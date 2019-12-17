APA Corporation: Unhedged Oil And Gas Company, With 13.8% Total Shareholder Return

Jun. 22, 2022 7:19 AM ETAPA Corporation (APA)2 Likes
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
Marketplace

Summary

  • APA Corporation could be on track to return 13.8% capital returns to shareholders on an annualized basis.
  • APA Corporation carries approximately $5 billion of net debt that will at some point have to be paid off. On the other hand, APA carries no near-term debt maturities.
  • APA Corporation is priced at 5x free cash flow, this is a very attractive valuation for investors.
  • There are obvious risks to consider. The main one is that WTI prices are highly volatile.
  • Altogether, I rate APA stock a buy.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Deep Value Returns. Learn More »

operator recording operation of oil and gas process

curraheeshutter/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) is an oil and gas company. APA runs an unhedged upstream oil and gas portfolio.

For investors that are bullish on oil and gas prices, investing in an unhedged energy company makes sense.

I lay out my estimate for how APA could return 13.8% annualized returns to shareholders.

This uses current strip prices of approximately $105 WTI.

While future oil prices are unknown, I believe that paying 5x free cash flow is attractive enough.

Here's why I rate APA a buy.

APA Corporation's Near-Term Prospects and Financial Position

APA explores and produces oil and gas properties.

APA Corporation - US and international operations

APA investor presentation

As you can see in the graphic above, APA has its oil production roughly evenly split between the US and international operations. Being able to participate in the UK North Sea could be a meaningful contributor to its near-term operations.

Incidentally, APA believes that after some repair and maintenance work took place at local North Sea rigs. However, APA guides that its exit rate production in Q4 in the North Sea could exceed 50 Mboe/d.

APA Corporation - net production

APA investor presentation

This would obviously be a welcome boost, at a time when oil prices are still strong.

Moving on, let's turn our focus to APA's balance sheet:

APA balance sheet

APA investor presentation

APA has no significant debt maturity. And its average interest rate on its notes is 5.3%.

That being said, APA does carry approximately $5 billion of net debt. Thus, even if there are no near-term material debt maturities, the debt still has to be repaid alongside APA's shareholder returns.

On a positive note, Fitch recently upgraded Apache to investment grade with a BBB- rating and a stable outlook. While this is clearly good news, keep in mind that Fitch is normally recognized as the smallest of the credit houses, making this recognition of small practical significance.

All in all, its balance sheet is solid, but still requires some paring down over time.

With all that in mind, let's now turn our focus to APA's capital return program.

APA Corporation's Capital Return Program

APA's dividend yield was recently increased. It now offers shareholders a 1.25% yield. Clearly, this is nothing too exciting. Not when we keep in mind the volatility of energy prices.

The one aspect where shareholders could build a bull case is its share repurchase program.

During the APA's earnings call, management said,

Based on our capital return framework, this would imply a minimum of $1.8 billion of return to shareholders. Thus, if commodity prices sustain at these levels, you should expect an acceleration in the pace of share buybacks through the rest of the year.

Indeed, during Q1 2022, APA returned to shareholders $261 million in share repurchases.

If we were to annualize this repurchase program we would get to approximately $1 billion. Given that this figure, plus circa $200 million for dividends, only amounts to approximately $1.2 billion, this would mean that APA will indeed rapidly increase its share repurchase program in Q2 and beyond.

Thus, this could mean that APA will increase its capital repurchase program from $261 million in Q1, to somewhere as high as $400 million per quarter.

The $400 million in buybacks, plus approximately $45 million in dividends would equal around $450 million per quarter or the $1.8 billion guided for in management's quote above.

In that event, APA's total shareholder return would reach 3.5% per quarter, or 13.8% annualized. Needless to say, getting a 13.8% annualized dividend is seriously attractive.

APA Stock Valuation - Priced at 5x Free Cash Flow

Back in May, when APA guided the market for its full-year 2022 free cash flows of $2.9 billion, oil prices were approximately $107 WTI. Prices then proceeded to move higher, before sharply returning lower.

However, for now, prices remain not too dissimilar to when APA guided for $2.9 billion of free cash flow in 2022.

This leaves the stock still priced at approximately 5x free cash flow.

Any energy stock that is still being priced at 5x free cash flow or less is clearly very attractively priced.

I contend that the bigger and more widely followed oil and gas companies, for example, Exxon Mobil (XOM) or Chevron (CVX) are more expensively priced at 7x and 9x free cash flow respectively. Whereas the smaller companies, that are perceived to be at higher risk, are being priced at significantly lower multiples, several turns lower, as in the case with APA.

The Bottom Line

APA has a line of sight to $2.9 billion of free cash flow. This strong free cash flow is leading to a massive $1.8 billion potential shareholder return program.

I estimate that this could amount to somewhere close to 13.8% total shareholder return over the next twelve months.

Consequently, I rate this stock a buy.

Strong Investment Potential

My Marketplace highlights a portfolio of undervalued investment opportunities - stocks with rapid growth potential, driven by top quality management, while these stocks are cheaply valued.

I follow countless companies and select for you the most attractive investments. I do all the work of picking the most attractive stocks.

Investing Made EASY

As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains.

    • Deep Value Returns' Marketplace continues to rapidly grow.
    • Check out members' reviews.
    • High-quality, actionable insightful stock picks.
    • The place where value is everything.

This article was written by

Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
38.18K Followers
Delivering High Performance Against the S&P 500.
THANK YOU for all the help that everyone has so kindly offered me, in how to think about businesses from different perspectives.

DEEP VALUE RETURNS: The only Marketplace with real performance. There are no gimmicks and no place to hide because all I care about is delivering high performance against the S&P500.

WARNING: Any stocks that you feel like buying after discussions with me are your responsibility.

Follow

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.