positions should not stun investors as the market digested its rapid gains from its 2020 COVID bottom bear trap. However, we are not convinced that the massive sell-off is over, even though CVX is likely at a near-term bottom.
Given the recent decline, a short-term rally should occur, and investors are urged to use such potential rallies to cut exposure and rotate out of CVX. Double top bull traps are potent price action structures giving investors early warning signals of a potentially significant reversal in trend.
Our reverse cash flow model also indicates that CVX stock is overvalued at the current levels. Therefore, price action and fundamental valuation are singing the same tune highlighting that investors must be cautious here. Cutting exposure/taking profits is an appropriate risk control measure. We also implore investors sitting on massive gains to set up automated trailing stops to protect gains and take your emotion out of the game.
As such, we rate CVX as a Sell.
CVX stock has a long-term uptrend, as seen above. As a result, it has helped CVX outperform (5Y CAGR: 7.34%) the SPDR Energy Select ETF (XLE) (5Y CAGR: 2.88%) and its leading peer XOM stock (5Y CAGR: 1.88%) over the past five years.
However, after its previous double top in 2014, CVX stock failed to stage a higher high until it broke its all-time highs in February 2022. Therefore, investors must be wary if they observe a double top, which likely forebodes a potentially significant reversal in bullish momentum.
The 2020 COVID bottom bear trap helped stage its reversal in bearish momentum, as seen in the higher lows subsequently.
However, we believe the COVID bear trap has been resolved with its double top formation in early June, as seen above.
The series of consecutive mark-up bars represented a rapid "flush-up" in price action parlance, drawing in buyers rapidly over the past six to seven months. As a result, it helped CVX notch a market-beating 31.73% YTD gain, despite the recent retracement.
However, we think the party has ended with June's double top bull trap. The recent steep sell-off occurred after the completion of its distribution phase (from March to June). Its price action dynamics suggest that CVX is likely at a near-term bottom, undergirded by its near-term support, as seen above.
However, given the precedence of its double top, we are not convinced that we have seen the worst of the sell-off. Instead, the market looks likely to stage a short-term rally to draw in dip buyers before forcing another rapid liquidation moving ahead.
We believe the eventual bottom could be found in the gap between its near-term and intermediate support, as presented above. Therefore, we urge investors to use potential rallies to layer out/cut exposure and wait for a better opportunity to add exposure.
We believe it's critical for investors to ask how much more they expect Chevron stock to rise from here to assess its risk/reward profile. Also, whether the fundamental drivers (revenue and profitability growth) are sufficient to help them meet their expectations.
Notably, the consensus estimates (and the Street is generally bullish) indicate that Chevron's revenue growth is projected to peak in FY22 before falling precipitously through FY24. It's also expected to impact its adjusted EBIT profitability as growth continues to slow and eventually decline through FY24.
Therefore, despite the optimism in the market currently, investors are urged to use these estimates, coupled with our price action warning to assess their positions in CVX. The market is always forward-looking.
|Stock
|CVX
|Current market cap
|$303.74B
|Hurdle rate (CAGR)
|7.5%
|Projection through
|CQ2'26
|Required FCF yield in CQ2'26
|7.5%
|Assumed TTM FCF margin in CQ2'26
|14.4%
|Implied TTM revenue by CQ2'26
|$211.27B
CVX stock reverse cash flow valuation model. Data source: S&P Cap IQ, author
Furthermore, our reverse cash flow model indicates that CVX is overvalued at the current levels. Using a hurdle rate and FCF yield of 7.5% (broadly in line with its 5Y mean metrics), we derived a TTM revenue requirement of $211.27B by CQ2'26.
The bullish consensus suggests that Chevron's revenue could decline through FY24, reaching $168.76B. Therefore, it's clear that Chevron is unlikely to meet our revenue targets implied in our valuation model and could significantly underperform at the current levels.
If long-term investors are keen to add CVX at the right price, our model suggests the $110-$120 level as a reasonable price to consider. There's also a potential support zone implied in its price action structure, thus further undergirding our thesis.
Using the same parameters above, adding at that level could help Chevron maintain its 7.5% hurdle rate while modeling a potential revenue decline. Therefore, investors would have built a reasonable margin of safety for themselves.
We rate CVX stock as a Sell. Its price action and fundamental valuation sing the same tune and suggest that investors should consider layering out/cutting exposure.
Long-term investors can consider adding exposure close to the $110-$120 level. Therefore, investors are urged to be patient and adopt a forward-looking perspective when looking at overly optimistic stocks like CVX right now.
We help you to pick lower-risk entry points, ensuring you are able to capitalize on them with a higher probability of success and profit on their next wave up. Your membership also includes:
24/7 access to our model portfolios
Daily Tactical Market Analysis to sharpen your market awareness and avoid the emotional rollercoaster
Access to all our top stocks and earnings ideas
Access to all our charts with specific entry points
Real-time chatroom support
Real-time buy/sell/hedge alerts
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
I'm Jere Wang, the principal analyst and founder of JR Research and Ultimate Growth Investing Marketplace service.
Ultimate Growth Investing is curated to help investors achieve 5x to 10x returns over the next five years.
As a growth-oriented investor myself, I am aware of the challenges investors face in their quest to find the right growth stocks. There are so many high-potential companies in the market. As these are emerging leaders, the due diligence required is even more crucial. All growth investors want multi-bagger returns. Unfortunately, most could hardly find the time to do the necessary work.
Therefore, our service is here to help these investors. We are full-time investors and traders. We work day-in, day-out to find the best opportunities for ourselves. Now, we are extending those opportunities to these investors through the service.
If you also prefer someone to do all the hard work for you, I invite you to try out our service.
Subscribe right now because you get to try out the service for 14 days FREE. Seeking Alpha's unconditional guarantee also protects your free trial.
Your billing only starts after the free trial. So there's absolutely no risk at all for you to subscribe. Upon subscription, you will have access to all of our investing resources. You will also have access to our Growth Portfolio.
Come and join our community of investors as we navigate the ups and down of the market together. All our best ideas are shared only with our community in the service. Hence, you will not be able to find them on the free site.
If you have any questions, feel free to send me a direct message. I'm here to help.
I look forward to connecting with you in Ultimate Growth Investing soon!
More About Me:
I was already a full-time investor and trader before I joined Seeking Alpha as a contributor. I enjoy sharing my experience, knowledge, and mistakes with fellow investors who don't have time to look at the market. It is not a part-time job that I do on the side. I depend on what I do for a living. I take these responsibilities very seriously.
I was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation. I graduated with an Economics Degree from National University of Singapore [NUS]. NUS is Asia's #1 university according to Quacquarelli Symonds [QS] annual higher education ranking. It also held the #11 position in QS World University Rankings 2022.
I'm also a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces. I'm the Battalion Second-in-command of an Armored Regiment. I currently hold the rank of Major.
I love spending time researching high-quality growth companies. That also includes investing time analyzing their price action. In addition, it has allowed me to develop a clear understanding of how institutional investors play their game.
Our best research ideas in the service are highly actionable. We own our best ideas and have skin in the game. Our ideas are not just designed to be a good read. Therefore you wouldn't get abstract theories or concepts from us. You will only get timely and actionable ideas. These are also high probability and workable set-ups with lower-risk entry points.
My LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jjere/
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.